‘Four years ago we moved to a house the same size as our last, in the same area, to release some equity. It was in desperate need of renovation, so we could indulge our shared passion for renovating,’ says the owner.

Make the entrance to your home more inviting with our hallway ideas

Sharethrough (Mobile)

‘The house wasn’t really fit to live in but luckily we found a builder who came highly recommended and was ready to go – in fact, he originally told us he could complete the upstairs in just three weeks. It was great timing because it was the Easter holidays, so we went away for a couple of weeks during the renovation, then stayed with friends.’

‘However, rather than being able to skim the walls, as first thought, everything had to be stripped back to the bare brickwork and replastered, adding another two weeks to the project.’

When the couple first viewed the house it was drab and uninviting, and that made them really want to push the boat out and make a big effort with the hall. They chose a soft vanilla shade for the walls, which they felt had a lovely warmth to it. They’ve gone on to use it throughout the house to create a continuous look.

In the hall it made good sense to go for smart, practical wooden flooring, with all the traffic going in and out.

Get the look

Buy now: Walls painted in Lead White emulsion, £50 for 2.5L, Little Greene

Buy now: Banisters, unit and door painted in Sky Blue intelligent eggshell, £64 for 2.5L, Little Greene

Buy now: Castello Dune white oak oiled planks, £71.49sq m, Quick-Step

When it came to the front door, the couple got quotes for a bespoke one made to suit the period of the house, which came to around £3,000. ‘Then when I researched what was available ‘off the shelf’, I was able to find one that worked really well, especially when it was painted to tie in with the overall look, it blended in beautifully,’ says the owner.

The large mirror enhances the feeling of space and is handy for checking your hair when the door knocker goes.

Get the look

Buy now: For similar, try Isleworth door, £509, Todd Doors

The owner wanted to make the stairs the focal point, as they’re the first thing you see when you walk into the house. ’I researched different runners and carpets online before I finally settled on a carpet with a spot pattern, which I thought was fun, but went for it in a neutral shade so that it wasn’t too overwhelming.’

‘I had the idea of painting the banisters sky blue to turn them into a real feature. With space at a premium, I was limited when it came to what furniture I could fit in. I toyed with having a bench with hooks above but in the end we decided to make room for coats, out of sight, under the stairs. I wanted to incorporate as much storage as possible, so I looked for a suitable unit to fit the space.’

With the add-on shelving on top this sideboard is perfect for holding all the bits and pieces throughout the house, such as the first-aid kit. It didn’t look quite right in white, so the owner painted it sky blue to match the banisters, which really pulled the whole look together.

Get the look

Buy now: Brintons Pebble spot carpet, £53.49sq m, Carpet Factory

Buy now: Hemnes sideboard, white stain, £195, Ikea

Buy now: For a similar runner, try Lewes natural runner, £125, Laura Ashley



The owl umbrella stand makes visitors smile.

More makeovers to enjoy… Before and after: from dark, dingy basement to lively living area

The owner has created little cameos on the unit with pictures, accessories and unusual storage.

A collection of dog pictures takes you up the stairs.

Get the look

Buy now: Set of four dog portrait prints by Ros Shires, £69, Notonthehigh street.com

Video Of The Week

Investing in fake flowers means that there’s always a welcoming bunch.

‘I am thrilled with the finished space – it’s so refreshing to come home to now,’ says the owner. ‘I can’t believe it all came together during the last week of the five-week renovation and cost us just £1,500 for the work!’