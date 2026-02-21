Clever planning and bold use of colour have produced a new kitchen that is both practical and eye-catching

As wraparound kitchen extensions go, this one's a winner

WHO LIVES HERE?

Architect Mel Bax lives here with husband Slev and two young children.

When Mel and her husband Slev bought their Victorian terrace in 2016, the ground floor had been revamped by a developer just six months before – but they could already see the work had been shoddy.

‘Cracks ran across walls, and when you got a bit closer, tiles were literally falling off,’ says Mel. ‘There were no drawers, not even one for cutlery. The kitchen wasn’t functional, and it didn’t feel like home.’

a side return extension kitchen with red patio doors skylight and marble countertops

‘Lighting was key. We zoned pendants, wall lights, and under-cupboard fittings on separate circuits so we could change the mood depending on the time of day or occasion.’
The couple wanted a kitchen that felt light and spacious, where friends and family could gather, especially at Christmas. Their north-facing ground floor felt dark, while the existing side-return layout and old shower room blocked the garden view.

‘We had to have the lights on as soon as we woke up in the morning and on all day. We realised that by adding a wraparound extension we’d gain lots of space, as well as a kitchen that felt bright and welcoming.’

a dining area with an arched window with red framed glazing a dining table with a striped tablecloth and striking wall art

‘We’re happy for the marble worktop to change over time, rather than be too precious about it. It’s polished rather than honed, so shouldn’t stain but might have a few watermarks.’

We wanted it to be inviting and full of personality, not just a back-of-house box space.

a side return extension kitchen with red framed glazing, a skylight and marble countertops

As an architect, Mel was careful to preserve the home’s character during the design stage while also creating a contemporary space. She chose steel doors and windows for a sleek finish, inspired by a nearby Victorian stable block.

‘Steel felt more modern than timber, and we could choose any colour we liked,’ she explains. ‘We both love colour, so picked a bold red hue for the frames.’

exterior view of a side return extension kitchen with red patio doors skylight and matching arched windows

The green and white chequerboard kitchen floor was also selected to warm up the north-facing space. ‘Plus, we always knew we’d have some kind of exposed timber, otherwise it would be too hard everywhere – oak cabinets were the obvious choice,’ says Mel.

‘Picking the floor and window frames first made everything else fall into place. We knew that the other colours and details would all work together.’

a kitchen with pale pink walls and wooden cabinets, a kitchen island with a marble countertop, pantry cupboard with reeded glass doors and a bright red pillar beside a black reeded glass door

Despite the extensive work, the couple enjoyed the process. They had previously worked with local builders Neal and Harriet from Lorne Lofts, who ensured the process ran smoothly.

Mel’s only regret is not putting a plug socket in the island; ‘We had so much going on at the time – and we just couldn’t face bringing the electrician back again, but it annoys me every time I need to use a hand whisk or blender there!’

a kitchen with a large skylight wooden cabinets and colourful bar stools

Today, the kitchen is bright, functional and full of character — a space that reflects the couple’s style and daily life. ‘It feels warm, cheerful and completely us,’ says Mel. ‘Even little details, like the orientation of the island or the colour of the windows, make a huge difference.’

a side return extension kitchen with red patio doors skylight and marble countertops

We’ve gained so much room and finally have a kitchen that feels bright.

an open plan kitchen with a dining area with arched windows with red framed glazing a dining table with a striped tablecloth and striking wall art

