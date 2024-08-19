When to prune azaleas - experts urge gardeners to choose the right time if they want their shrubs to bloom next year

Azaleas really are a treat to have in the garden. These flowering shrubs offer some of the best blooms around, and the wide variety of colours allows you to brighten up your outdoor space every year. You need to know when to prune azaleas to maintain their beauty, though.

Yes, you might already know how to prune azaleas , but pruning these beautiful shrubs at the correct time is key to maintaining the health and future flowering of your plants. In fact, if you prune azaleas too late, there’s a very high chance that you won’t get any flowers from them next year - and this can have a big impact on your garden.

That’s why we’ve consulted with garden experts to not only understand when to prune azaleas, but also to understand when not to prune azaleas. This way, you can keep your azaleas blooming year after year.

When to prune azaleas

If you’ve successfully grown azalea , it’s important to understand the care requirements of this flowering shrub. For starters, you need to know whether you should deadhead azaleas , and you also need to understand when to cut back shrubs .

Morris Hankinson, Director of Hopes Grove Nurseries , advises, ‘Once your azaleas have finished blooming in the spring, typically the late spring to early summer is the best time to prune. This gives you the opportunity to shape the plant and remove any dead or damaged branches without cutting off next year’s flower buds.’

Yes, when pruning azaleas, you should aim to prune them as soon as the shrub has finished flowering. Ideally, you should complete this task immediately - but there is a grace window if you’re busy or on holiday when this happens.

Whatever the case, you should always ensure you’ve pruned your azaleas before the end of August at least, as this is typically when the shrub forms next year’s flower buds. This does change depending on your plant, though, so just keep an eye out for any new buds.

However, if you find diseased or damaged branches on your azalea throughout the year, you can remove them at any point. Just make sure that you clean your garden tools before doing this, and always dispose of diseased branches safely (i.e. straight in the bin rather than contaminating your compost heap).

Morris also adds, ‘When pruning for general shaping and housekeeping, you trim back the tips of the branches, always cut just above a set of leaves or where a branch forks, this can encourage a fuller and bushier shape.’

If done at the right time, pruning your azaleas can encourage blooming and improve the overall health of your shrub. You shouldn’t have to prune your azaleas too much, though - and you definitely shouldn’t prune them past a certain point.

When not to prune azaleas

By the time the autumn months come around, you may feel inclined to tidy up your plants and give your shrubs a trim. But you should never prune an azalea in the autumn.

This is echoed by Graham Smith MClhort, a gardening expert from LBS Horticulture , who says, ‘Generally, you should not prune azaleas at the end of summer or start of autumn, as this is when the plant will be producing buds for new flowers the following year.’

Morris also adds, ‘You should avoid pruning in the late summer, autumn or winter months, this can reduce the number of blooms for the following season.’

Not only will this remove all chances of flowering next year, but it will also expose your shrub to the cold, frosty temperatures. This could kill the plant.

Ideally, you shouldn’t really prune your azalea shrub in August at all, but you may be able to get away with it if you act fast and be cautious when cutting back. If you see any signs of visible buds, avoid pruning it at all.

What you'll need

FAQs

Can azaleas be cut back hard?

For the most part, you’ll find that young azaleas rarely need to be cut back hard. But if your established azaleas are looking overgrown and messy, you do have the option to cut them back fairly hard.

Morris from Hopes Grove Nurseries says, ‘For overgrown azaleas, you will need to prune more heavily. Cut back to a side branch or main stem, but avoid cutting too much, as azaleas do not respond well to severe pruning.’

The general rule of thumb is that you can cut back azaleas by two-thirds if you need extra space in your garden. And while these shrubs can sometimes fight back against hard pruning, just be warned that your hard-pruned azalea may struggle to flower the next year.

After hard pruning, most azaleas need at least a year or two to regain all of their strength.

How do you rejuvenate azaleas?

Pruning azaleas is one of the best ways to rejuvenate them. When doing this, focus on removing as many dead, diseased, or broken stems as possible while also opening up the shrub to allow for air circulation and light absorption.

If your azalea is struggling due to its location, moving it can also rejuvenate the shrub. Azaleas like a little bit of sun, but they thrive in a shady location as they are typically found in shaded woodlands. So, aim to mimic these surroundings in your own garden.

Azaleas may also look lacklustre due to the quality and the pH of the soil. Because of this, you should test the soil occasionally and ensure it’s growing in neutral to acidic soil.

Now you know when to prune azaleas, you just need to choose the right time.