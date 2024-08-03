Why aren't my strawberry plants fruiting? It's a question that's been on many a gardener's mind this year, especially considering how long strawberries take to grow – and especially considering the work that goes into learning how to grow strawberries in pots (or otherwise!).

That's right, there's no denying that the best bit of growing your own is harvesting the literal fruits of your labour... and eating them, of course. Ideally with a jug of fresh cream to hand.

All things considered, then, it's little wonder everyone is frantically googling in a bid to discover why their beloved strawberry plants aren't fruiting this year. Or, if they are, doing so very meanly; perhaps one or two fruits to a mass of leaves. Hardly enough for an Eton Mess, let alone a trifle.

Why aren't my strawberry plants fruiting?

Now, most people begin growing their strawberries in April and May, which means that their plants should have begun producing fruits from June and July.

This year, however, there have been a lot of complaints about a distinct lack of strawberries. So, what gives?

Well, as the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) points out, strawberries thrive in full sun and well-drained soil – two things which, of course, you don't tend to get a lot of during one of the rainiest summers on record. And all of that rain can cause an abundance of other issues for our beloved strawberry plants, too...

1. Pollination issues

Why aren't your strawberry plants fruiting, then? Well, it could be down to an unhappy wildlife garden, as these plants are almost entirely dependent on pollinators to survive (and bees and butterflies tend to be in short supply when the rain is coming down in torrents).

'Strawberries are highly dependent on pollinators like bees, butterflies, and even wind. If your garden lacks these helpful visitors, the flowers might not get the pollination they need. This results in incomplete or poorly formed fruits,' says Steven Bell, the CEO of Paving Shopper.

Steven Bell is the managing director of Paving Shopper, known for his expertise in gardening, landscaping and paving.

'One way to address this is by planting companion plants that attract pollinators, such as lavender, borage, or marigolds,' he adds.

'You can even try hand-pollination by gently brushing the insides of the flowers with a small, soft paintbrush. This mimics the natural process and can significantly boost fruit set.'

2. Nutrient imbalance

Still asking the universe at large, 'Why aren't my strawberry plants fruiting?' Well, Steven says that it could be down to imbalanced nutrients in the soil.

'The nutrient needs of strawberry plants are a delicate balance. While nitrogen is crucial for leafy growth, an excess can lead to lush foliage at the expense of fruit production. The key nutrients for fruiting – phosphorus and potassium – should be prioritised, especially during the blooming phase,' he says.

'A fertiliser with a higher middle number (phosphorus) and last number (potassium) in the N-P-K ratio is ideal. As I often say, “Feed your plants like you would feed yourself—a balanced diet leads to the best outcomes.”'



Try something like the Elixir Gardens UK High Potassium Liquid Fertiliser from Amazon if you think this might be the issue for your strawberry plants.

3. Watering mistakes

It's a good idea to swot up on the biggest garden watering mistakes, as these can also lead to strawberry plants failing to fruit.

'Water is the lifeblood of any plant, and strawberries are no exception. They require consistently moist soil, but it should never be waterlogged. Overwatering can lead to root rot, while underwatering can stress the plant, both of which can result in poor fruiting,' says Steven.

He adds that you should 'aim for soil that feels like a wrung-out sponge (damp but not soggy)' – so try forking the ground around your strawberry plants if there's been a lot of heavy rain, as this should help water to drain away more quickly. You could also, too, try placing potted strawberry plants undercover if things get truly torrential.

4. Poor sunlight

As mentioned already, strawberries thrive in full sun, needing at least 6-8 hours of direct sunlight each day. A dark and miserable summer, then, can cause them to produce far less fruit.

'If your plants are shaded, consider relocating them or trimming nearby foliage that might be blocking the light,' says Steven. 'Remember, more sunlight means more energy for photosynthesis, which in turn means more fruit!'

5. Plant age

Finally, but by no means least, it could be the case that your strawberry plants aren't fruiting because they're too old.

'Like fine wine, strawberry plants have their prime. Typically, they produce the most fruit in their second and third years. After that, productivity tends to decline,' says Steven.

'It’s a good practice to rotate your plants, replacing older ones with new runners every few years to maintain a steady crop.'

Where to buy strawberry plants:

FAQs

Why are my strawberries all leaf and no fruit?

It's important to water your strawberry plants well (but avoid overwatering them), just as it's vital they get plenty of sunshine. You need to ensure you're using the best fertiliser for your needs, too: try something like Tomorite from Amazon on a weekly/fortnightly basis during the growing season.

The RHS adds that 'to ensure you get a good crop, protect the flowers from late frosts, as well as the ripening fruits from birds, squirrels and slugs'.

How to make strawberry plants produce more fruit?

If you're strawberry plants aren't fruiting as well as you'd like, there are a few steps you can take; give them a good dose of fertiliser, for example, or give them a good prune to ensure they get enough sunlight. Tweak your watering regime to adapt to the weather. And, of course, you can try pollinating your strawberry plants by hand using an old paintbrush.

Now that you know why your strawberry plants aren't fruiting (yes, your suspicions were correct; it's basically all down to the wild weather we've been having), you can set to work righting the issue.

And don't worry too much; strawberry plants can keep producing fruit through to autumn, if they're well cared for, so there's still time for you to tuck into a delicious bushel of your own homegrown berries...