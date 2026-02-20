How to multiply your monstera for free – the budget-friendly propagation trick for even more houseplants

There are few things more satisfying in the houseplant world than turning one beloved plant into many. Is it any wonder, then, that so many people are desperate to learn how to propagate a monstera?

With its glossy, split leaves and jungle energy, Monstera deliciosa has become a modern houseplant icon. But beyond its good looks, it’s also refreshingly generous – and surprisingly easy to multiply, once you know what you're doing.

Better still, you don’t need specialist kit or years of experience. In fact, all you really need is you, a pair of clean secateurs, and the quiet thrill that comes from taking cuttings from plants.

How to propagate a monstera

With the right cut, a little patience, and some basic aftercare, you can learn how to propagate a monstera successfully at almost any time of year – although spring and summer do give you a natural boost.

'Monstera plants are very easy to propagate, which makes them a great plant for beginners and experienced growers,' explains Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries. 'They can be gifted, swapped or grown to fill the home with a jungle of plants.'

Whether you’re hoping to bulk out your own space or create plant babies to share, then, here’s how to propagate a monstera like a pro.

1. Start with the node

If there’s one golden rule of monstera propagation, it’s this: no node, no plant.

'Take cuttings from a healthy plant and below a node,' says Morris. Nodes are easy to spot once you know what you’re looking for – they’re the small bumps or joints along the stem where a leaf, aerial root, or new growth emerges. Without one, propagation simply won’t work.

Plant expert Leena Pettigrew of Plantasmic and Palmstreet, the community-obsessed live shopping app for rare plants and more, agrees, stressing that this is where many people go wrong.

'Cuttings that lack a node and axillary bud, such as leaves, will not produce new growth and will rot,' she explains. 'The leaves of the plant will not grow on their own because new growth comes from buds and nodes on the stem.'

Propagation essentials:

Using clean, sharp shears or a knife, make your cut just below the node, ensuring the cutting has at least one healthy leaf (ideally two).

Before you start, clean your tools thoroughly with soap and water, and consider wiping them with rubbing alcohol to prevent contamination.

2. Choose your method

One of the joys of learning how to propagate a monstera is that it’s wonderfully flexible. You can root your cutting in water or plant it straight into soil, and both methods work well.

For water propagation, place the cutting into a jar or vase so the node sits below the water line while the leaf remains above it.

'Position the vase in bright, indirect light and keep the water fresh,' says Morris. 'Roots will appear very quickly and can be left in the vase for weeks and even months. Watching the roots grow is fascinating.'

Change the water every few days to keep things fresh, and once you have a healthy network of roots (usually a few inches long) you can pot the cutting up into soil.

Prefer a more direct route? Soil propagation is just as effective.

'Plant straight into a good quality houseplant compost, ensuring the soil is free draining. Keep the soil slightly moist and the roots will soon grow,' says Morris, adding that you should place the pot somewhere warm with bright, indirect light.

3. Go hard on the TLC

Propagation doesn’t stop once the cutting is planted, as plant parents everywhere will already know: you need to show those cuttings some serious love. And, while light is key to this, direct sun can scorch young leaves. Aim instead for bright but filtered conditions.

Leena recommends a little extra encouragement during the early stages. 'Adding light in the early morning or late afternoon for two to three hours and misting your plant every two to three days is crucial for successful propagation,' she says, noting that this gentle humidity boost mimics the monstera’s natural tropical environment and helps prevent stress.

Temperature also plays a role. Keep cuttings away from cold drafts, radiators, or sudden temperature swings, and resist the urge to overwater: soggy soil is far more likely to cause rot than slow growth.

4. Pot it on

Once your propagated monstera shows signs of new growth (this might look like fresh leaves or strong root development), then it’s ready to be potted on. Choose a pot only slightly larger than the root ball to avoid excess moisture sitting in unused soil.

As the plant grows, you can gradually move it into a larger pot and even introduce a moss pole or support if you want those iconic, oversized leaves to develop.

With time, your cutting will be indistinguishable from a mature monstera... except you’ll know it started life as a free plant.

FAQs

Beyond the obvious joy of free houseplants, learning how to propagate monstera is a brilliant way to keep your main plant healthy and manageable. Regular pruning encourages bushier growth and prevents legginess, while the cuttings give you endless opportunities to experiment, share, or expand your indoor jungle.

And perhaps that’s the real appeal. In a world where so much feels expensive and disposable, monstera propagation offers something slower, greener, and quietly generous. One plant becomes many... and that never gets old.