'Stop using immediately' - Lidl issues urgent recall for popular Tower air fryer due to 'fire hazard'

Lidl has issued an urgent recall for the Tower 8 Ltr Dual Basket Air Fryer and urged customers to 'stop using it immediately'.

The affected air fryer model is the T17129L. It has been recalled by Tower due to a risk of overheating, which could present 'a fire hazard'.

These air fryers were incredibly popular when they launched due to their budget-friendly price compared to the best dual-zone air fryers on the market, such as the Ninja Dual Zone Air Fryer.

Lidl has said that no other Tower products in store have been affected by this recall. If you do have one of the Dual Basket Air Fryers, Lidl is urging you to check if it's affected by contacting the supplier, Tower. You can do this by visiting www.tower-safety.co.uk and providing them with the product number.

This number can be found on the white sticker on the bottom of the air fryer, also known as the rating label. In order to confirm if you have an affected model, you will need to submit a picture of this label on the air fryer.

The Tower 2.2L Manual Air Fryer pictured here was also recalled earlier this year by Tower following concerns over overheating. (Image credit: Future)

The Tower safety website says that after confirming your air fryer has been affected, it will look into replacement options for you.

Argos issued a recall on the 19th June for the same Tower Air Fryer, sold between September 2023 and November 2024, and asked customers to follow the same process.

Argos has said, 'A manufacturing defect has been identified that could cause the air fryer to overheat and pose a fire risk. To minimise any potential safety risks, please stop using the air fryer immediately.'

Previously, Tower has issued a product recall for a batch of its single-drawer air fryers manufactured between January 2022 and April 2023. It affected the 2.2L Manual Air Fryer, 4L Manual Air Fryer, 4L Digital Air Fryer and 2L Compact Manual Air Fryer.

The recall was issued after a similar overheating fault was found in a small number of them. While Tower said the fault had been deemed 'low risk' by trading standards, the 'safety and well-being of our customers is our top priority, and we have made the decision to voluntarily recall these models as a precautionary measure.'

If you have a Tower air fryer double-check the model number to check you don't own an affected model.