Lidl’s £15 sun sail is everything you need to create a shady oasis in your garden – and it’s on sale right now

A carefully crafted shaded area can turn your garden into an oasis of relaxation and comfort during the hotter summer days, and Lidl is offering everything you need to do this for just £14.99.

The best garden canopy ideas are designed to shelter you from both rain and excess sun, and we all know British summers often offer both on the same day! The Livarno Home Rectangular Sun Shade Sail has landed in the Lidl middle aisle today and is designed to provide practical sun protection for gardens, balconies and patios.

With two stylish colours available, the sun sail will make a chic addition to your small patio ideas . But with stock limited, as always, you will have to act fast if you want to get your hands on one.

Livarno Home Rectangular Sun Shade Sail - Beige £14.99 at Lidl The sun sail is made from weather and UV-resistant material so you can relax free from worry about the elements. Livarno Home Triangular Sun Shade Sail - Beige £14.99 at Lidl Also available in a sleek triangular design, this shape is perfect for small gardens and seating areas.

The Livarno Home Rectangular Sun Shade Sail comes with a three-year warranty and is made from robust, weather-resistant HDPE fabric, showing that despite its budget price tag, the brand has not skimped on quality. The material is also UV resistant, with Lidl stating that 85% of UV rays are blocked, so you can relax without fear of sunburn.

Also included in the £14.99 price is tensioning rope and clips so you can attach your sail securely, and not have to worry about it sagging. A canopy sail can be attached to hooks on your fencing, trees, or you can even add free-standing poles to add your sail to a specific or desired spot.

The Livarno Home Rectangular Sun Shade Sail is available in stylish beige or grey. At L300 x W200cm, it's large enough to comfortably fit your garden furniture underneath.

(Image credit: Lid)

The sail is also available in a triangular shape, which is best suited to small gardens . When considering installing a garden sail , it’s important to note that the sleek, contemporary design of garden sails makes them best suited for modern gardens. If you have a more rustic garden aesthetic, looking at pergola ideas or a garden umbrella may be better suited to your style.

Alternatives

If Lidl's sun sail is not quite to your liking (or out of stock) check out these alternatives.

Triangle Waterproof Sail Shade - Beige £8.99 at B&Q The Sail Shade is made of UV and Mildew resistant material that claims to block 90% of UV rays. Outsunny 5m X 4m Sun Shade Sail Rectangle Canopy Uv Protection Charcoal Grey £31.99 at Ryman This sail shade is huge at 5m x 4m, making it the perfect choice if you have a larger garden or our looking to create more shade. Cox & Cox Tasselled Canopy £95 at Cox & Cox I love the tassled detailing of this canopy to add a bit of flair to your garden shade ideas.

Lidl is often one of the best places to look for budget garden buys, and we think this sleek sun sail will be pretty popular. Will you be using one to create the perfect shady area this summer?