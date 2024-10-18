When to prune choisya for a healthy evergreen shrub that's full of sweetly scented blooms
This is the time to get your secateurs ready
Knowing when to prune choisya is important if you have this beautiful shrub in your garden. Also called Mexican orange blossom, this garden favourite is loved for its rich fragrance come spring. However, it is a fast-growing evergreen shrub – meaning it will benefit from regular pruning to keep it under control.
While knowing when to cut back shrubs can seem complicated – choisya follows the same pattern as most other evergreen shrubs.
As with when to cut back evergreen shrubs, the best time to prune choisya is early spring – once the frost has passed but before the new growth has started.
'April is the best time to give evergreen shrubs, like choisya, and flowering hedges a harder prune,' explains Jamie Shipley, gardening expert and managing director of Hedges Direct. 'You can leave evergreen shrubs un-pruned if you wish, or simply give them a light prune to tidy up the shape, just cutting back any unsightly shoots as well as damaged or diseased foliage. If you wish to carry out a harder prune, remove damaged, diseased or dead growth first and then deadhead your shrub – this often increases flowering.'
Though most evergreen shrubs need little to no maintenance, pruning is essential when tackling an overgrown garden or to prevent the plant from becoming overgrown.
What you'll need
Now you know when to prune choisya, you need the right tools for the job. Gloves will protect you from scratches and scrapes and a good pair of secateurs is a must.
To avoid accidents, we'd advise using heavy-duty, elbow-length gloves when tackling an overgrown garden. A pair like this will do the trick.
If you don't want to spend a fortune but still want a good-quality trimmer, this one should tick all of your boxes.
Prepare your tools before pruning choisya
Before you start pruning your choisya your tools must be up to the job. The size of your choisya will determine exactly which tools you need.
For smaller shrubs, sharp secateurs should be more than enough – find out how to sharpen secateurs if yours are looking a little blunt. However, for larger shrubs or hedges, a hedge trimmer or loppers – like these Darlac Telescopic Ratchet Loppers from Amazon – will be necessary.
After pruning
Clearing up after pruning is as important as knowing when to prune choisya – as leaving cuttings to decay around the plan can invite disease and infection. 'After pruning, dispose of the cuttings and debris responsibly. Use a ground sheet – such as Henchman's heavy duty ground sheet – to collect trimmings, ensuring they don’t pose a safety hazard on the ground or around the ladder, this will help to simplify clean up,' advises experts at Henchman.
Simplifying clean-up is essential when pruning at this time of year as the weather can turn from favourable to very wet within just a few hours.
FAQs
When to prune Choisya white dazzler?
The best time to prune Choisya white dazzler is the same as when to prune choisya – late spring – ideally late March to early April – after all the frost has passed.
Why does my choisya not flower?
Your choisya might not be flowering because you don't know when to prune choisya. If you prune your choisya too late in the season – after the buds have formed – then you will have likely pruned off the flowers before they have had a chance to develop. Alternatively, if you have pruned your choisya too early in the season, then your choisya may have developed an infection.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Holly is one of Ideal Home’s content editors. Starting her career in 2018 as a feature writer and sub-editor for Period Living magazine, she has continued this role also adding regular features for Country Homes & Interiors and the Ideal Home website to her roster. Holly has a passion for traditional and country-inspired interiors – especially kitchen design – and is happiest when exploring the countryside and hills of the Lake District. A keen gardener, she is a strong believer that you can never have too many houseplants.
-
3-minutes with an Ikea storage expert solved a bedroom dilemma I’ve been struggling with most of my life – and it only costs £2
I visited Ikea's base in Sweden, and came home with an Ikea hack that has transformed the way I use my bedroom
By Amy Lockwood
-
Radiator clothes airer vs heated clothes airer – experts reveal which is the best option for drying clothes effectively in winter
Tips to help you decide on the best way to dry your laundry more efficiently
By Jullia Joson
-
Experts have revealed the best day to renew your home insurance policy - you’ll want to do it sooner rather than later
Don't leave this task at the bottom of your to do list
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Can you sow grass seed in November? Experts warn that you might be too late - unless you follow these 4 steps
Sowing grass seed in November is tricky but not impossible
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Best shrubs for pots – 6 top picks for beautiful blooms and foliage, recommended by gardening experts
Looking for container inspiration? These are the shrubs you need to try
By Sophie King
-
How to divide hostas - 6 easy (and free) steps to fill next year’s garden with lush foliage
Dividing hostas is easier than you’d think
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Should you deadhead buddleja? Experts warn that missing this vital step could spell disaster for your garden (and your neighbour’s)
We love buddleja as much as the next guy, but it comes with its challenges
By Lauren Bradbury
-
5 common overwintering mistakes to avoid if you want your plants to survive the colder months
Guard against these errors if you want your plants to bounce back next spring
By Sophie King
-
5 plants you should cut back in winter to promote better growth next year
Shape up your winter pruning plan
By Sophie King
-
Experts warn you shouldn't leave soil bare over the winter – this is how to prepare it for the colder months
Earlier spring sowings and fewer weeds? Yes, please!
By Sophie King
-
Can I use a patio heater under a pergola or gazebo? Yes, but these are the things experts want you to know first
It's possible, but you need to take some precautions
By Lauren Bradbury