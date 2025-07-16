Aldi’s sell-out solar hot air balloon lights are back in stores - plus two quirky new designs I think will be future bestsellers

Stop what you’re doing and listen up, because the viral Aldi solar hot air balloon lights from last year are back in stock, and they have two new funky designs in tow. Aldi is providing everything you need to give your garden a maximalist edge this summer.

Aldi has been nailing garden lighting trends this year, with their whimsical designs a treat for the eyes. Investing in stunning garden lighting is non-negotiable if you want both a stylish and functional outdoor space.

As always, Aldi is providing affordable options for garden lighting, so you can keep up to date with the latest trends, without breaking the bank.

Costing just £6.99, it’s easy to see why Aldi’s Solar Hot Air Balloon Light is so popular. Available in four vibrant colours, green, red, blue, or purple, these cute little lights add a pop of playful colour to your garden lighting ideas.

The lights feature a realistic flickering flame, creating a whimsical fairytale look. Fairytale-inspired gardens and nostalgiacore are all having a moment this year, and these cute hot air balloon lights play into these playful looks.

These stunning lamps can easily be hung onto hooks in your garden, or even your trees and larger shrubs, to give your garden borders a beautiful glow in the evenings.

(Image credit: Aldi)

Alternatively, the new Aldi Solar Hanging Monkey or Sloth Lights (£9.99) make a quirky and playful addition to any garden. If you want something that will catch your guests' eyes, these statement solar lamps are an excellent choice.

Immediately, the monkey solar light caught my eye, reminding me of Rockett St George’s statement animal lamps, such as the Quirky Gold Lion Lamp (£95) or even Dunelm’s Odisha Monkey Ceiling Lamp (£49) . This style of lamp is full of character and perfect for showing off your personality at home.

Now both the balloon, sloth and monkey lights are currently on sale, and if last year is anything to go by - where the hot air balloon solar lights quickly sold out - they won’t be on the shelves for long.

If you have missed out on these stunning statement lights at your local store, here are a few more affordable alternatives.

Alternatives

Festive Lights 45cm Air Balloon Lantern - Multicoloured Glass Effect Flaming Garden Light With Handle £16.99 at Amazon With an array of beautiful multi-colours sweeping through this solar light, your garden will have a beautiful stained glass window affect in the evening. It has a realistic flickering flame for an authentic look. Garden Mile Garden Mile Monkey Statue Solar Garden Ornaments £19.99 at Amazon Made from durable resin this quirky monkey solar light is built for long-term outdoor use. This statement light is full of character and perfect for injecting personality to your outdoor space. Next Grey Saffy the Staffy Outdoor Solar Light £32 at Next Perfect for dog lovers, this adorable solar light is a charming addition to any garden. The light lasts for eight to 10 hours and would look fabulous posing in a flower bed.

I’m a big fan of statement outdoor lighting as it can really make your garden your own. What do you think?