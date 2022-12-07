This home swapped dull magnolia interiors for a striking monochrome scheme

Sometimes your dream home doesn't always come with the interiors to match. Faced with a magnolia colour scheme, a couple from Birmingham set about to give their new home an on-trend monochrome facelift.

Becky Wilkins and her boyfriend Chris bought their home back in February 2020 and share it with their dog Indi. The house interiors weren't to their taste, so the couple set about transforming it from top to bottom with striking paint ideas.

Documenting the process on Instagram at @rmw.home (opens in new tab), Becky didn’t start decorating straight away. ‘During the first few months, we didn’t do much to the house as we really wanted to live in it first, so we could have a clear view on how to approach it,’ she told modern art company Green Lili (opens in new tab).

Monochrome house makeover

The house was only five years old, so although it was in a good state of repair, the couple were keen to make their own stamp on it. ‘The previous owners hadn’t made any improvements to the place since they bought it, so it was quite drab,’ says Becky. ‘It was all magnolia and needed some TLC.’

‘After spending a lot of time deciding on the colour palette we wanted, we decided to paint the whole house brilliant white,’ Becky continues. ‘It was a completely fresh transformation from the previously magnolia walls!’

Living Room Before



(Image credit: Green Lili / @rmw.home)

Brown sofas and furniture, teamed with the magnolia walls certainly weren’t going to cut it with this stylish couple, who looked to social media for some help. ‘The majority of our inspiration comes from Instagram,’ says Becky. ‘I set up my Instagram account a month after I moved in, so I used that and Pinterest to get ideas.’

Living Room After



(Image credit: Green Lili / @rmw.home)

The couple transformed the space with a lovely white living room idea. The smart L-shaped sofa is the perfect base for the couple to relax, while the new neutral scheme creates a tranquil ambience. There’s a focus on the details, with plenty of throws, cushions, and knick-knacks creating an intimate and welcoming feel.

‘After we’d painted all the walls white, we started adding warmth back in with beige accessories and furniture, along with black accents for an industrial touch,’ says Becky.

Dressing room before



(Image credit: Green Lili /@rmw.home)

Previously used as an office, the utilitarian black corner desk and blank walls did nothing for the space, which was crying out for a makeover. Becky decided to turn it into a dressing room instead.

Dressing room after



(Image credit: Green Lili / @rmw.home)

A smart white dressing table and shelving unit house Becky’s bags and perfumes, as well as giving her a dedicated spot to apply make-up. We particularly like the pebble-shaped mirror, which reminds us of the original design from Ferm Living.

‘My advice is to shop around and look for dupes,’ says Becky. ‘Use Instagram for inspiration. Most of the time if you see something you like, you can get it for a fraction of a price.’

Bedroom before



(Image credit: Green Lili / @rmw.home)

Although it’s a nice light space, the bedroom needed to be given an overhaul to make it in keeping with the rest of the house.

Bedroom after



(Image credit: Green Lili / @rmw.home)

Wall panelling sits as a backdrop to the large black-framed four-poster bed in the new-look bedroom, with plenty of plump cushions and cosy throws to snuggle up in. Black bedside tables provide the perfect spot for a lamp from HM Home, one of Becky’s favourite shops.

‘Keeping our main furniture pieces neutral is an important thing for us,’ says Becky, ‘as if you do that it means your rooms are much more versatile. You can switch out the soft furnishings every now and again to add a different feel without having to spend a lot of money.’