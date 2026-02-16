5 of the luckiest houseplants to help you manifest more positive energy in your home in 2026

Looking for some extra wealth, health and positive energy? Having houseplants in your home is beneficial for our mental health; they look great, help purify the air, and the best news is that some are known to be 'lucky' too.

No one wants to turn down a spot of luck, especially when the chips are down, and you need a lift. So jump on the positivity train, and add one of the following plants to your home.

All five of the following are said to be lucky for slightly different reasons. Whether you are manifesting true love or a new job, these are the lucky plants that could help you get there, and expert tips on how to help them to thrive in your home.

1. Boston fern

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

According to Andy Little, houseplant buyer at British Garden Centres the Boston fern is believed to promote good health. 'It also protects against negative energy and has air-purifying qualities that are scientifically proven. The abundance of fronds represents fertility and new beginnings, too.'

It's a beautiful, lush-looking plant to own and is easy to care for – keep it away from direct sunlight as it can scorch its leaves, and keep the soil consistently moist. They particularly love high humidity areas like bathrooms and kitchens. Once established, you can learn how to propagate your fern so you can add more to your collection.

Buy yours from B&Q, the Verve Boston fern in a terracotta plant pot, 12cm, is great value at £4.50.

2. Money plant

(Image credit: Alamy)

It might not surprise you that a money plant is on the list – who wouldn't want to improve their cash flow!?

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'The money tree is a classic choice,' says Patrice Gerber, CEO of KOUBOO Artisan Decor & Furniture. 'It is said to invite wealth and financial good fortune.'

Also known as the 'jade' plant, it's the shape of the leaves that gives it the 'money' name. 'Pop a jade plant near your entrance to welcome prosperity into the home. This succulent is low-maintenance and thrives on a bit of neglect,' says Andy. This makes it an ideal unkillable houseplant with added benefits in our book!

Get this lucky plant in your home as soon as possible. Amazon's YouGarden Chinese money plant comes in a 6cm pot and costs £10.99. Then read up on how to care for a Chinese money plant and get the positioning and watering right.

3. Orchid

(Image credit: Future PLC)

'Another lucky option is an orchid for love,' says Patrice. 'Something to remember is that the key to keeping the good vibes flowing is looking after your orchid properly. Healthy, vibrant leaves will uplift any space, while wilting or dying plants can feel unlucky and block the cheerful, energetic atmosphere they are meant to bring.'

Andy agrees, 'Beyond their stunning beauty, orchids represent love, luxury, and refinement, and are associated with fertility and abundance in many cultures.'

Once you've bought your orchid – we love this rare scented Bolgheri Orange variety that comes in a 12cm pot and grows up to 45cm in height, £24.99, from Amazon – water it weekly by soaking and draining and feed with QVC's Chempak orchid fertiliser, £7.99, during active growth.

4. Rubber plant

(Image credit: Alamy)

A plant with many names: Ficus elastica, the rubber fig, rubber tree and rubber plant. This species is hardy and fast-growing, so make sure you have a good-sized place for it.

With its broad, glossy leaves, the rubber plant is said to represent abundance and wealth,' Andy says. 'Its rounded leaves are thought to attract positive energy and prosperity, and this statement plant also excels at removing toxins from the air, so it has even more benefits.'

The key to caring for your rubber plant is to allow the topsoil to dry between waterings and keep it out of draughts. They don't like sudden changes, so bear that in mind if you decide to move them from one place to another. A good place to buy one from is Dobies, their Ficus elastica 'Robusta' comes in a 12cm pot for £14.99, with an option to include a 30ml Incredifeed house plant drip feeder too.

5. Chinese evergreen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In Feng Shui, the Chinese evergreen plant is said to symbolise good fortune, wealth and longevity – so we think that qualifies it for being on our lucky plant list!

As such they make a great housewarming gift or take one into the office with you. They are toxic however, and are best kept away from children and pets. On the flip side, this lush looking plant will purify the air and love low light.

Crocus have the Jubilee Compacta variety which comes in a 12cm pot, or you can add a white or verdigris pot when you order it, from £19.99.

Lucky houseplant shopping essentials

Watering Crocus Terracotta Water Irrigation Spikes, Set of 2 £7.99 on Crocus These clever porous clay spikes are suitable for both indoor and outdoor plants. You simply push them into the soil, fill up with water and it slowly seeps in, allowing the plants to take up the moisture when they want it. Support Amazon VELCRO ONE-WRAP Plant Ties Tape, 12mm x 5m £3.69 on Amazon Support your plants as they grow with this clever VELCRO tape that gently guides as they get taller. A big bonus is that they are reusable and a great alternative to string or wire. Pruning Amazon Darlac Ergo Gardening Snips for Houseplants Was £16.99, now £13.99 on Amazon When tending to houseplants, precision snipping is what you need and these are perfect for the job. They're designed for light pruning, snipping and deadheading and the soft ergonomic handles give a good, comfortable grip.

Give yourself the best start for this year with our guide on the luckiest plants to own, we're certainly going to give it a go!