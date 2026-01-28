4 things you should do with amaryllis in January if you want it to flower again next year – encourage stronger plants and even better blooms

If you recently bought or were gifted an amaryllis for the first time, the trumpet blooms are likely still going strong right now – but knowing what your amaryllis needs before January ends will encourage even better blooms next year.

With just a few days left until January ends, there’s still time to learn about what your amaryllis needs as it continues to flower. You can also start thinking about what to do with amaryllis after it finishes flowering – but in the meantime, it’s all about supporting the plant to conserve its energy for next year.

According to houseplant experts, completing four key (but simple) tasks before January ends will encourage the blooms to bounce back next year. Here’s what you need to do.

1. Make sure it’s in the right place

One of the most important steps in caring for an amaryllis properly is choosing the best spot for it to grow and flower, and in January, light levels are just as crucial for the plant’s growth and development.

Like plenty of other houseplants, amaryllis appreciates bright but indirect sunlight – but it’s not a case of simply leaving the plant stationary at this time of the year.

‘During winter, and especially before the end of January, the key with amaryllis is supporting the plant while it finishes flowering,’ says Connor Towning, in-house lead horticulturist at houseplant retailer Beards & Daisies.

‘Keep it in a bright spot with plenty of indirect light and rotate the pot every few days so the stem grows straight.’

If you're struggling to find a bright enough windowsill, it's worth considering grow lights like these Wolezek Grow Lights from Amazon, which mimic natural sunlight (the intensity can be adjusted, too).

2. Keep it somewhere cool in the evenings

While it’s important that your amaryllis receives plenty of indirect light in January, it’s wise to move your plant to a cooler spot during the evening if you want it to flower well next year.

‘This short rest period mimics its natural cycle and plays a key role in encouraging strong bud development and reliable flowering towards the end of the year,’ explains Connor.

Central heating can affect houseplants more than you’d expect, so always make sure you keep your amaryllis away from any radiators and heaters.

If you're in the market for another amaryllis plant, you can buy Hippeastrum 'Akiko' (PBR) for £14.99 from Crocus.

3. Water sparingly

Too much or too little water is the leading cause of amaryllis not flowering, but if there’s one thing your amaryllis needs in January, it’s as little water as possible.

‘Water sparingly during this period, letting the compost dry slightly between waterings, as too much moisture can prevent bud formation later on,’ says Connor.

Overwatering can also lead to bulb rot, so always make sure you aren’t giving your amaryllis too much love, regardless of the time of year.

4. Feed your amaryllis

If you want to give your amaryllis an extra boost, it’s worth starting to feed your plant every once in a while as we head towards the end of January.

‘Feed every couple of weeks with a tomato or high-potash fertiliser to build up strength,’ advises Andy Little, houseplant buyer at British Garden Centres.

Levington Tomorite, available from £4.50 at Amazon, is a classic, highly-rated tomato feed (and you can use the leftovers on your tomato plants later in the year!).

And that’s that: do these four things for your amaryllis before January ends (and, ideally, until it finishes flowering), and your plant will be primed for an even better flowering period next year.