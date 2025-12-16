Rustic meets industrial style in this unique cottage transformation

Unremarkable from the outside and sandwiched between two neighbouring properties, this small three-bedroom cottage may have at first appeared humble, but it was full of possibilities.

In a quiet village in the South Hams area of Devon, 20 minutes’ walk from two of the most beautiful beaches on the south Devonshire coast, the property was to be a weekend escape for Colin and his wife, Nicky.

‘We were looking for a house by the sea, where we could build another kind of experience,’ says Colin. ‘As I walked into this cottage, I felt an attachment; my mind filled with what we could turn it into.’

The front of the property is Victorian, while the rear section has been adapted from a much earlier farm building dating back to the 1500s.

‘It wasn’t a particularly cherished home. Slight modifications had taken place in a mishmash over the years. But it’s not really my style to buy someone else’s vision,' says Colin, who is a creative consultant for fashion and interiors brands.

'I wanted to do my own thing, strip out all the nastiness and see what I had at the end of it.’

So began his renovation and transformation of the cottage

Stripping it back to its shell

The plasterboard was first to go, leaving the beams and roof joists exposed. Since the walls were damp and bulging, Colin took the property right back to its shell and discovered that the old farm building had been built straight onto the earth, with no foundations.

As a qualified mechanical engineer, Colin drew up his own architect’s plans, and the next phase began to take shape.

‘I moved walls and added more lateral space with a mezzanine above one of the first-floor bedrooms,’ he says.

'I wanted an open-plan layout. It was a huge job, but once you know where the bathrooms are going and you get the heart of the kitchen in, it becomes fun.’

Kitchen relocation

‘There was a galley kitchen at the back of the house, but I was determined to move it to the front,' says Colin.

The fun really started when the second-hand La Cornue Chateau range cooker arrived. ‘It cost me £10,000, but I love it,’ says Colin. ‘From then on, there was no turning back on ensuring top quality details for the rest of the project. It all had to be built to the same level.’

A small joinery firm, E. Brook, from Coventry, made the reclaimed solid-oak traditional kitchen cabinets to Colin’s drawings. The extra thick worktops are also solid oak.

‘I was after a look that would also be very utilitarian and feel authentic,’ he says. ‘I wanted to celebrate and admire the craft of the people who were making all the different components for the cottage.’

This included that of a plumber friend who created the network of copper pipes that criss-cross the space, lending it an industrial kitchen aesthetic.

You’ll see copper finishes and accessories all over the cottage as Colin loves the patina the metal develops as it ages.

Meanwhile, black steel conduits for the wiring rise up from the wall lights and switches. ‘I love to see the inner workings of a house and the suggestion of industrial style it throws into the mix,’ adds Colin.

Open-plan living

Colin removed the dividing wall between the Victorian part of the house at the front and the older building to create one living space.

He chose a polished-concrete floor for durability and to create an industrial edge. Before the floor was poured, underfloor heating was installed and connected to a new ground source heat pump.

It was a bit of an experiment, admits Colin, to see if modern technology could be embraced in a small period terrace.

Darker colour palette

When it came to the decor, Colin wanted to reference that the cottage was by the sea, but you won't find wall-to-wall coastal blues and whites.

‘The space is never going to be big, but I chose to celebrate it being cosy and small with a darker palette,’ says Colin.

‘The colours here are the perfect complements to the rich wood and copper tones. I like the clash of pattern and style. There’s a thread of craftsmanship and creativity running through the whole space.’

He scours online auctions for well-crafted pieces he feels would belong here, from a Transylvanian folk art dresser, to mirrors from the Newlyn school, creations by Robert ‘Mouseman’ Thompson, or antique Black Forest carved figures that sit atop the bannister posts.

‘I like the fact that these things have had another life. Every knock they take adds to the character over the years,’ Colin says.

Nautical touches

Conventions were challenged with the decorative details, too, as Colin explains: ‘I wanted to reference that the cottage was by the sea, but on a deeper level. So you won’t find any anchors on the walls, but antique paintings of ships – all auction buys for around £150 each.'

Wall panelling

Throughout the cottage, tongue-and-groove panelling wraps around rooms, adding to the rustic look. Here in the main bedroom, the half-height panelling is painted in Hague Blue by Farrow & Ball.

Mezzanine bedroom

By stripping the cottage right back to the rafters, Colin made it possible to squeeze in this mezzanine bedroom.

Rooflights ensure the room feels spacious, and they give any would-be seafarers a good view of the stars.

Colin found the king-size Bobbin bed in Off Black at Lock, Stock and Barrel Furniture, while the traditional Welsh blanket and cushions are from Melin Tregwynt.

Industrial style bathroom

Finding black fittings for the industrial style main bathroom was a challenge, says Colin.

He used gloss paint in Beverly on the ceiling and Studio Green on the panelling behind the basin, both by Farrow & Ball.

A prized Arts and Crafts-era Newlyn copper-framed mirror hangs over the basin.

The cottage wears its age with pride, and Colin says he’s reaching the point now where he’s happy with it.

‘It’s a space that instantly soaks into you. You relax, you just feel this tiny, cosy cottage is doing its job,’ he says.

This feature first appeared in Period Living Magazine. Click here to subscribe.