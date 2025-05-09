Relaxing outdoors and soaking up the sun during the summer months only feels like a treat if your garden actually works for you. In a small outdoor space, this is easier said than done, and one of the big sticking points is working out if you should lay a patio or decking in a small garden as the foundation for your petite outdoor living room.

When planning your small garden ideas , layout and styling are all essential to help you achieve a properly functioning garden; however, it is always important to get the basics right first, starting from the ground up.

There are plenty of brilliant small garden decking ideas and small garden patio ideas out there, so the choice is largely a matter of personal preference. However, there are a few things to consider before diving into one or the other.

If you want to get ahead now and transform your garden into an oasis before the peak summer months, this is what you need to know to help you navigate the patio vs decking debate for your small garden.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Darren Chung)

‘When it comes to picking a patio or decking, it really does boil down to individual needs, lifestyle choices and the characteristics of your garden as to which you decide on,’ says Lee Trethewey, gardens and homes expert at Sustainable Furniture . And, while there may be no clear right or wrong answer for which finish works best in small gardens, each landscaping option has its pros and cons.

Patio, for example, is a more low maintenance choice, and one that our experts would opt for if they had to choose. ‘If I were to lean slightly in one direction for most small gardens, I'd suggest a patio, because they tend to make the space feel more integrated and generally take up less room than decking,’ continues Lee.

‘Although there is no right or wrong, a patio will likely be more space efficient as it is often a lower profile and doesn’t need to be raised like a decking,’ adds Isabel Fernandez, marketing director at Quorn Stone . ‘Patios such as stone or porcelain are lower maintenance with a greater durability, and there is a versatility in design when it comes to a patio which provides more opportunities when space is at a premium.’

(Image credit: Future)

However, it is also worth remembering that a patio can be a costly choice. ‘Depending on the materials you choose, the initial cost of a patio can sometimes be higher than that it would be to build a basic deck,’ warns Lee. This is especially true when it comes to considering materials and drainage options, which are essential to prevent risks of waterlogging and flooding.

Additionally, the cost of installing a patio is not helped by the often laborious process. ‘Patio installation can be labour-intensive and may involve excavation and levelling if the garden has uneven ground,’ shares Holly Jones, marketing manager at Garden Street . This is worth bearing in mind if your garden slopes or feels irregular underfoot. While a patio may not work for you in this instance, decking might just be the perfect solution. ‘Decking is great for uneven surfaces because it can be raised or built over slopes without major groundwork,’ says Holly.

Decking is not only good for levelling uneven ground, but it also offers a softer finish than patio. ‘Raised decking feels less visually harsh than patio paving. It can easily incorporate planters and built-in seating, blurring the lines between the hardscaping and soft landscaping,’ says Lee.

Although, it’s worth remembering that decking requires high maintenance to prevent common issues like rotting, staining and fading. And, if not cared for properly, wood decking can have a short lifespan, potentially making it a more expensive option in the long run.

Making the choice

With all pros and cons covered, deciding which finish works best for you is a matter of personal preference that all depends on how you intend to use the space. According to the experts, these are the key things to consider.

1. Cost

To make your mind up, you should first of all consider how far your budget stretches. ‘It’s important to be realistic about how much you're willing to spend not only on installation now, but on upkeep of your patio or decking. You need to think about material costs, labour, and ongoing maintenance,’ says Lee.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Sunlight and shade

Bear in mind which areas of your garden get the most sun, as this could sway your decision. If you’re looking to lay your surface in an area of the garden with high sun exposure, it might be wise to avoid using dark-coloured materials, as these can become uncomfortably hot underfoot. Additionally, ‘considering sunlight and shade will influence where the most comfortable seating areas are,’ says Holly.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Maintenance levels

‘Less homeowners are opting for just a patch of grass in their gardens as it isn’t as versatile year round,’ says Isabel. But remember, landscaping ideas aren’t always the easy option. Both patio and decking need regular upkeep to stay in good condition. How much work you’re willing to put in could help you make your mind up.

(Image credit: Future)

4. Finishing touches

If you’re really unsure, opt for the choice that will fit into your existing scheme. ‘A more contemporary house might suit some sleek paving or new composite decking, while a traditional cottage-style garden might be better complemented by natural stone or timber,’ advises Lee. Add finishing touches like potted plants and garden furniture to the area to complete the look.

With advice from the experts, making your decision should be easier than ever. Do you prefer the look of patio or decking for your outdoor space?