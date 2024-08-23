When to prune autumn raspberries for seriously juicy berries year after year
The season of mist and mellow fruitfulness is upon us, so when do we whip out the pruning shears?
Honestly, there's nothing tastier than a bowl of freshly picked raspberries – still warm from the sun, maybe with a dribble of cream for good measure. Unlike summer raspberries, autumn raspberries produce their crop on the current season’s stems so the time to prune autumn raspberries differs slightly from their summer counterparts.
It's likely you already know how to grow raspberries, as they're one of the easiest crops around. How to prune your raspberries for summer fruiting varieties is slightly different to autumn raspberries, as are the timings fo when to do it.
Writing on his popular blog, Monty Don says that it's best to 'cut back autumn fruiting raspberries to the ground, removing all of last year’s canes' in late winter each year. This means you'll likely be tackling the job sometime between January and March, depending on your area.
'This timing ensures that the plants have completed their fruiting cycle and are ready to be pruned without disturbing new buds,' agrees Christopher O'Donoghue of Gardens Revived.
An RHS-trained gardener with almost two decades of experience under his belt, Christopher set up Gardens Revived with his brother, Andrew, in 2018 to create a thriving family business. Together, they have worked on residential gardens, listed buildings and gardens, flower shows and large estates with some exceeding 70 acres – many with historical significance.
Of course, if your raspberry canes are starting to take over your garden border or your container garden, you might want to do a little tidying up in the early summer months.
If this is the case, just take the opportunity to thin out any very overcrowded clumps.
Now, anyone who already knows when to prune summer-fruiting raspberries will tell you that there is always an exception to the rule – and that is double cropping.
When to prune autumn raspberries for double cropping
If you want more bang for your buck, or more berry for your canes, then you'll definitely want to try double cropping your autumn raspberries.
'Double cropping basically just means harvesting two crops from the same raspberry plants in a single growing season,' explains Christopher.
'For autumn-fruiting raspberries, this involves allowing the canes to fruit twice – once in late summer and again in early summer the following year.'
As mentioned already, double cropping means redefining when to prune autumn raspberries – as well as what you're doing.
'In late winter, rather than cutting all canes down to ground level, leave a few of the strongest, healthiest canes that bore fruit in autumn. These will produce a second, lighter crop in early summer so long as you cut only the very top portion of these canes,' says Christopher.
He adds that, after the summer harvest from these retained canes, you should prune them out completely, down to ground level.
'New canes that have grown in the spring and early summer will then be allowed to produce fruit in the upcoming autumn,' he says simply.
What you will need
FAQs
How do you help autumn fruiting raspberries?
If you want to help autumn fruiting raspberries do their very best each season, you should try selective pruning to encourage double cropping (two harvests).
'In February, instead of cutting all the stems to ground level, select six to eight of the strongest ones per 1m (3ft) of row, and prune off just the upper fruited part, [then] cut all the other stems to ground level as normal,' advise experts at the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS).
Then, after the half-pruned stems have fruited in summer, you should cut them down to ground level so that the current year’s stems can fruit in autumn.
'After pruning, apply a layer of mulch around the base of the plants to help retain moisture and suppress weeds,' adds Christopher O'Donoghue from Gardens Revived.
Should you thin out autumn raspberries?
You only need to thin out autumn raspberries if it's truly necessary, focusing your attention on overcrowded clumps and removing weaker stems. The aim of this is to get your canes to a point where they're sitting about 10cm apart from one another, to help encourage air flow and expose the fruits to more sunlight.
Of course, now that you know when to prune raspberries, you can serve yourself a bowl of berries and cream and relax until it's time to get to work in earnest.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Kayleigh Dray became Ideal Home’s Acting Content Editor in the spring of 2023, and is very excited to get to work. She joins the team after a decade-long career working as a journalist and editor across a number of leading lifestyle brands, both in-house and as a freelancer.
-
Why has Nancy Birtwhistle chosen to keep caterpillars in her veg patch? Everything you need to know - and what the experts say about it
She’s controlling her very hungry caterpillars the natural way
By Lauren Bradbury
-
How to sharpen secateurs - xx tips for easy pruning
Get your tools in tip-top shape
By Sophie King
-
Ofgem delivers bad news as energy bills are set to rise by 10% from this October
This is all you need to know about the October energy price cap and what it means for you
By Sara Hesikova
-
Why has Nancy Birtwhistle chosen to keep caterpillars in her veg patch? Everything you need to know - and what the experts say about it
She’s controlling her very hungry caterpillars the natural way
By Lauren Bradbury
-
How to sharpen secateurs – streamline your next pruning session
Get your tools in tip-top shape
By Sophie King
-
How to clean porcelain patio tiles - a step-by-step guide to keep them looking good all year round
The experts explain everything you need to know before you get scrubbing
By Ellis Cochrane
-
How to use natural predators for garden pests and create an effective eco-system in your outside space
Natural predators are everywhere… you just need to use them to your advantage
By Lauren Bradbury
-
How to revive a dry lawn for lush, green grass (even after a heatwave!)
Lawn looking tired and dry? Here's what to do about it...
By Kayleigh Dray
-
How to prune fruit trees for a better harvest – expert-approved tips for plentiful pickings
Encourage a bumper harvest come next season
By Sophie King
-
10 outdoor reading nook ideas that will inspire you to carve out a quiet retreat in your garden
Make the space to dive into a good book with one of these serene outdoor reading nook ideas
By Amy Hodge
-
When to prune azaleas - experts urge gardeners to choose the right time if they want their shrubs to bloom next year
If you prune azaleas too late, there’s a high chance they won’t flower next year
By Lauren Bradbury