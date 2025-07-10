Bye bye, boring garden furniture! I’m seeing these 4 bold colours in every stylish garden this year

It’s all about vibrantly coloured outdoor pieces in 2025 – and these 4 shades are leading the way

A patio with a wooden-top dining table and mis-matched chairs in green and burnt orange
Gardens and outdoor spaces are increasingly seen more as an extension of the home, rather than something separate from it. And that is reflected in the way people decorate these spaces, with bold garden furniture colour trends taking over the most stylish of gardens.

Some of the best garden furniture comes in vibrant colourways this year – and I’m so here for bringing the garden to life with a pop of colour like this. And it seems that most people agree since the sales of colourful outdoor furniture is on the rise.

‘Our sales insights have shown growing customer demand for vibrant, statement shades, with 54% of all Eos purchases made in green and rust colourways (up from 48% last year), surpassing their white and black counterparts,’ says Sabina Miller, buying director at Heal’s.

‘Statement garden furniture in bold colours is definitely having a moment,’ agrees Chloe Barrow, interior expert at Laura James. ‘It's a natural progression of the dopamine decor trend we've seen inside the home, now spilling out into outdoor spaces as homeowners look for a way to inject more joy and personality into their gardens. After all, if your interior is a reflection of your style, then your garden really shouldn’t be any different.’

So if you’re up for a colourful garden makeover or even just a little vibrant addition to your outdoor space, these are the 4 chic shades that the experts and I recommend going with – it’s no coincidence that I’m seeing them popping up everywhere this year…

1. Green

A garden with a green metal bench decorated with two yellow cushions

(Image credit: Future PLC/Mark Bolton)

As Sabina at Heal’s already mentioned, green outdoor furniture is having a major moment – and not just at Heal’s. With so many different shades of green available - from sage to pistachio and olive green - there’s something for everyone here. And depending on the design of your garden, green outdoor furniture can also be a great way to coordinate with the lush greenery of your outdoor space.

‘Green in particular has emerged as a firm favourite, with customers taking cues from nature to add interest to their outdoor spaces and complement the greenery and existing foliage of their garden landscape with harmonious tonal palettes,’ Sabina says.

Olivia Sauerwein, art director at Wayfair UK, continues on the popularity of sage green specifically, ‘Sage green continues to be popular, as a calming tone, nature inspired tone that blends in well with garden greenery. A sophisticated, timeless shade, it adds colour whilst still creating a calming outdoor sanctuary feel. Sage green is a versatile shade, pairing well with a range of colours which makes it a popular choice to style with.’

Metal Slat 3 Piece Bench Set
George Home
Green Metal Slat 3 Piece Bench Set

Last year, this olive green metal slat bench set from George Home sold out in a matter of days as it's the perfect budget alternative for the cult favourite HAY Palissade outdoor furniture. But this year, the brand anticipated the demand and now you can even get it with a discount.

John Lewis Anyday 2-Seater Metal Garden Sofa
John Lewis Anyday
2-Seater Metal Garden Sofa in Green

If you're in search of the next best garden bench for your outdoor space, this affordably priced green number from John Lewis' Anyday range is a worthy contender. Made with weather-resistant powder-coated steel, it also comes in a burnt orange colourway.

Harbour Housewares 2 Seater Sussex Bistro Set, Round, Sage Green
Harbour Housewares
2 Seater Sussex Bistro Set in sage green

Given their petite size, bistro sets are both an easy addition to any outdoor space, as well as a great way to inject some colour into it. This chic sage green number from Amazon is the perfect example - and it comes in five other colours, too.

2. Sunny yellow

A patio with a bright yellow garden chair set with a matching table

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

If you really want to make a bright and bold statement with your garden furniture, then going with sunny yellow - in the spirit of Dulux’s colour of the year, True Joy - is the way to go. Habitat’s Indu bench is the perfect example of this - one of the best garden benches that originally came in black and green, the Indu now comes in two new vibrant shades, including sunny yellow, which is now the bestseller.

‘Sunny yellow, a bright and vibrant shade that radiates warmth and will give your garden an instant glow up. From bistro sets to parasols, come rain or shine during British summertime, yellow will make outdoor spaces pop,’ Olivia at Wayfair UK says.

Habitat Indu 2 Seater Metal Garden Bench - Yellow
Habitat
Indu 2 Seater Metal Garden Bench in yellow

As already mentioned, the Habitat Indu bench is a popular classic and one of the brand's bestselling pieces of garden furniture. And this joyful colourway is currently the most popular one.

EVRE Goa Yellow Bistro Set
EVRE
Goa Yellow Conversational Bistro Set

If you're after a good garden furniture deal, look no further than Amazon Prime Day offers. This popular string-style bistro set is included in the sale and this vibrant yellow shade will light up your garden.

Habitat Ipanema Metal Garden Coffee Table
Habitat
Ipanema Metal Garden Coffee Table in yellow

If yellow garden furniture is your cup of tea, then Habitat's offering should be your first point of call. The brand has several sunny styles available, including this clever storage outdoor coffee table, containing an extra table within.

3. Red

Habitat Annika 2 Seater Metal Garden Bistro Set on a patio

To recreate this vibrant look on your patio, invest in the Habitat Annika 2 seater metal garden bistro set in red.

(Image credit: Argos)

Another statement but very popular colour choice for garden furniture this year is red. Nikole DeSantis, managing director at Sazy, confirms this garden colour trend.

‘Recently we’ve noticed a shift as customers realise that colour doesn’t mean you have to compromise on style or step away from timeless pieces. In fact, colour can be a way to make a statement and introduce a talking point to the garden when entertaining over summer. This summer, the red shade in our Frame collection has proven particularly popular, creating a striking contrast against greenery.’

Sazy Frame Metal Garden Bench
Sazy
Frame Metal Garden Bench in berry red

I've seen Sazy's Frame collection of outdoor furniture IRL and was instantly drawn to the berry red colourway - so I'm not surprised that it's the bestseller. And this bench in particular is sleek, as well as comfortable.

Habitat Annika 2 Seater Metal Garden Bistro Set
Habitat
Annika 2 Seater Metal Garden Bistro Set in red

A relaxed bistro set for under £100? Yes, please! Especially when it comes in such a beautifully vibrant red shade with a bit of an orange undertone. Alternatively, it comes in green, too.

Ebern Round 114.6cm L Outdoor Side Table
Blue Elephant
Ebern Round Outdoor Side Table

Boasting over 900 existing customer reviews and a 4.8 star rating, this cute garden side table is one of Wayfair's bestsellers. Available in seven different colourways, the red really stands out to me though (or the yellow would be my second choice).

4. Terracotta

Habitat Indu 2 Seater Metal Garden Bench in Red on a sunny patio

The cult favourite Habitat Indu garden bench also comes in a red colourway, which is described by customers as more of an earthy or burnt orange - basically a terracotta.

(Image credit: Habitat)

If you’re not quite sure about the intensity and saturation of bright red when it comes to garden furniture, then you can opt for a somewhat similar but much earthier and more soothing option which is terracotta. Incidentally, earthy shades like this one are also one of the biggest home decor and paint trends for interiors this year.

‘This year, earthy terracottas are especially on trend,’ says Magdalena Gierasinska, head of product and displays at Barker and Stonehouse. ‘These colours feel grounded and natural so they’re perfect for outdoor spaces, yet they offer enough depth and vibrancy to stand out. They also pair beautifully with classic garden furniture materials like wood and rattan, making them both striking and versatile choices for outdoor furniture.’

Chloe at Laura James adds, ‘We’re seeing a rise in punchy orange-pink terracottas when it comes to garden chairs and accessories. These colours not only lift the mood but also help create a holiday-at-home feel, especially when styled alongside textured cushions, parasols, and pots in complementary hues.’

Dunelm Miami 2 Seater Bistro Set
Dunelm
Miami 2 Seater Bistro Set

Ever since seeing this bistro set at the Dunelm spring/summer 2025 press preview, I was enchanted. The terracotta colourway is so chic and and the two-tone finish makes it even more special. And now it can be yours with 50% off!

La Redoute Lyona Aluminium Garden Chairs Set of 2
La Redoute
Lyona Aluminium Garden Chairs, Set of 2

Aluminium is one of the most durable types of outdoor furniture due to its natural resistance to rust. But these La Redoute aluminium chairs are not only super durable but also very chic in their terracotta shade.

Barker and Stonehouse Rico Terracotta Red Tiled Round Coffee Table
Barker and Stonehouse
Terracotta Red Tiled Round Coffee Table

Tiled coffee tables look so high-end in a garden, especially when they come in such an elevated shade as this deep terracotta red. It also comes as smaller side table version in case you're after some small garden ideas.

Which statement, colourful garden furniture idea is your favourite?

