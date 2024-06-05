What to plant in June - the best flowers, fruits and vegetables you should sow and grow this month, according to experts

You probably don’t need us to tell you that June is one of the best months of the year. It’s hot but not too hot, it’s dry but still a little rainy, and it’s the happy medium our gardens need to really start showing off. But if you’ve not quite reached your planting goal just yet, there are still many things you can plant in June.

Yep, if you have big garden ideas and want to see them come to life, there are still so many avenues you can take. You could transform your garden borders and fill them with plants of all shapes and sizes, grow your own vegetables in an effort to become more self-sufficient, or even start a container garden to upgrade your patio or decking space.

But as you might already know, June is a tricky month for planting. You should have already planted the majority of their summer-flowering plants, and you might already be harvesting your strawberries and tomatoes. That doesn’t mean that you can’t plant anything, though. This is everything you can plant in June, from fruits and veggies to flowers.

What to plant in June

Many people see June as a chance to simply enjoy the fruits of their labours, but it turns out that you can still plant some more, too. But one thing you should know is that June is very much the month for veggies... so we hope you're ready to eat your greens.

Best fruits and vegetables to sow in June

If you’re already onboard the GYO train or you’re ready to buy your ticket, you’ll be happy to know that June is the perfect time to start growing your own produce.

Your fruiting plants should already be in full swing right now, but vegetables are the stars of the sowing show this month. Plus, many of the vegetables you can sow in June are also considered to be the easiest vegetables to grow for beginners .

You don't have to stop there, though. Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries, adds, 'If you have already sown seeds but want to continue cropping for as long as possible into the autumn, consider sowing the same seeds again to prolong the harvests.'

1. Broccoli

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hands up if you love broccoli? If you’re waving your hands in the air like you just don’t care, John Clifford, gardening expert at Gardenstone , suggests sowing your broccoli in June.

He explains, ‘Late-fruiting varieties of broccoli can be sown in June, and now is a great time to plant out any previously sown broccolis.’

You have two options when it comes to sowing broccoli in June: You could either sow directly into the soil, or you could start them in pots and plant them out in a few weeks. However, we’d suggest sowing broccoli seeds in batches so that you can spread out the harvest and have a full supply of broccoli on hand at all times.

Where to buy broccoli seeds:

Thompson & Morgan: choose from a wide variety of broccoli seeds .

choose from a wide variety of . Sarah Raven: opt for sprouting or calabrese broccoli seeds .

opt for sprouting or calabrese . Dobies: ten different broccoli seed varieties to choose from.

2. Runner beans

(Image credit: Future PLC/Alun Callender)

The best time to sow runner beans is between May and July, making this the perfect task to add to your June to-do list.

Ideally, you should aim to sow runner beans in rows in raised beds in the garden, giving each seed around 20cm of space to grow. As hinted by the name, you’ll also need to work out your support system to give these climbers the chance to do their thing.

If you don’t have space for raised beds, however, you might be interested to know that you can also grow runner beans in pots .

Where to buy runner bean seeds:

Crocus: different runner bean seeds to suit your garden.

different to suit your garden. Suttons: over 20 runner bean seed varieties to choose from.

over 20 varieties to choose from. Sarah Raven: choose from a selection of runner bean seeds , including white runner beans.

3. Pumpkins

(Image credit: Getty Images/PhotoAlto, Jerome Gorin)

Ideally, you should add pumpkins to your list of things to plant in May - but you still have a window of opportunity to sow pumpkin seeds in June. However, John clarifies, ‘This must be done around early June at the latest, so make sure not to forget!’

Our guide on how to grow pumpkins will set you up for success, but just remember to be cautious when buying your pumpkin seeds.

If you’re growing for Halloween decorations, choose size over substance. If you’re growing pumpkins to eat them, however, choose for substance over size.

Where to buy pumpkin seeds:

Crocus: buy 'Hundredweight' pumpkin seeds for epic Halloween decor.

buy 'Hundredweight' for epic Halloween decor. Thompson & Morgan: try 'Jack of All Trades' pumpkin seeds for carving and eating.

try 'Jack of All Trades' for carving and eating. Suttons: buy ‘Amazonka’ pumpkin seeds for delicious pumpkin recipes.

4. Spring onions

(Image credit: Getty)

Spring onions are incredibly versatile - especially in terms of timing. You can normally sow spring onion seeds anytime between March and August, which makes June an ideal time to add some je ne sais quoi to your salads.

Simply sow directly into the ground in drill formation and water them regularly, as spring onions hate to dry out.

If you don’t want to sow spring onion seeds in June, however, you also have the option to grow spring onions in water . So, choose whatever works for you.

Where to buy spring onion seeds:

Amazon: a huge selection of spring onion seeds .

a huge selection of . Dobies: why not try red and white mixed spring onion seeds ?

why not try red and white ? Crocus: buy 800 spring onion seeds to set you up for months.

5. Pak choi

(Image credit: Getty Images/Anna Cinaroglu)

Whether you want to add it to your stir-fries or your salads, pak choi is an incredibly easy vegetable to grow in June. You can either grow directly in the ground (in drills, ideally) or in pots as part of your container garden.

Thankfully, pak choi is incredibly fast-growing, so you won’t have to wait too long to taste your hard work. And while they are a cut-and-grow crop, we’d suggest sowing batches of pak choi seeds so that you can have a continuous harvest throughout the summer and into early autumn.

Where to buy pak choi seeds:

Crocus: buy 125 pak choi seeds to tide you over.

buy 125 to tide you over. Thompson & Morgan: a wide selection of pak choi seeds .

a wide selection of . Suttons: choose from red or white pak choi seeds .

6. Beetroot

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Beetroot can be costly when you buy it at the supermarket, which is why more and more people are choosing to grow their own beetroot at home. In fact, it’s incredibly easy to grow beetroot from seed.

All you need is a sowing spot in full sunlight and filled to the brim with fertile, well-draining soil. You can then spread out your beetroot sowing exploits throughout the months of June so that you can have a continuous crop of beetroot throughout the autumn months.

Just keep an eye on how quickly your beetroot is growing. If it’s a little slow, feed with a nitrogen fertiliser to give it a boost.

Where to buy beetroot seeds:

Crocus: buy a mixed variety of beetroot seeds to spice things up.

buy a mixed variety of to spice things up. Thompson & Morgan: a huge selection of beetroot seeds to choose from.

a huge selection of to choose from. Amazon: beetroot seeds with next-day delivery to get the ball rolling.

7. Courgette

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you didn’t get around to sowing your courgette seedlings under cover the past few months, don’t worry. June is still a good time to sow courgette seeds, and you can skip straight to sowing outside as there should be no more risk of frost or cold weather.

Check out our guide on how to grow courgettes for everything you need to know about this task, and make sure you know whether you want to sow courgettes directly into the ground or whether you want to grow courgettes in pots .

Both options will provide you with delicious courgettes, as long as you remember to support your plants along the way.

Where to buy courgette seeds:

Thompson & Morgan: a wide variety of courgette seeds to choose from.

a wide variety of to choose from. Crocus: decide between yellow or green courgette seeds .

decide between yellow or green . Dobies: over 25 varieties of courgette seeds on offer.

Best flowers to grow in June

While it may seem like vegetables dominate the month of June, you should also give your garden plants some TLC. As well as maintaining a watering schedule during the warmer months, you should also take this chance to plant out hanging baskets and plant out your summer bedding .

And while it’s not really the time to sow flower seeds in June, there are a couple of stragglers that can still be planted this late in the year.

1. Nigella

(Image credit: Getty Images/Jacky Parker Photography)

Although nigella seeds typically benefit from being sown between April and May, it’s still worth sowing nigella seeds in June, too. By simply scattering them in your garden borders, you’ll likely be rewarded with some stunning late-summer blooms.

This hardy annual also comes in a wide variety of colours, making it perfect for those who want to spend the summer turning their outdoor space into a cottage garden.

Just remember to sow nigella seeds in a sunny spot with well-draining soil to keep things moist.

Where to buy nigella seeds:

Crocus: buy 500 sky blue nigella seeds to brighten up borders.

buy 500 sky blue to brighten up borders. Sarah Raven: opt for a colour jumble of different nigella seed varieties.

2. Poached egg plant

(Image credit: Getty Images/Tony Baggett)

If you’re looking to add some bright and bold flowers to your garden from June to September, you should definitely sow poached egg plant seeds in June. Officially called Limnanthes douglasii, this plant is so-named because (as you can probably guess) it looks like a poached egg.

This hardy annual not only looks pretty, but it’s also pretty low maintenance. Just give it some sun and well-draining soil and wait for it to bloom.

Plus, it’s a self-seeder, so you can sit back and wait for it to come back year after year.

Where to buy poached egg plant seeds:

3. Sweet William

(Image credit: Amazon)

If you want to get a head start on next year’s garden this June, you should definitely add sweet Williams to your shopping list. These delicate perennials will add colour and vibrancy to your garden - but they generally take one or two years to truly establish themselves before they flower.

So, take this quiet flower month as your chance to sow sweet William seeds and mark where you’ve sown them so you don’t forget. Then, they’ll be a welcome surprise when they pop up later on.

Where to buy sweet William seeds:

B&Q: buy 500 sweet William seeds so you're stocked up.

buy 500 sweet William seeds so you're stocked up. Suttons: choose from a wide variety of sweet William seeds.

choose from a wide variety of sweet William seeds. Thompson & Morgan: a large selection of sweet William seeds.

FAQs

Is it too late to plant things in June?

In June, you can sow flowers such as nigella and poached egg plant seeds. However, it’s generally considered too late to sow most summer-flowering seeds - unless you plan to plant established plants from the garden centre.

If that’s the case, you can focus on planting out established bedding plants such as petunias, geraniums, dahlias and begonias.

Morris from Hopes Grove Nurseries also adds, 'For instant impact in the garden and to fill spaces in borders, containers and hanging baskets there are many annuals and perennials that can be planted at this time of year.'

Alongside this, you can also sow many vegetable seeds in June. This includes the likes of courgette, pumpkins, runner beans, and broccoli.

Can I plant potatoes in June in the UK?

Most early potato crops will be ready to harvest by the time June comes around, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t plant potatoes in June at all. Some potato plants do benefit from being planted in June, including 'Maris Peer' and 'Charlotte.’

However, this won’t be the case with all potatoes, so make sure that you do your research before planting potatoes in June.

So, what will you be planting this month?