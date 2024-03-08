How long do strawberries take to grow? How to make sure yours are ruby red and Wimbledon-ready

Every bit as sweet as they are juicy, strawberries reign supreme as the UK's favourite fruit. As such, they've become something of a GYO staple at this point – but how long do strawberries take to grow?

Anyone who's tried it for themselves will know already that it's surprisingly easy to grow strawberries in pots. This means in turn that, yes, you can absolutely get a glut together in time for strawberry season... so long as you work to their schedule, that is.

And guess what? That's right: as is so often the case with gardening queries and conundrums, it's all dependent on which variety of strawberry you're working with.

How long do strawberries take to grow?

You might already be a whizz at propagating strawberries from runners, cuttings, and even fruit slices, but there's a bit more to mastering this oh-so-delicious crop than just that.

Why? Because timing, as they say, is everything – so you need to figure out how long strawberries take to grow before you plant them, especially if you're hoping to harvest them at a specific point in the year... say, like, Wimbledon?

'There are broadly speaking two types of strawberries,' says award-winning garden designer and National Allotment Society ambassador Zoe Claymore.

Zoe Claymore Social Links Navigation Garden designer Zoe Claymore is a multi award-winning garden designer based in London. She focuses on creating outdoor places with emotional connection and ecological integrity for her private and commercial clients.

'Plants that flower once a year all at once to bear masses of sweet fruit in June and ever bearer/bearing varieties that flower in stages throughout the year giving a few strawberries at a time,' she continues.

'Both types can be planted now from pots to give you fruit from June/July this year – so in as little as 12 weeks – but for the best bang for your buck, you want to plant in March for the last few weeks of bare root season.'

Of course, while we tend to think of strawberries as being synonymous with spring, you can also plant them later in the year if you prefer.

'Lots of people plant strawberries in mid-spring, but you can also sow yours in late summer or early autumn,' says Christopher O'Donoghue, one of the co-directors at Gardens Revived.

Christopher O'Donoghue Social Links Navigation Co-director at Gardens Revived A gardener with over a decade of experience under his belt, Christopher set up Gardens Revived with his brother, Andrew, in 2018 to create a thriving family business. Together, they have worked on residential gardens, listed buildings and gardens, flower shows and large estates with some exceeding 70 acres – many with historical significance.

If you decide to go down this route, be sure to plant your strawberries no later than the first week of September in northern Britain and the second week of September in southern regions.

FAQs

What month is best to plant strawberries?

The best time to start growing your strawberries is in April and May for plants that will produce fruits in June and July – although you can plant them undercover in March if you'd like to give them a longer growing season.

What is the lifespan of a strawberry plant?

Strawberry plants are perennial, which means they come back every year. They typically produce fruit for five or six years, although they tend to become less abundant after the first two years, which is why most gardeners tend to clear their strawberry beds and start afresh after the third year.

What time of year do strawberries stop growing?

Sun-loving strawberries typically ripen outdoors from early summer to early autumn, depending on the variety – just be sure your berries are red all over before you harvest them.

How long do strawberries take to grow from seed?

Most people prefer to grow strawberries from plug plants, runners and bare root plants. However, if you'd like to grow yours from seed, Christopher says patience is key.

'Strawberry seeds take up to a month to germinate, and you won't usually get any fruit until the following year,' he explains.

Now that you know how long strawberries take to grow, you can time your crop perfectly to ensure you have a bountiful supply of berries as and when you need them. Just be sure to stock up on sugar and cream, too...