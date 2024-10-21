5 easiest fruit trees to grow for low-effort harvests year after year

Fruit trees are the envy of neighbours across the UK – until gluts are shared over the fence, of course – and while it can seem like a more advanced gardening skill, growing your own fruit couldn't be simpler if you choose one of the easiest fruit trees to grow.

Learning how to plant bare root trees is easier than it sounds, and many fruit trees grow perfectly well in the UK. And once you discover how to prune fruit trees for a better harvest, you'll be rewarded with delicious fruit every year.

'The British climate lends itself well to growing a variety of fruit trees, and there’s nothing quite like the satisfaction of growing and picking fresh fruit from your own garden,' says Gareth Mitchell, founder of Tree2mydoor.

We've compiled a list of the easiest fruit trees to grow to help you find the perfect tree for your garden.

1. Apples

(Image credit: Future PLC/Leigh Clapp Photography)

Apples are perhaps the most common tree you'll find in gardens across the UK, and it's no wonder why – apple trees are one of the easiest fruit trees to grow and can produce a wealth of tasty fruit every year.

They'll best thrive in a sunny spot with fertile, well-drained soil. Plus, autumn is a great time to plant an apple tree.

'Apple trees are an excellent choice, offering a wide range of varieties that can suit different tastes and climates,' says Luke Dejahang, gardening expert and CEO of Crown Pavilions. 'They are relatively easy to care for and can produce a plentiful amount of fruit, but you do have to care for these trees through check-ups and pruning properly.'

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Learning how to prune apple trees will bolster your chances of a terrific crop every autumn.

Where to buy apple trees:

Waitrose: Apple 'Red Windsor' is great for beginners and offers good resistance to disease

Apple 'Red Windsor' is great for beginners and offers good resistance to disease Suttons: Choose from a broad range of apple trees

2. Pears

(Image credit: Future PLC/Kasia Fiszer)

Pears are another great option if you're looking for the easiest fruit trees to grow. Like apples, they'll grow best in a sunny location with well-draining soil, and you'll also get to enjoy pear blossom in the spring.

'Pear trees are relatively low-maintenance, resist pests, and tolerate a wide range of soils,' says Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries. '‘Bartlett’ or ‘Conference’ are both great for temperate climates, while ‘Hood’ or ‘Flordahome’ are good options for warmer regions.'

You'll need to work out when to prune pear trees to keep them healthy and wait a couple of years for the tree to start bearing fruit if you're planting a bare root tree. But apart from that, you can expect a long lifespan from a pear tree for years of delicious harvests.

Where to buy pear trees:

B&Q: Pear 'Conference' is one of the most popular varieties, and it's also one of the easiest to grow

Pear 'Conference' is one of the most popular varieties, and it's also one of the easiest to grow Crocus: Browse a wide selection of pear trees

3. Plums

(Image credit: Future PLC/Leigh Clapp Photography)

Another gardener's favourite, plum trees offer a heavy load of succulent fruit once established. They're relatively hardy trees, but frost can damage the blossom in spring, so for best results, plant your tree in a sheltered location.

'Plum trees are considered ideal for beginners, as they’re easy to grow,' says Graham Smith MCIHort, gardening expert at LBS Horticulture. 'To prevent waterlogging, plum trees require a sunny location with fertile soil.'

Once established, learning when to prune plum trees is crucial, because timing it wrong can increase the risk of silver leaf disease. Other than that, they're pretty low-maintenance.

'If there is a long dry period, then I recommend watering your tree occasionally to prevent the dropping of young fruit,' Graham adds.

Where to buy plum trees:

Dobies: Luke recommends the ever-popular plum 'Victoria' as one of the most reliable self-fertile varieties

Luke recommends the ever-popular plum 'Victoria' as one of the most reliable self-fertile varieties Thompson & Morgan: Plum 'Opal' is another reliable heavy-cropper

4. Figs

(Image credit: Future PLC/Leigh Clapp Photography)

Bet you didn't expect to see figs on our list of the easiest fruit trees to grow, did you? This fruit grows surprisingly well in milder parts of the UK, especially if you choose the right varieties.

'Figs are one of the easiest fruit trees to grow, especially in warmer climates,' agrees Morris. 'However, certain varieties like ‘Chicago Hardy’ can thrive in colder climates if protected well.

'Fig trees are drought-tolerant and can grow in poor soil, though they prefer a sunny spot with well-drained soil.'

Figs are fast-growers, but like other fruit trees, you'll usually need to wait a couple of years for them to start producing fruit. Growing a fig tree in a pot will allow you to move the tree to a sheltered spot during the winter.

Where to buy fig trees:

5. Crab apples

(Image credit: Future PLC/Annaick Guitteny)

We've already covered apples, but Gareth also recommends crab apples as one of the easiest fruit trees to grow.

'The native and wild crab apple tree is one of the best trees to grow in the UK as it thrives in moist conditions,' he says. 'It’s also a fantastic alternative to the popular cherry tree as it has a stunning blossom in spring with the leaves turning a striking yellow and bronze in the autumn, bringing the wow-factor to any garden.'

Most crab apples are edible (check the specific variety you're growing), but you won't want to eat them raw – they're too tart! Instead, many growers choose to turn them into jams or pies.

Where to buy crab apples:

Gareth Mitchell Social Links Navigation Founder of Tree2MyDoor With a background in the environmental and charity sectors, Gareth grew up in Northern Ireland where he learnt about the many different species of local plant life, developing a strong desire for the conservation of the natural environment at an early age. He founded Tree2MyDoor in 2003 in a bid to supply greener products to consumers, and the business is now one of the UK’s leading sustainable gift brands.

FAQs

What is the lowest maintenance fruit tree?

Apple, pears and plums are the lowest maintenance fruit trees once established. Besides annual pruning, they're easy to care for and most types are reliable croppers. Plus, a number of disease-resistant varieties have emerged over the years, taking that pain point out of the equation.

What is the quickest fruit tree to grow?

Figs, apples and pears are all relatively quick growers, but according to gardening expert Fiona Jenkins from MyJobQuote.co.uk, plum trees are the fastest-growing fruit trees.

'Plum trees are the quickest fruit trees to grow and can produce a fruit crop within one to two years of planting, depending on the variety,' she says. 'They are also a very easy fruit tree to grow and prefer a nice, sunny spot with rich, fertile soil that is well drained.'

If you've been on the hunt for the easiest fruit trees to grow, hopefully, this list will give you a little inspiration. Once you've planted your first tree, you'll be a fruit connoisseur in no time.