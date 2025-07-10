Bye bye, boring garden furniture! I’m seeing these 4 bold colours in every stylish garden this year
It’s all about vibrantly coloured outdoor pieces in 2025 – and these 4 shades are leading the way
Gardens and outdoor spaces are increasingly seen more as an extension of the home, rather than something separate from it. And that is reflected in the way people decorate these spaces, with bold garden furniture colour trends taking over the most stylish of gardens.
Some of the best garden furniture comes in vibrant colourways this year – and I’m so here for bringing the garden to life with a pop of colour like this. And it seems that most people agree since the sales of colourful outdoor furniture is on the rise.
‘Our sales insights have shown growing customer demand for vibrant, statement shades, with 54% of all Eos purchases made in green and rust colourways (up from 48% last year), surpassing their white and black counterparts,’ says Sabina Miller, buying director at Heal’s.
‘Statement garden furniture in bold colours is definitely having a moment,’ agrees Chloe Barrow, interior expert at Laura James. ‘It's a natural progression of the dopamine decor trend we've seen inside the home, now spilling out into outdoor spaces as homeowners look for a way to inject more joy and personality into their gardens. After all, if your interior is a reflection of your style, then your garden really shouldn’t be any different.’
So if you’re up for a colourful garden makeover or even just a little vibrant addition to your outdoor space, these are the 4 chic shades that the experts and I recommend going with – it’s no coincidence that I’m seeing them popping up everywhere this year…
1. Green
As Sabina at Heal’s already mentioned, green outdoor furniture is having a major moment – and not just at Heal’s. With so many different shades of green available - from sage to pistachio and olive green - there’s something for everyone here. And depending on the design of your garden, green outdoor furniture can also be a great way to coordinate with the lush greenery of your outdoor space.
‘Green in particular has emerged as a firm favourite, with customers taking cues from nature to add interest to their outdoor spaces and complement the greenery and existing foliage of their garden landscape with harmonious tonal palettes,’ Sabina says.
Olivia Sauerwein, art director at Wayfair UK, continues on the popularity of sage green specifically, ‘Sage green continues to be popular, as a calming tone, nature inspired tone that blends in well with garden greenery. A sophisticated, timeless shade, it adds colour whilst still creating a calming outdoor sanctuary feel. Sage green is a versatile shade, pairing well with a range of colours which makes it a popular choice to style with.’
Last year, this olive green metal slat bench set from George Home sold out in a matter of days as it's the perfect budget alternative for the cult favourite HAY Palissade outdoor furniture. But this year, the brand anticipated the demand and now you can even get it with a discount.
If you're in search of the next best garden bench for your outdoor space, this affordably priced green number from John Lewis' Anyday range is a worthy contender. Made with weather-resistant powder-coated steel, it also comes in a burnt orange colourway.
Given their petite size, bistro sets are both an easy addition to any outdoor space, as well as a great way to inject some colour into it. This chic sage green number from Amazon is the perfect example - and it comes in five other colours, too.
2. Sunny yellow
If you really want to make a bright and bold statement with your garden furniture, then going with sunny yellow - in the spirit of Dulux’s colour of the year, True Joy - is the way to go. Habitat’s Indu bench is the perfect example of this - one of the best garden benches that originally came in black and green, the Indu now comes in two new vibrant shades, including sunny yellow, which is now the bestseller.
‘Sunny yellow, a bright and vibrant shade that radiates warmth and will give your garden an instant glow up. From bistro sets to parasols, come rain or shine during British summertime, yellow will make outdoor spaces pop,’ Olivia at Wayfair UK says.
If you're after a good garden furniture deal, look no further than Amazon Prime Day offers. This popular string-style bistro set is included in the sale and this vibrant yellow shade will light up your garden.
3. Red
Another statement but very popular colour choice for garden furniture this year is red. Nikole DeSantis, managing director at Sazy, confirms this garden colour trend.
‘Recently we’ve noticed a shift as customers realise that colour doesn’t mean you have to compromise on style or step away from timeless pieces. In fact, colour can be a way to make a statement and introduce a talking point to the garden when entertaining over summer. This summer, the red shade in our Frame collection has proven particularly popular, creating a striking contrast against greenery.’
4. Terracotta
If you’re not quite sure about the intensity and saturation of bright red when it comes to garden furniture, then you can opt for a somewhat similar but much earthier and more soothing option which is terracotta. Incidentally, earthy shades like this one are also one of the biggest home decor and paint trends for interiors this year.
‘This year, earthy terracottas are especially on trend,’ says Magdalena Gierasinska, head of product and displays at Barker and Stonehouse. ‘These colours feel grounded and natural so they’re perfect for outdoor spaces, yet they offer enough depth and vibrancy to stand out. They also pair beautifully with classic garden furniture materials like wood and rattan, making them both striking and versatile choices for outdoor furniture.’
Chloe at Laura James adds, ‘We’re seeing a rise in punchy orange-pink terracottas when it comes to garden chairs and accessories. These colours not only lift the mood but also help create a holiday-at-home feel, especially when styled alongside textured cushions, parasols, and pots in complementary hues.’
Aluminium is one of the most durable types of outdoor furniture due to its natural resistance to rust. But these La Redoute aluminium chairs are not only super durable but also very chic in their terracotta shade.
Tiled coffee tables look so high-end in a garden, especially when they come in such an elevated shade as this deep terracotta red. It also comes as smaller side table version in case you're after some small garden ideas.
Which statement, colourful garden furniture idea is your favourite?
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested over 150 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.
