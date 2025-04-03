Lidl’s £15 sun sail is everything you need to create a shady oasis in your garden – and it’s on sale right now

Escape the sun (and rain) with this stylish, contemporary design

Pink outdoor seating area with a pink trim shade sail
(Image credit: Future PLC)
Jump to category:
Kezia Reynolds's avatar
By
published

A carefully crafted shaded area can turn your garden into an oasis of relaxation and comfort during the hotter summer days, and Lidl is offering everything you need to do this for just £14.99.

The best garden canopy ideas are designed to shelter you from both rain and excess sun, and we all know British summers often offer both on the same day! The Livarno Home Rectangular Sun Shade Sail has landed in the Lidl middle aisle today and is designed to provide practical sun protection for gardens, balconies and patios.

With two stylish colours available, the sun sail will make a chic addition to your small patio ideas. But with stock limited, as always, you will have to act fast if you want to get your hands on one.

Livarno Home Rectangular Sun Shade Sail - Beige
Livarno Home Rectangular Sun Shade Sail - Beige

The sun sail is made from weather and UV-resistant material so you can relax free from worry about the elements.

Livarno Home Triangular Sun Shade Sail - Beige
Livarno Home Triangular Sun Shade Sail - Beige

Also available in a sleek triangular design, this shape is perfect for small gardens and seating areas.

The Livarno Home Rectangular Sun Shade Sail comes with a three-year warranty and is made from robust, weather-resistant HDPE fabric, showing that despite its budget price tag, the brand has not skimped on quality. The material is also UV resistant, with Lidl stating that 85% of UV rays are blocked, so you can relax without fear of sunburn.

Also included in the £14.99 price is tensioning rope and clips so you can attach your sail securely, and not have to worry about it sagging. A canopy sail can be attached to hooks on your fencing, trees, or you can even add free-standing poles to add your sail to a specific or desired spot.

The Livarno Home Rectangular Sun Shade Sail is available in stylish beige or grey. At L300 x W200cm, it's large enough to comfortably fit your garden furniture underneath.

Lidl rectangular sun sail in grey covering a large patio area and a brown garden furniture sofa set.

(Image credit: Lid)

The sail is also available in a triangular shape, which is best suited to small gardens. When considering installing a garden sail, it’s important to note that the sleek, contemporary design of garden sails makes them best suited for modern gardens. If you have a more rustic garden aesthetic, looking at pergola ideas or a garden umbrella may be better suited to your style.

Alternatives

If Lidl's sun sail is not quite to your liking (or out of stock) check out these alternatives.

Triangle Waterproof Sail Shade - Beige
Triangle Waterproof Sail Shade - Beige

The Sail Shade is made of UV and Mildew resistant material that claims to block 90% of UV rays.

5m X 4m Sun Shade Sail Rectangle Canopy Uv Protection Charcoal Grey
Outsunny
5m X 4m Sun Shade Sail Rectangle Canopy Uv Protection Charcoal Grey

This sail shade is huge at 5m x 4m, making it the perfect choice if you have a larger garden or our looking to create more shade.

Tasselled Canopy
Cox & Cox
Tasselled Canopy

I love the tassled detailing of this canopy to add a bit of flair to your garden shade ideas.

Lidl is often one of the best places to look for budget garden buys, and we think this sleek sun sail will be pretty popular. Will you be using one to create the perfect shady area this summer?

Kezia Reynolds
Kezia Reynolds
News Writer

Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸