'I've been opening my windows wrong all this time!' This smart trick is the fastest way to cool down a room in the evening without AC
If you have sash windows, you need to know this 'natural air conditioning' trick
I've lived in flats with large sash windows for the last four years, however, it wasn't until the first heatwave of this year that I discovered I'd been opening them wrong all this time, and not taking advantage of their in-built cooling design feature.
I'd always believed I could only open my sash windows from the bottom. So my mind was blown when I discovered not only do they open at the top, but that the most efficient way to cool down a room and keep a bedroom cool was to open sash windows at the top AND bottom. I've been testing this trick out for the last few weeks, and can vouch for its effectiveness.
Sash windows are typically found in period homes, and this hidden trick would have been what the Georgians and Victorians used to keep cool before the age of the best air conditioners and electric fans.
'Opening sash windows at both the top and bottom is one of the most effective ways to naturally cool a room,' agrees Jo Trotman, marketing manager at The Residence Collection, which specialises in windows and doors.
'This method creates a convection flow: warm air rises and escapes through the top opening, while cooler air is drawn into the room through the bottom.'
'This continuous airflow helps regulate the temperature more efficiently than opening just one part of the window. It’s a simple yet clever feature that makes sash windows not only timeless in style but also smart in function, especially during warmer months.'
Yvonne Keal, product expert at Hillarys, a window dressing brand, agrees, saying: 'This simple method is a great way to make the most of your sash windows and keep your home cool naturally.'
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
I've been using this trick for the last few weeks in the evening to help quickly cool down my bedroom before going to bed. I don't have the space or budget to invest in an AC unit at the moment, but this has done the trick of cooling my bedroom down quickly to make it a better temperature to sleep.
However, note that it will only work effectively if the air is cooler outside, which usually happens in early mornings and evenings.
If you don't have sash windows, you can mimic the effect by opening a higher-up window and a nearby lower window to create the same convection flow. Alternatively, you can try to create a wind tunnel to force the air flow through by opening windows (or a door) on opposite sides of a room.
I have been encouraging the flow of air and the cooling effect by positioning a fan in front of the open bottom part of the sash window to help draw the cold air in. If you have a second fan, you can also try positioning it facing out of the window to force out the lingering hot air.
Boost the effect
I use the older model of this fan, the Duux Whisper Flex at home, and it has been my heatwave best friend for years. However, what this version has over my fan is that it is completely portable as well as whisper-quiet.
If you have a surface near your window, a desk fan like this will work brilliantly. The MeacoFan 1056 Air Circulator has impressive cooling powers and is super compact and portable.
If you're on a budget and want to invest in a second fan to help encourage that airflow, you can pick this Amazon bestseller up for under £30. It only has basic features and is on the noisy side, but does what it says for a great price.
Were you already in the know about this sash window cooling trick?
Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.