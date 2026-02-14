Glazing and colour have transformed this house into a light and bright family home

An oriel window seat, pivoting glass doors and a bold use of colour maximise the feeling of space in this couple's light-filled home

By
published
Contributions from
a large open plan kitchen with green kitchen cabinets a kitchen island and an oriel window seat
(Image credit: Siobhán Doran)
WHO LIVES HERE?

Natalie Benes lives here with her husband Anthony Chudleigh, and their two children, Mia and Leo.

Keen to have more space for their growing family, Natalie Benes and her husband, Anthony, made the move from north London to a market town in Hertfordshire and soon found the perfect three-bed doer-upper home with plenty of potential.

a neutral kitchen diner with white walls and wooden dining furniture, an oriel window seat and an open glazed pivot patio door leading out into a garden

(Image credit: Siobhán Doran)

‘We were searching for a town that was within easy commute of the capital,' recalls Natalie, 'and close to my family in north-west London, where we could get more house and garden for our money.'

'After driving around a few locations, we arrived in Berkhamsted and loved the bustling high street with its independent shops, even in the pouring rain! We set our sights on an Edwardian home on one of the town’s pretty streets. We finally found the perfect renovation project, with potential for a spacious side return extension and loft conversion.’

a dining area with built-in banquette seating bench a wooden dining set and a white wall with a selection of framed prints

(Image credit: Siobhán Doran)

‘The goal was to transform a period house with great bones into a thoughtfully planned, modern family home that retained its heritage charm,' she recalls. 'Reconfiguring the ground floor allowed for a spacious open-plan kitchen-diner with improved connection to both the garden and the traditional reception rooms at the front of the house.'

'Converting the loft added another bedroom and bathroom. I'm an architect at North Road Studio, so we focused on creating long views through the house and into the garden to enhance the sense of space. Large frameless windows, including a sleek oriel window seat, were instrumental in achieving this vision.’

a living area with a fireplace and alcove shelving beside a dark grees hallway wall

(Image credit: Siobhán Doran)

‘We submitted the planning application before we completed the purchase of the house so we could start on site as soon as we got the keys,' says Natalie. 'We rented nearby while the work was being done and moved in when most of it had been completed 10 months later.'

'It took that long because we did everything in one go, which meant we could move into an almost completed home. Extending the side return all the way to the boundary gave us valuable extra space between the island and the dining table.’

a living room with sash windows and a traditional radiator beside a sofa, side table and wall light

(Image credit: Siobhán Doran)

‘The open-plan kitchen and dining space has been designed with flexibility in mind, and it works beautifully for our family’s evolving needs. When our children were younger, the open area beside the kitchen island served as a play zone where we could keep an eye on them while cooking.'

'These days, it’s the hub for Lego masterpieces and craft projects. Looking ahead, the plan is to transform it into a relaxed seating nook with a coffee table and plenty of indoor plants - a space that grows with us over time.’

a child&#039;s bedroom with pine furniture and two tone green walls

(Image credit: Siobhán Doran)

Take a room by room tour of Natalie and Anthony's colourful home

Kitchen

a kitchen with green cabinetry and white tiled walls beside a sunny window seat

Hay Soft Edge 85 stool in Fall Red, £305 each, Nest.co.uk. Try Linear White Gloss Tile wall tiles, £34.67sq m, Topps Tiles

(Image credit: Siobhán Doran)

‘We layered the kitchen with rich materials, textures and colours to bring depth and character to the modern, light-filled extension, and tie it in with the rest of the period rooms.’

a large open plan kitchen with green kitchen cabinets a kitchen island and an oriel window and pivot patio door

For a similar rug, try Diamond Skye Jute Rug, Natural, from £395 for L180 x W120, John Lewis

(Image credit: Siobhán Doran)

‘The huge window seat maximises views into the garden and creates a cosy spot to sit, read or chat with the chef. Not only do the children love it, but guests often perch here, too.’

Dining area

a kitchen diner with white walls and wooden dining furniture with green framed glazing in both the skylight and pivot patio door

Try the Ercol All-Purpose chair, £340, Heal's. The Koppla Industrial Plug In Wall Light, £22, Dunelm, is similar.

(Image credit: Siobhán Doran)

‘The long dining bench spans the entire length of the new extension, while the nifty storage drawers underneath hide clutter out of sight.’

Snug

a living area with dark green walls and fitted shelving, a working fireplace with an overmantel mirror leading into another room

Wall in Livid intelligent matt emulsion, £70 for 2.5ltr, Little Greene. Try the Real Deal arched mirror in Blackened Bronze, £345, Loaf.

(Image credit: Siobhán Doran)

Painting the original floorboards white creates a bold contrast with the darker walls, while the deep tones and cosy textures make the space perfect for snuggling up with a good movie.’

We have views from the living room to the garden, which make the house feel much bigger.

Main bedroom

a neutral bedroom with floor length curtains neutral coloured bedding and a shelf above the bed with framed pictures and ornaments

Walls painted in Joa’s White modern emulsion, £63 for 2.5ltr, Farrow & Ball. Original BTC Hector Dome wall light, £189, John Lewis.

(Image credit: Siobhán Doran)

‘The natural tones and organic textures make this space super cosy and inviting,’ says Natalie.

Leo's bedroom

a child&#039;s bedroom with two tone green painted walls, a teepee and a red bookcase

Walls in Card Room Green modern emulsion (bottom); Vert de Terre modern emulsion (top), both £63 for 2.5ltr; bookcase in Picture Gallery Red dead flat; fireplace in Studio Green dead flat, both £79 for 2.5ltr, all Farrow & Ball

(Image credit: Siobhán Doran)

‘The rich colour palette was inspired by the playful rug. The walls are in different shades of greeny-blues with pops of rusty reds, including the vintage bookcase that I painted myself.’

Bathroom

a neutral bathroom with white tiles walls and wooden furniture, alongside several houseplants

(Image credit: Siobhán Doran)

‘I continued the layers of interesting textures and tones into the family bathroom with a mix of patterned tiles, pale timber accents and lush houseplants,’ says Natalie.

Mia’s bedroom

a child&#039;s bedroom with two-tone pale pink and blue painted walls and a bed with patterned bedding

Walls in Dimpse (bottom) and Pink Ground modern emulsion (top), £63 for 2.5ltr, both Farrow & Ball. Buisseau rattan single bed, £649.99, La Redoute.

(Image credit: Siobhán Doran)

‘The wall between this bedroom and the adjacent bathroom was rebuilt to accommodate storage niches on both sides. It’s perfect for books and night lights.’

GET THE LOOK

FOCUS ON… Oriel windows

Frame a garden view with this striking window option

an oriel window with a built in seat in a large open plan kitchen

(Image credit: Siobhán Doran)
  • Originating from Gothic and Tudor architecture that featured projecting windows, modern oriel windows are designed to increase natural light and enhance contemporary architecture with their minimal, glass-box aesthetic that floats above the ground, distinguishing them from a bay window.
  • Working in both modern and traditional settings, oriel windows are designed with multiple frameless panels that provide a lovely panoramic view, while the deep window seat is ideal for cosying up with cushions and providing extra seating for guests.
  • As they extend from the building, oriel windows typically need structural support to keep them secure. A solid frame or bracket is the most common solution.
  • An oriel window will add a unique architectural focal point to your home and as a result, increase the appeal and saleability of your property. Expect to pay anything between £5,000 and £10,000 depending on the glazing spec, frame materials and cost of any bespoke joinery.
Lou O’Bryan
With contributions from