Lakeland's Only Pan is a dead ringer for my favourite everyday Always Pan – but for half the price

Lakeland has launched a rival to the ubiquitous Always Pan by Our Place: the Only Pan (£59.99 at Lakeland). Available in Sage Green, Slate Grey and Mushroom Grey, it appears it's not just the pastel colour range that these two pans have in common.

Just like the Our Place bestseller, the Only Pan is marketed as multi-functional with eight possible uses, from steaming to stir-frying. Like the original, it comes with accessories as standard too, including a stainless steel steamer basket and a silicone turner.

I've used my Our Place Always Pan (£125 at Our Place) every single day for years now and it's easily my favourite everyday non-stick pan of all time. But if this Lakeland alternative is anywhere near as popular as the recent M&S All in One Saucepan, it looks like it's going to be a hit as well. Here's how I think this dead ringer from Lakeland stacks up against the original.

Lakeland 8-In-1 Only Pan – Sage Green £59.99 at Lakeland With eight functions, a utensil rest and included accessories, the Only Pan from Lakeland is available in three different colours. Our Place Always Pan - Sage £125 at Our Place Available in five stunning pastel shades, the Always Pan features a beechwood spatula, a steamer basket and colander.

Let's start with the benefits of the Always Pan. If you're wondering whether non-stick frying pans are safe, then you'll be glad to hear that not only is it free from PFAs and PFOAs but it's also made from 100% recycled aluminium. Lakeland's version, the Only Pan, is comparatively made from a 'durable cast aluminium'.

Similarly, the Lakeland alternative has a ceramic non-stick coating, a huge draw of the OG Always Pan. It's perfect for cooking things that your old non-stick pan might quite not be up to anymore without causing your food to come apart, like eggs or fish.

Plus, both of these pans are suitable for use on gas, electric and induction hobs, which will be welcome news to anyone on the hunt for one of the best pans for induction hobs.

One point of difference is while the Always Pan features a more simple domed lid, the Lakeland Only Pan has an extra raised platform where the included spoon slots in.

(Image credit: Lakeland)

You can pick up the Always Pan in Mini (21.6cm), Standard (26.7cm) and Large (31.8cm) if you have different cooking needs too, while the Lakeland version is currently offered in just the one size (26cm).

Away from the specs, it's the colour range that really makes the Our Place pan so popular. Not only is it currently available in Char, Blue Salt, Steam, Sage and Spice but there's also the chance to pick up limited edition colours.

There's less choice with this Lakeland alternative with just three shades at present to choose from (and two of them being different greys) but the price point is hard to ignore. At under £60, it clocks in at less than half the price of the Always Pan at £125 – though you can often find it on sale for far less.

(Image credit: Lakeland)

I have a real affinity to my Always Pan and after recently testing the brand's truly excellent Pro Titanium version (£170 at Our Place), I'd be hard pressed to have to replace the brand in my kitchen. The non-stick surface of the Pro version pan is the best I've ever tried, no competition.

But if you're on the hunt for a budget alternative, Lakeland's impressive 10-year guarantee might be a draw for investing in the cheekily named Only Pan. If you're in the market for a budget alternative, then it's definitely got the look nailed.