When to prune holly bushes for fabulously festive foliage all year round

They may be synonymous with Christmas, but they're wonderful garden additions all year round – so long as you learn when to prune holly bushes, that is.

That's right; you may know how to grow holly, but some TLC is required if you want to keep one of the best evergreen plants around looking its glossy green best. Holly is a brilliant hedge for adding privacy to your garden, and offering a steady supply of Christmas foliage.

Cutting back holly bushes is key to maximising their wow factor even if you're only popping yours into your wildlife garden as a source of food for hungry birds and critters.

'Ilex aquifolium (English Holly) can grow up to 12m and eventually form a large tree,' says Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries. 'However, it is a superb plant to prune and keep in the shape you require for your garden.'

Morris Hankinson Social Links Navigation Founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Morris Hankinson is the founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Ltd, the UK’s only specialist grower-retailer of hedging plants. He established the thriving business in 1992, shortly after graduating with a Commercial Horticulture Degree from Writtle College, Essex.

Before you worry too much, Morris adds that 'holly tends to only require light pruning to keep it healthy and in shape'. Still, as is so often the case with pruning or cutting back, learning when to do so is key to success.

'The ideal time for English holly pruning is late spring to early summer, after frosts have passed but before you start to see new growth,' the gardening pro explains.

'We recommend May into June is the best time, as it will allow the plant plenty of time to recover and put energy into new growth throughout the summer.'

This doesn't mean you can't give it a light trim to collect cuttings for Christmas decorations. In fact, pruning holly at the right time should ensure you have plenty of leaves and berries to choose from in winter.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What you will need

Of course, once you've sussed out when to prune holly bushes, it's a good idea to make sure you have everything you need before you set to work.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

'Don’t leave it too late to prune English holly because autumn frosts, especially if early, will cause damage to new growth and encourage pests and diseases,' warns Morris.

FAQs

What time of year do you cut back holly bushes?

If you're wondering what time of year to cut back holly bushes, Steve Swanborough, gardening expert at Henchman advises the springtime, just before new growth starts.

'This timing allows you to shape the bushes before they put energy into fresh leaves and branches, giving you a healthier, well-structured plant as the growing season begins,' he says.

'This early spring trim also helps control their size and shape without sacrificing too much of their beautiful foliage which is often used for Christmas decorations.'

Steve adds that sharp, clean pruning shears make the job easier and help prevent disease, giving your holly bushes the best care for lush growth and vibrant berries!'

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Can holly be cut back hard?

It's best not to cut holly back hard, with the plant boffins at the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) insisting that holly bushes 'require little or no pruning and in fact may be spoilt by harder pruning'.

Is it too late to prune holly?

It could be too late to prune holly, depending on the temperatures outside (you'll want to stick to the warmer months if you want to protect these plants from killer frosts).

'If pruning takes place before the last frosts, this could lead to damage or dieback, although very light pruning during the dormant season from late winter to early spring is possible,' says Morris Hankinson of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

'Late spring into early summer will allow the plant plenty of time to recover and put energy into new growth throughout the summer.'.

Now that you know when to prune holly bushes, you can set your tools aside and stay warm indoors this winter. Just be sure to make a note on your calendar so you don't forget to get to work with your pruning shears come the springtime...