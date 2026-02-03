I give my houseplants an MOT every year to keep them thriving – these simple checks will make a huge difference to your indoor jungle too, say experts

Being stuck inside over the winter months is always a bit of a struggle for me, and I think the same can be said of my houseplants, too. Low light levels, cold draughts and dry indoor air from the central heating can leave even the best of houseplants feeling a little frazzled, which is why I always try to give my plants a bit of an MOT at this time of year.

As with a car and its yearly check, giving houseplants an MOT (maintenance, observation and treatment) is essential when it comes to winter houseplant care if you want to keep them happy and healthy. And I’ve found that since I’ve started giving my houseplants a regular health check-up, they’re looking all the better for it.

‘Leaves may be drooping, stems can become leggy and growth often slows to a near standstill, but winter doesn’t have to take a permanent toll on your houseplants,’ says Angharad James, Brand Manager at Baby Bio. ‘With a little TLC and the right care, even the most dishevelled plants can recover and thrive as spring approaches.’

So if your houseplants are in need of an MOT, here's what you should be doing.

1. Check water levels

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘Simple MOT checks at home can transform struggling houseplants into thriving ones, even in the depths of winter, says Andy Little, Houseplant Buyer at British Garden Centres. ‘Forget the calendar when it comes to houseplant watering. All you need to do is put your finger into the soil up to the second knuckle; if it's dry, give a gentle soak with room temperature water until it runs out the bottom, then tip away any excess. Too much water rots roots, too little crisps leaves - and both are common winter houseplant problems - so it’s a good idea to check pot weight and soil moisture weekly to get the feel for when you're doing your home MOT.’

‘Many plants drink less in winter, but as temperatures start to rise and daylight increases, their water needs change,’ agrees Angharad. ‘Using room temperature water helps avoid shocking roots that may still be recovering from cooler winter conditions. And it’s important to make sure pots have proper drainage, as soggy soil can quickly lead to root rot.’

2. Boost humidity

(Image credit: Future / David Woolley)

‘Our​ homes get dry from heating in winter, which hurts tropical plants like calatheas and ferns that prefer 80% humidity or more,’ says Andy. ‘Mist leaves daily to keep them happy or set your pots on pebble trays filled with water, place near a humidifier, or group plants together so they create their own moist air. You'll see healthier, less droopy leaves in just a few days. Avoid tap water when watering houseplants if possible, as it can leave white spots on leaves from minerals. Place your houseplants in your bathrooms or kitchens with natural steam if you can; this is where they often do best without extra help.’

‘Winter months contribute to dryer air, especially with the heating running,’ say Lexie and Phil Fontana at FontanimalPlantHouse via the Palmstreet app. ‘Adding more humidity indoors for your plants to grow is essential, so keep them away from vents, heaters, and maintain a consistent temperature. You can also mist your plants for a quick refresh or try adding a humidifier to your household space as well for quick hydration.’

3. Give foliage a clean

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘Over winter, dust can quickly build up on houseplant leaves, reducing the amount of light they receive and slowing growth,’ says Angharad. ‘A quick wipe with a damp cloth can help remove surface dust, giving foliage a gentle clean that can make a noticeable difference to both the plant’s appearance and health. Breaking down dust helps greenery to absorb more light, and by keeping leaf pores clean, it supports healthy growth and gives plants a natural-looking shine as they recover from the colder months.’

4. Check for pests and disease

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘Houseplants are more susceptible to indoor pests during winter,’ advise Lexie and Phil. ‘Make sure to check your houseplants regularly by wiping dust off leaves, checking leaves and stems and inspecting the soil for signs of pests or damage. Some of the most common pests include aphids, whitefly, scale and spidermites.’

‘Check weekly for spider mites (fine webs on leaves), mealybugs (white fluffy spots) or scale (small brown lumps on stems),’ advises Andy. ‘Look for yellowing leaves, curling edges or brown spots too and isolate any sick plants right away. Wipe leaves with neem oil solution and improve air flow around them. Use a magnifying glass or phone camera zoom at home to spot tiny pests, and use natural treatments, such as a garlic mix spray (crushed garlic in water) or soapy water to wipe bugs off safely.’

5. Find the right spot

(Image credit: Future / Maxwell Attenborough)

‘Houseplants need 12-16 hours of indirect light each day to keep them alive and healthy, so placing them in your east or west-facing windows works best,’ advises Andy. ‘Not enough light will make stems leggy and weak, and too much direct sun scorches leaves, so make sure you turn pots weekly for even growth all around and pick shade-lovers like philodendrons or snake plants for dim corners. Use a phone app to map your home's light levels over a day, then tweak spots carefully to avoid shocking the plant with big moves.’

‘Light and temperature are crucial for healthy recovery,’ agrees Angharad. ‘Tropical plants such as monsteras, peace lilies and orchids, thrive in bright, indirect light, while succulents prefer direct sunlight for at least part of the day. Positioning your plants closer to a window or warmer area can reinvigorate growth.’

6. Prune and repot if needed

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘The first step is to take a look at your houseplants and their conditions,’ advises Angharad. ‘Remove any yellowing or damaged leaves and cut back any unruly stems. Dead or dying foliage not only affects the plant’s appearance, but it can be draining on its energy levels. Trimming it off allows the plant to focus its strength on new, healthy growth.’

‘Make sure to check the soil too,’ adds Angharad. ‘If it’s compacted or roots are starting to peek out of the pot, it may be time to repot or top up with fresh compost. This refresh gives your plants the space and nutrients they need to start growing again.’

‘If roots poke out the bottom holes of pots or soil dries out too fast, it's time to repot houseplants into a slightly bigger pot,’ advises Andy. ‘Use peat-free compost mixed with perlite for good drainage and air around the roots. Go just one size up to avoid holding too much water, which causes rot.’

‘Pots must have holes at the bottom to let extra water drain out. Line them with crocks, broken pot pieces or mesh for good airflow and to stop soil washing away. Terracotta pots suit succulents and cacti because they let moisture evaporate fast. Glazed or plastic pots work better for leafier houseplants that like things a bit damper.’

7. Go easy on the feed

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘Many plants are in rest mode (or dormant) during winter due to less light, so skip the fertilizer until spring,’ advise Lexie and Phil.

‘As your plants emerge from their winter slowdown, gentle feeding helps to revitalise them,’ advises Angharad. ‘Feed little and often during periods of active growth, rather than giving a single heavy dose. This approach ensures your plants absorb nutrients steadily and avoids shocking them after a dormant winter period. For extra support, a light spritz of feed or plant mist hydrates the foliage and provides a gentle nutrient boost, helping tired leaves regain strength and resilience.’

‘Feed lightly and use balanced fertiliser every six weeks for leaf plants, and one with a potassium boost for flowering houseplants,’ advises Andy.

Are your houseplants looking a little tired? Will you be giving them an MOT? Let us know.