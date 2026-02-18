Where to place a snake plant according to Feng Shui to absorb negative energy and produce protective vibes

The snake plant – also called Sansevieria Trifasciata and mother-in-law's tongue is a popular variety for houseplant lovers. Known for filtering the air and removing nasty pollutants, it's ideal for allergy sufferers and is also great for boosting mental health. However, according to Feng Shui, get the positioning of your snake plant right, and it can promote positive vibes.

It is relatively easy to care for a snake plant; it needs little water (hurray!) and is tolerant of most light conditions, not to mention easy on the eyes. Andy Little, houseplant buyer at British Garden Centres, adds, 'This striking architectural plant is believed to absorb negative energy and produce protective vibes. It also has the added benefits of purifying the air while you sleep, making it ideal for bedrooms. Its sword-like leaves are thought to cut through bad energy.'

What is Feng Shui?

Feng Shui means 'wind-water' and is an ancient Chinese art of placing key pieces in positions to maximise positivity, prosperity, well-being, harmony and balance. By incorporating it into our homes, we can improve the flow of the design and how we interact within it.

When we add new elements to our homes, it's worth looking at the best spots to place them to make the most of this wonderful 4000-year-old practice.

'In feng shui, living house plants bring in a lucky flow of qi (life force energy) and bring nature into our interior spaces. They also teach us how to mindfully care for the things in our home,' says Feng Shui consultant, Anjie Cho. 'Everyone is so drawn to house plants, especially now in the winter, because we all benefit from the healing energy of nature, greenery, and the lively qi that they bring into the dark grey cold of winter. It’s a way for us to reconnect with nature and bring the outside in'.

So, where is the best spot to place a snake plant? We asked our Feng Shui experts for their advice to maximise the benefits.

The best place for your snake plant

Due to its spiky leaves, the snake plant has the ability to protect while attracting all the good stuff, like money and positive energy.

'Snake plants are quite upright and look like a fire flame, so I would put yours in the southeast corner of your home for 2026,' advises Zoe Vita James, Feng Shui and Ba Zi Specialist.

As we're about to enter the Chinese Year of the Horse, Zoe suggests the southeast corner of your home holds the best energy for prosperity. 'This is because it's related to fire and to feed that energy healthily, plants are a really good thing to put in the south east, and as the snake plant looks like flickering flames its the ideal placement this year.'

Zoe also recommends adding a bowl or vase of water next to your snake plant, 'This will help to join and fuel all the energies for added visibility, joy and prosperity.'

'This plant has a protective energy because it has tall, fierce, sword-like leaves. It’s a great plant to place near the entry or at your desk if you need a little protection from unwanted energies. You can also place one in the bathroom to make all that water energy useful for you in 2026,' adds Anjie.

According to Anjie, in feng shui, there is a general guideline to avoid plants with sharp or pointed leaves, but feng shui isn’t cookie-cutter, and each situation differs. 'For example, a sharp-leaved plant like the snake plant can be beneficial when used with the right intention. It filters the air of toxins like benzene, formaldehyde and produces oxygen both during the day and at night. The snake plant is also a perfect expression of strong, upward wood energy that cuts through negative or stagnant energy.'

Why is the south east corner so important in Feng Shui?

This key area of your home represents wealth, prosperity and abundance so placing things correctly here is the easiest way to attract those elements into your life.

Once you've located this area of your home (you can use the compass on your phone) see what's going on there – is it cluttered? Are there broken things there? Give it a little revamp and introduce positive energy, in this case it could be a plant stand with your snake plant sitting on it.

Follow our guide and place your snake plant in your southeast corner, it might be the best decision you've ever made!