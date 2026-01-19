2 simple things you should do with a Christmas cactus after flowering – less is more, according to experts

Christmas is over, and for many Christmas cacti, so is the flowering period. If your plant looks like it's stopped putting out new blooms, you’re probably wondering what to do with a Christmas cactus after flowering.

Caring for a Christmas cactus properly means nurturing it at all stages of its growing cycle: before, during and after flowering. These succulents can live for decades when they’re well looked after, and following best practice after flowering has finished will give them the best chance of flourishing the following winter.

Here’s what to do with a Christmas cactus after flowering. According to the experts, less is more – so the read won't take you long!

1. Remove spent flowers

Even if your Christmas cactus has stopped producing new flowers, there might be a few old blooms remaining on the plant. Taking those away will promote better plant hygiene before its rest period.

‘Once a Christmas cactus has finished flowering, it’s a good idea to give it a bit of downtime,’ says Connor Towning, in-house lead horticulturist at online houseplant retailer Beards & Daisies.

‘Gently remove any old flowers and keep the plant in a bright spot with indirect light.’

You can even work out where to position a Christmas cactus according to Feng Shui – but always pick a bright spot that’s out of direct sunlight, and away from heaters and draughts (central heating can affect a Christmas cactus' health).

2. Scale back the watering

The rules around how often you should water a Christmas cactus are a little different at this time of the year. You’ll need to give your plant a lot less water than you normally would.

‘Once your Christmas cactus has finished flowering, radically reduce your watering over the weeks leading up to Spring (January to March),’ advises Patch Plants' Plant Doctor, Kelly Dyer. ‘Remember, those thick, fleshy leaves act as water storage organs!’

Beards & Daisies’ Connor says it’s best to allow the top layer of compost to dry out between waterings.

‘This resting period helps the plant recover and puts it in a much better position to flower the following year,’ he explains.

That doesn’t mean you should neglect your plant, though – and if your Christmas cactus starts drooping, it’s a sign it’s dehydrated.

‘If you notice the leaves drooping and starting to shrivel, then give your plant a drink to rehydrate it,’ says Kelly.

You can begin giving your Christmas cactus more water in spring, Kelly says, along with a monthly dose of plant food like Westland Cacti & Succulent Feed Concentrate, £2.59 at Amazon.

Christmas cactus care kit

Westland Cacti & Succulent Feed Concentrate

And that’s it! All you need to do with a Christmas cactus after flowering is make sure any spent blooms are removed, place it in a spot with bright but indirect sunlight, and ease off on the watering until spring. From there, you can start thinking about the best ways to encourage a Christmas cactus to bloom throughout winter.