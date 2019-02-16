The owners knew their shabby annexe would make an amazing kitchen-diner

‘We started work as soon as we could get builders and structural surveyors on board,’ says the owner of this five-bed, detached Victorian house in Hastings, East Sussex.

‘I drew all the plans myself, which was pretty stressful and we hit some problems when our surveyor said we needed a column where we wanted the island. But, luckily, our builder worked with him to find larger steels, which meant we could do without it.’

‘Designing the kitchen area entailed a lot of measuring and graph paper. I’m a keen cook and I wanted a large island with cupboards on both sides. We already had most of the furniture and I spent a lot of time researching products to keep costs down.’

‘The basement was a self-contained annexe. It was damp and shabby, but we knew it would make an amazing kitchen and living space connected to the garden. We removed walls, replaced the windows and added glass doors to fill it with light,’ says Jacqui.

Enquire online: Hemsley units, from £301, DIY Kitchens

The couple mixed second-hand wooden furniture with a new sofa in the dining and seating area opposite the kitchen. ‘A home is more interesting when you mix old and new,’ says Jacqui. ‘Vintage treasures have given this space colour and personality.’

Buy now: Navy Style brass chairs, £79 each, Cult Furniture

Buy now: Ariana sofa in Ochre Velvet, from £695, Made.com

Vintage dining furniture has a beautiful, worn wood that gives a newly renovated space a lived-in, characterful look. Parquet-look tiles are more hard-wearing and easier to clean than real wood.

A stainless-steel range oven provides lots of cooking space and brings a modern country feel to the kitchen. The marble worktop is a cool contrast to the chunky wood worktops elsewhere.

Buy now: Rangemaster Elise 110 dual-fuel range cooker, £2,649, John Lewis

Buy now: Mini metro tiles, £30.22 per sq m, Tons of Tiles

Open shelves add storage and an opportunity for display in an awkward corner. Brass wall brackets give them a traditional touch.

Buy now: Brass brackets, £22.95 for two, Ruby Roost

Pink painted walls give a fresh, pretty and modern contrast to the deep green, traditional-style Shaker cabinets. Its fluted front adds an authentic country aesthetic.

Buy now: Ribchester Butler sink 800mm, £737, Shaws of Darwen

In total, the kitchen took six months to build and the building costs were around £35,000. ‘We love this space and spend most of our time here,’ says the owner. ‘It’s perfect for entertaining family and friends, especially when we throw the doors open in the summer.’