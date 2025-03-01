This superhero flower could help you tackle a secret plant killer in your garden — it's the ultimate natural pest deterrent

If there’s one flower you should grow this year, it’s the vibrant, versatile marigold.

I’m a huge fan of companion planting ideas, and you just can’t beat marigolds for all the benefits they offer a garden. Those include happier wildlife, healthier crops and better harvests — what’s not to love? I always grow them alongside my vegetable plants, and now I've seen the difference, I always will.

The best part? They play a huge role in keeping aphids and other garden plant pests away from our fruit and veg crops. To find out why, I’ve spoken to a few garden experts who also deem marigolds a staple superhero plant.

Marigolds are one of the best flowers for raised beds (I grew them beside my pea plants last year), but you can grow them almost anywhere in the garden as long as there’s plenty of sunshine and well-drained soil.

‘They are excellent in borders or pots as they are long flowering and excellent for attracting insect pollinators,’ explains Nicky, Polhawn Fort's head gardener.

That’s why marigolds are a brilliant choice if you’re looking for wildlife garden ideas.

So, why are marigolds such an effective companion plant? They’re brilliant at keeping pests at bay — but why?

‘Marigolds are a multi-talented flower,’ says Monique Gudgeon, garden director at Sculpture by the Lakes. ‘They produce an enzyme which deters pests like aphids, slugs and snails, so they’re a fantastic companion plant within the vegetable garden.’

That’s exactly why I planted marigolds next to my pea plants last year. I’d had no luck trying to get rid of aphids before, so I thought I’d give these superhero plants a go instead — and my plants suffered far fewer critters as a result.

And they’re not just great at keeping aphids away — they’re one of the best plants that repel spiders, too.

‘The largest group of marigolds are Tagetes and can be used in companion planting because their leaves are very aromatic and can deter some pests,’ Nicky adds.

The marigold’s strong scent doesn't just keep away aphids — it attracts beneficial insects, too, which then do some of the work for you.

‘They also attract ladybirds which eat aphids, so they’re perfect for planting alongside tomatoes, for example,’ explains Monique.

The more ladybirds, hoverflies and other useful insects, the better defence system your crops have against pests.

As if those weren’t enough reasons to add marigolds to your garden this year, Nicky mentioned another bonus of this superhero flower.

‘They also enhance the growth of broccoli, basil, cabbage, kale and potatoes when planted beside them,’ she said.

You can plant marigolds from April (as long as the risk of frost has passed).

‘Plant them in a sunny position near plants that suffer with aphids,’ says Davenport House's head gardener, Alison. ‘Deadhead marigolds all summer for a long flowering season.’

Will you be adding marigolds to your garden this year? You could even plant them up with other pest-repellent plants to bolster your garden's defences.