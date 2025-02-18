When to plant freesias — the perfect time to plant the corms, indoors and outdoors

Freesias are stars in the vase, offering a beautiful fragrance and colourful cut flowers. You can grow them yourself, too — but first, you'll need to know when to plant freesias.

Learning how to grow freesias is easier than it sounds, and there's no better feeling than filling a vase or bouquet with blooms picked straight from the garden. So, when can you get started?

Well, it all depends on whether you want to plant the corms (bulbs) indoors or outdoors — and to help you figure out exactly when to plant freesias, we’ve broken it down into each location. We're talking about prepared (heat-treated) corms, which are available to buy in spring.

When to plant freesias indoors

Knowing exactly when to plant summer bulbs can be tricky, but did you know that you can grow freesias indoors? In fact, you can get started a lot earlier if you choose to grow freesias inside.

‘To grow freesias in indoor pots for early summer flowering, plant from January to March,’ says head gardener Nicky at Polhawn Fort.

In fact, if you’re wondering when to plant freesias indoors, February is the perfect time. ‘You can plant your freesia corms in pots under cover during this month to prepare for early summer flowering,’ says Mark Dwelly, head gardener at Audley Villages .

That means you can get started right now — but you’ll need to make sure you place the pots in a suitable location.

‘If you're planting indoors this month, it’s best to place your pots in a bright, cool airy space such as a windowsill,’ advises Mark.

It’s worth noting that you can also plant freesia corms indoors in autumn for late winter blooms — so while you're working out when to plant bulbs for spring, you can add freesias to the list, too.

If you’re trying to work out when to plant freesias outdoors, though, the rules are slightly different…

When to plant freesias outdoors

If you’ll be planting your freesia corms outdoors, straight into the ground or in pots, you’ll need to wait for the weather to warm up a little. The key is to avoid the frost.

‘Plant freesias outdoors in April or May, when the risk of frost has passed,’ advises Alison, head gardener at Davenport House.

Gardeners generally plant freesia corms outside any time from April to June, making them some of the best bulbs to plant in spring.

You can grow freesias in the ground, or as part of your garden border ideas, but head gardener Mark prefers pots. ‘It is ideal to plant them in containers to control the soil conditions better,’ he explains.

You’ll also need to choose the right spot to encourage the best blooms.

‘They like well-drained soil and a warm, sunny spot,’ Alison explains. ‘You can stagger planting for longer blooms.’

We love Alison's staggered planting advice. Planting a few bulbs every week or so will ensure continuous blooms throughout the summer months.

FAQs

Do I soak freesia bulbs before planting?

We know that some spring bulbs should be soaked before planting, but what about summer flowering freesias?

Well, it’s down to preference — it’s not essential, but some find it beneficial.

‘Some gardeners prefer to soak their freesia bulbs for 30 to 45 minutes before planting to help with germination,’ explains head gardener Nicky from Polhawn Fort.

Do freesias come back every year?

It all depends on where you live, and how prone the area is to frost.

‘In short, yes, freesias can come back every year — given that the area doesn’t experience freezing temperatures,’ says head gardener Mark from Audley Villages. ‘Freesias bloom well in hot, dry environments with cool evenings.’

Are you adding freesias to your garden this year?