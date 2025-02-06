What trees to plant in February — 5 of the best fruit and ornamental varieties you should be planting now

Wondering what trees to plant in February? We're nearing the end of the dormant season for bare-root trees, but there's still plenty of time to get them in the ground before spring arrives.

If you're familiar with what you can plant in February, you'll know there's a huge choice, from fruits and vegetables to flowers. The same goes for trees — and there's an option for every gardening level, from the easiest fruit trees to grow, like apples and pears, to ornamental centrepieces like silver birches.

If you're wondering what trees to plant in February, exactly, we've rounded up a list of favourites so you can add the task to your list of jobs to do in the garden in February.

1. Apple trees

Apple trees are a fantastic starting point if you're new to growing your own fruit. They're easy to care for — you'll just need to know how to prune apple trees for an even better harvest — and according to garden experts, they're a brilliant choice if you're wondering what trees to plant in February.

‘The best time to plant bare-root fruit trees like apples is towards the end of winter or the first half of spring, once the ground is no longer frozen so it can be easily dug, but before new growth starts,’ explains Hannah Rowson, garden centre manager at J. Parker’s.

A huge range of varieties is available to buy from garden centres and online retailers, from dessert apples to cooking apples.

Where to buy an apple tree:

Apple 'Discovery'

Apple 'Bramley 20'

2. Pear trees

Pears are another go-to choice for gardeners looking to grow their own fruit. Like apples, it's important to learn how to prune pear trees to encourage the best crop every year.

They're recommended by Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Groves Nurseries. 'Pear ‘Conference’ is perhaps the best know,' he says. 'Even during the chilly months, as long as the ground isn’t waterlogged or frozen, now is the time to let trees establish before the warmer months to come.'

Where to buy a pear tree:

3. Plum trees

Our pick of the best trees to plant in February also includes plum trees, which are another easy-grow option. It's crucial that you know when to prune plum trees and, more importantly when not to — or your tree could face silver leaf disease.

''Victoria' plums are delicious and will grow in colder climates,' says Morris.

Like apples and pears, plums come in a range of varieties — including dwarf rootstocks, if you're searching for the best fruit tree for a small garden.

Where to buy a plum tree:

Plum 'Victoria'

Plum 'Black Amber' is available on a dwarf rootstock, perfect for smaller gardens.

4. Silver birch trees

Now, onto the ornamental options. You've probably seen your fair share of silver birch trees lining streets and parks, but they make a stunning feature in the garden, too.

‘The striking silver birch is a great option for February planting, providing year-round interest with its white bark and light green foliage turning brown in autumn,’ says Morris.

Silver birches are also on our list of fast-growing privacy trees if you're looking to shield your garden from neighbours or passers-by.

Where to buy a silver birch tree:

silver birch tree

West Himalayan Birch for striking white bark.

5. Cherry blossom trees

For beautiful blossom in the spring, consider planting an ornamental cherry tree this month. They're perfect for large or small spaces, with plenty of cherry blossom trees for a small garden to choose from.

'Planting at the end of winter means that your new tree will need less maintenance and less watering as it develops its root system underground ahead of the spring months,' says Gareth Mitchell, founder of Tree2MyDoor.

Once again, pruning your cherry blossom tree at the right time will encourage the healthiest displays each spring.

Where to buy a cherry blossom tree:

flowering cherry blossom tree

ornamental cherry tree

6. Crab apple trees

We thought we'd round off our list of trees to plant in February with an ornamental and edible type: crab apple trees.

'Opt for crab apple trees, which are excellent native UK varieties to plant during the month of February,' says Gareth.

Many gardeners grow these trees for aesthetic rather than kitchen value, but you can make a tasty crab apple jelly or crumble if you fancy a challenge.

Where to buy a crab apple tree:

Malus 'John Downie' this month for scarlet orange fruits.

crab apple collection, which includes Malus 'Golden Hornet' and Malus 'John Downie'.

FAQs

What is the best month to plant a tree?

Generally, the best time to plant bare-root trees is during the winter months — especially if you're going for deciduous varieties.

'Bare-root deciduous trees, including ornamental, native and fruit trees, are best during the dormant period — from November until the end of February,' confirms Gareth from Tree2MyDoor.

Once you've got your trees sorted, you can start thinking about the best jobs to do in a vegetable garden in February...