5 fragrant shrubs that will fill your garden with a gorgeous scent this summer

During spring and summer, there is nothing better than lying back and soaking up the scent of your outdoor space. Choosing the best fragrant shrubs is a key part of creating a fragrant garden that not only looks great but smells amazing.

Not all plants are scented, so you have to choose carefully if you want to balance a beautiful garden with an incredible-smelling one. The easiest way to turbocharge the scent in a garden is by introducing a fragrant shrub. As many of them are also evergreens, they are the perfect backdrop if you want to include pops of colour from unscented plants. There is also the bonus that they will provide visual interest in the winter months.

So, whether you are looking to relax into a sweet-smelling Mediterranean garden or add in some more scented plants for a relaxing oasis, these are the five best scented shrubs that will make your garden smell gorgeous.

1. Lavender

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes Photography)

Perhaps it’s no surprise that sweet-smelling lavender is first on the list. Famed for its calming woody scent and beautiful purple flowers, it will make your garden smell beautiful. Plus, it is a generally low-maintenance shrub, too, if you want to grow lavender .

‘The plant's fragrance is sweet and floral with herbal undertones and has the bonus of providing the garden with a gorgeous splash of colour,’ says Samantha Richards, garden expert at Gazeboshop .

‘It is easy to maintain and is ideal for sunny spots with well-draining soil. Lavender is the perfect shrub to set the tone for a scented garden.’

Sarah Raven Lavandula Angustifolia 'munstead' £15.95 at Sarah Raven Lavender, not only smells great, but is loved by pollinators, so will welcome an abundance of bees and birds to your garden.

2. Star Jasmine

(Image credit: Getty Images/owngarden)

Star Jasmine is technically a shrub but can also be used as a climbing plant, making it a versatile choice and well-suited to small garden ideas.

‘It will waft a glorious honey scent through the air in summer from its waxy white flowers, and it is gorgeous over an arch or around a door. You can also buy it at 3.5m tall, for an instant effect,’ says Harriet Worsley from Worsley Design & Consultancy

‘You’ll see it used in courtyard gardens and around doorways in Rome and Tuscany. I use it for almost every garden I plant up - but be careful of planting it in the country in unprotected areas, as it can be a bit tender in biting cold.’

Crocus Trachelospermum Jasminoides Check Amazon £23.99 at Crocus This evergreen shrub is also a great climber making it a great choice for small gardens.

3. Rosemary and Thyme

(Image credit: Future PLC)

A fresh herb garden will always smell amazing, which is why you should definitely consider adding rosemary and thyme to your garden.

‘Rosemary offers a strong, herbaceous, pine-like aroma with subtle lemony notes. It offers a refreshing, earthy kick to your garden and brings about memories of coastal meals and sunlit days. Thyme, on the other hand, provides a soft and savoury fragrance with hints of mint and citrus, enhancing the garden’s overall scent profile,’ says Samantha.

Helen adds that it is beneficial to position rosemary in areas of busy traffic, as when you brush past a scent is released.

Roots Plants Herb Garden in a Box £17 at Roots Plants A herb garden of thyme and rosemary not only smells mouth-watering, but will liven up your dishes, too.

4. Cistus

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cistus or rock rose is one of the best shrubs for full sun and is known for being resilient, too, even thriving in poor soil. They’re defined by their pretty white flowers, which not only smell amazing, but brighten your outdoor space, too.

‘The fragrance is balsamic, with hints of citrus and herbs, often compared to the scent of sunshine. Cistus brings a unique and exotic scent to the garden,’ says Samantha.

Dobies Cistus X Purpureus 'alan Fradd' £12.99 at Dobies Cistus are well-suited for coastal gardens, with the ability to withstand heat and drought.

5. Pittosporum

(Image credit: Getty Images/Santiago Urquijo

Pittosporum is a neat evergreen shrub with colourful leaves and small scented flowers. They're one of the best shrubs for pots and are perfect for sheltered, sunny gardens.

‘Blooming in spring and summer, its delicate white flowers have a subtly sweet and creamy fragrance, similar to the scent of jasmine but with a fruity edge. It offers a brilliant balance to the more intense herby aromas like rosemary and lavender,’ says Samantha.

Crocus Pittosporum Tenuifolium 'golf Ball' (pbr) £29.59 at Crocus These neat and glossy shrubs add structure to your outdoor space as well as looking fab.

Can you think of any more best scented shrubs to add to your garden? What do you recommend?