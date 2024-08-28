What to do with flower pots at the end of summer - 3 options recommended by gardeners

It's the question on every gardener's lips at the moment: what to do with flower pots at the end of the summer?

The seasons are changing – in fact, we just had the last sunset after 8pm in London until mid-April 2025 – sadly that means the flowering period for many of our flower pot ideas is starting to come to an end. If you have a container garden full of potted annuals or even the best perennials, of course, it can be tricky to decide what to do with them all once they've finished flowering.

Of course, while you could just leave your empty containers sitting around once their plants have gone over, it's not a great look for your outdoor space.

'Leaving empty flower pots outside over winter can leave your garden, patio, or balcony looking a little bit sad,' admits Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

Thankfully, there are a handful of nifty options available to green-fingered types everywhere. From re-planting your pots up to add some colour to a winter garden to tidying them up and storing them away, this is your ultimate list of what to do with flower pots at the end of summer.

1. Clean them out

When it comes to deciding what to do with flower pots at the end of the summer, the easiest option is to stash your containers away safely for the autumn and winter.

'The soil can be composted, and you can give the pots a scrub with warm soapy water to ensure there are no pests or diseases,' says Morris.

Then, take care to store your flower pots in a dark, dry place that stays above freezing.

While a greenhouse will do the trick, Morris adds that a covered porch or a shed is the next best thing.

2. Overwinter them

You'll definitely want to look into overwintering your flower pots at the end of the summer if you have perennials on your hands.

'If you've got hardy perennials, you can stand them up onto bricks or pot feet (like these Bosmere Pot Toes from Amazon) so the soil is well drained and any plants in the compost don’t become waterlogged,' says Morris.

Again, stash them in a warm, sheltered spot to avoid any frost damage – or wrap them in bubble wrap to insulate them. And remember: when it comes to plants like potted geraniums , the easiest way to overwinter them is to make like the Scandis and bring them inside for coddling during the colder months.

3. Replant them

Finally, but by no means least, comes our favourite option for what to do with flower pots at the end of the summer: plant them up with some dazzling autumn and winter colour.

'There are so many winter flowers that can be potted to give them a seasonal feel and make your garden look incredible, too,' says Morris.

'Remove any annuals for the compost bin and replenish the top layer of compost, then replant with autumn colours such as orange Chrysanthemums, purple Pansies and ornamental Cabbage. For winter, you could even style your pot for Christmas and add a festive bow!'

Try planting...

FAQs

What to do with pots at end of season?

Not sure what to do with pots at end of season? There are a few options available to you: clean them out and store them somewhere dry, use them to overwinter your tender perennials, or replace your summer flowers with autumn and winter flowers to keep the riotous colour going all the way through the gloomier and darker seasons.

Where do you store flower pots in the winter?

If you're not sure where to store flower pots in the winter, the easiest solution is to look for somewhere dry and that stays above freezing. Alternatively, if they're too heavy to move, it's worth wrapping them in something like bubble wrap or Plant Frost Protection Fleece from Amazon.

Now that you know what to do with flower pots at the end of the summer, there's really no excuse for a garden littered with frost-damaged containers. And remember, if worst comes to worst, you can simply flip them upside down to help keep the moisture out.