Your birth month has a specific flower – this is the meaning behind yours, and the best varieties to add to your garden

From snowdrops pushing through frozen ground in January to late-summer dahlias still glowing in September, the plants that bloom around us often come to symbolise the rhythm of the year. It makes sense, then, that birth flowers have grown out of this tradition.

Yes, each month of the year is associated with one or two flowers thought to reflect the character of those born then. And, just like birth month houseplants or birth month perennials, they offer a gentle, nature-rooted way of marking identity – maybe even more so, in fact, as this idea has its roots in folklore and floriography.

Here in the UK, birth flowers resonate particularly closely with our own growing seasons. Hawthorn in May, foxglove in June, chrysanthemum in November – these are all plants many of us recognise from hedgerows, gardens and childhood walks. They're rooted in us, just as we are in them. Romantic, huh?

Understanding birth month flowers

'The tradition of birth flowers can be traced back to the Romans, who started celebrating birthdays using seasonal blooms. However, the custom really took hold during the Victorian era when the ‘language of flowers’ became a popular way to send secret messages,' says Bloom & Wild's floral lead, Lucy Hook.

'Much like birthstones or zodiac signs, birth flowers are now seen as a way to reflect someone's personality. Incorporating them into your home is a simple way to add a layer of personal meaning to your space or to give a gift that feels thoughtfully tailored to the recipient.'

Personally, we love to weave birth flowers into our planting plans, as they're a great way to add year-round interest to a garden. With that in mind, then...

January – Carnation & Snowdrop

The first birth flowers on the list are snowdrops and carnations, for good reason.

'Carnations are known for their ruffled, layered petals and represent devotion. The snowdrop is a delicate, nodding bloom that is a classic symbol of hope as one of the first signs of spring,' says Lucy.

To lean into this, try something like the award-winning snowdrop collection from Crocus (or treat someone to a bunch of carnations; if they're good enough for Sex And The City's Carrie Bradshaw, right?).

February – Violet & Iris

Violets and irises are the birth flowers for February babies everywhere.

'These flowers represent faithfulness and wisdom. The Iris, with its architectural petals and jewel-toned hues, is perfect for adding height and a touch of drama to a winter arrangement,' promises Lucy.

If you want to mix things up, try an unusual variety, like the harlequin-coloured Iris 'Laughing Beauty' from Crocus.

March – Daffodil

Daffodils are, unsurprisingly, the birth flower for March.

'The quintessential spring bloom with its bright, trumpet-shaped head, the daffodil represents new beginnings and rebirth,' says Lucy.

You can buy up to 6 months of daffodils from Crocus, if you're interested!

April – Daisy & Sweet Pea

If you're on the hunt for April's birth flower, look no further than the utterly spring-coded daisy and sweet pea.

'These represent innocence and blissful pleasure. Sweet peas are particularly lovely for their delicate, fluttering petals and incredible fragrance,' promises Lucy.

Daisies tend to carpet the ground at this time of year, so long as we let our lawns do their thing, but you could treat yourself to a vibrant sweet pea 'Scentsational mix' collection from Thompson & Morgan. You can even buy a Sweet Pea Gardener Card from Bloom & Wild, if you want to celebrate an April baby's birthday in style.

May – Lily of the Valley & Hawthorn

If you've learned how to grow a hawthorn hedge, congratulations: you have an on-tap supply of May's birth flower... although lily-of-the-valley is just as applicable!

'Known for their tiny, bell-like flowers and sweet scent, these signify a return to happiness,' says Lucy promisingly.

Try the lily of the valley collection from Thompson & Morgan if you want more than one variety of this fantastically fragranced beauty in your garden.

June – Rose & Honeysuckle

A rose by any other name would still smell as sweet, as well we all know, but it's June babies who are lucky enough to call this one their birth flower (although, if you're a rose fan, good news: there is a birth month rose for each month of the year, too).

'A timeless favourite with lush, dense petals. While different colours carry specific meanings, roses generally represent love and passion,' says Lucy.

If roses aren't your vibe, honeysuckle is also assigned as a birth flower for June. And, as it symbolises true happiness, romantic love, good fortune, and sweetness towards one another, that's no bad thing. Bag yourself a semi-evergreen honeysuckle from Crocus, stat.

July – Larkspur & Water Lily

Water lily is an unusual birth flower for July, symbolising purity, beauty, and enlightenment – and then there's larkspur, too.

'Larkspur offers tall, striking spires of colour that signify positivity and an open heart,' suggests Lucy.

The larkspur 'QIS Rose' from Crocus for those who want to add pale pink blooms to their garden borders.

August – Gladiolus & Poppy

forPoppies have long been one of those easy garden ideas we can't get enough of, so we're tickled pink to discover it's also a birth flower for August... alongside the gladiolus, of course.

'Gladiolus are bold, architectural stems representing strength of character, while poppies add a lovely pop of colour and a more delicate texture,' says Lucy.

Try the gladioli collection at Thompson & Morgan if you want something truly bold and striking, or opt for an easy option and sprinkle poppy seeds to create your own wildflower patch. The choice is yours!

September – Aster & Morning Glory

Asters and morning glories are the birth flowers for September, which makes a lot of sense; they tend to be garden staples at this time of year.

'Asters are starry, dainty blooms known as symbols of powerful love and affection,' says Lucy, adding that morning glories (due to their shorter life span) tend to be associated with happiness, peace, and the importance of focusing on the present.

Try Crocus's aster amellus 'King George' for a lovely late-summer bloomer.

October – Marigold & Cosmos

October is one of this writer's favourite months of the year, and not just because it's home to Halloween; it's also the season of harvests and abundance and riotous autumn colour, so it makes sense that marigolds and cosmos are this month's birth flowers.

'With their warm autumnal tones of orange and gold, these flowers represent creativity and passion,' promises Lucy.

If you're gonna do it, make like Wham! and do it right with these stunning marigold ‘Strawberry Blonde’ from Thompson & Morgan.

November – Chrysanthemum

Chrysanthemums are one of those faithful flowers that always deliver the goods, no matter what, so November babies are very lucky to have it as their birth flower.

'These multi-petalled, hardy flowers signify joy and longevity. They are a brilliant choice for adding fullness to an arrangement late in the year,' says Lucy.

Go for something like the Chrysanthemum 'Mei-Kyō' from Crocus if you want a pretty and reliable perennial that does wonders in the garden.

December – Narcissus & Holly

It makes sense (sort of) that holly is the birth flower for December, but we're personally drawn to narcissus for this wintry birth month – particularly the paperwhite variety.

Whichever way you go, of course, you're guaranteed symbolic perfection. 'Narcissus represents faithfulness, while the glossy leaves and bright berries of holly are a classic symbol of festive cheer,' says Lucy.

If you want some early cheer, opt for the Narcissus 'Erlicheer' from Thompson & Morgan.

FAQs

What are the actual birth month flowers? 'A lot of people like to chart the year through its birth flowers, beginning in January with carnations and snowdrops,' says Christopher O'Donoghue of Gardens Revived. 'In February, it's the turn of the violet and iris, before March’s daffodils herald springtime in style. April’s daisies and sweet peas come next, yielding to the tender sweetness of May’s lily of the valley and hawthorn. Then, the summer months ignite with the passion of June’s roses, the graceful joy of July’s water lilies, and the steadfast strength of August’s gladiolus and poppies.' He adds that, as autumn takes hold, 'September’s asters and morning glories offer some late-season colour, while October’s marigolds and cosmos burn with a creative fire'. 'The year finds its steady heart in November’s chrysanthemum before finally coming to rest in December, where the narcissus and holly wrap the season in affection and hope and all things Christmassy,' he finishes.

How do you create a birth flower bouquet?

If you want to create a birth flower bouquet, the trick is to pick out those flowers that symbolise each month of the year.

'When you are working with these different forms, from the tall spires of July’s Larkspur to the delicate heads of April’s Sweet Peas, I always recommend playing with the heights of the stems,' says Lucy Hook, floral lead at Bloom & Wild.

'Making your arrangement asymmetrical gives it a lovely natural look and allows each individual birth flower to have its own moment to shine. The vase or container you choose will determine the overall shape of your display. Ideally, to create a full round arrangement, choose a vase that has a narrow neck and a wider base. This helps to create space in the arrangement for your flowers to bloom.'

She adds that, for a more professional finish, 'I like to start by placing my foliage first to act as a backbone'.

'This gives some structure for you to place your flower stems around as you criss-cross them into the vase,' finishes Lucy.

Now that you know your birth flower, it's time to display it proudly – whether in your garden or as cut flowers in a vase in your home.

Whichever you opt for, remember to spend some time thinking about all it symbolises, and tune into the rhythm of the seasons. We promise, it'll be well worth it.