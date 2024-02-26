This wooden kitchen is a masterclass in creating a timeless, but contemporary space perfect for a family
With careful planning, this kitchen has been turned into a colourful, family-friendly space
Before this project began this seaside home kitchen was small, felt closed off and the family simply didn’t spend time together there. However, fast-forward and it is not a spacious and breathtaking kitchen with a lovely blue kitchen colour scheme after the homeowner embarked on an ambitious kitchen renovation project.
Meg Gold, a property interior consultant, lives with her children and labradoodle Marly. The kitchen renovation project involving a side return kitchen extension and knock-through in her five-bedroom Edwardian seaside villa in Hove, East Sussex costing £78,000 in total, but Meg can confidently say the new kitchen was worth every penny.
A coastal-inspired kitchen renovation
Meg says that the kitchen before was small, closed off, and not a space where the family spent much time in. She hoped to remedy this with a kitchen extension and knock-through, creating space to breathe and encouraging the family to start enjoying the room more.
‘Extending into the side return and linking the dining room created an open-plan space for a new kitchen, relaxed seating and dining area, with bifold doors that flooded it with light,' she explains.
'After much researching, I knew exactly how I wanted the kitchen configured, with a mix of open shelving and cabinets, a walk-in pantry, integrated appliances and a generous island. I wanted it to be a quality kitchen that looked characterful and vibrant, and I worked alongside the designers at Wood Works Brighton, who skilfully interpreted my ideas.'
Oak wood parquet flooring was chosen in a herringbone pattern, and it makes the room look spacious and elegant.
'The new layout has transformed our everyday lives,' Meg reflects. 'It’s spacious and bright, but also warm and inviting. It’s a joy to cook in, ideal for entertaining and, importantly, offers enough “zones” for the family to hang out and be connected without feeling on top of one another.'
In an effort to make the kitchen more sociable, Meg created a seating area for her children and guests to relax in while she prepares meals. ‘It is so much nicer than cooking in a separate room on your own. Everyone is happy!’
The clean lines around the corner sink area look sleek and contemporary with the undermounted sink joined seamlessly to the white solid surface worktop.
‘The beach is at the end of our road so I chose teal veneer for the cupboard fronts to reflect our seaside location,’ Meg says.
When it came to kitchen storage ideas, Meg installed a walk-in pantry as a practical use of the space. With lots of storage capacity, it keeps kitchen clutter neatly tucked away but easily accessible. ‘I loved using the old larder in my previous kitchen and this is my modern upgrade!’
The island was another key part of the design and maximising its size has created ample extra storage, worktop space and room for seating.
The renovation process prioritised making the kitchen work for the family, which has led to Meg and her children feeling completely delighted with the result.
Focus on: solid surface worktops
The solid surface worktops are the perfect work surface for a hard-working kitchen.
- Solid surface worktops are a man-made composite of ATH (alumina trihydrate), acrylic and resins with pigments and minerals used to achieve stone or granite-like effects within the surface. Due to their solid construction, they are robust and incredibly durable.
- The material is not only functional but looks great too and comes in a wide range of thicknesses and finishes. You can opt for plain, go for a marble or grain effect or choose from numerous colours.
- The solid surface is manufactured into bespoke-sized worktops that are smooth with practically invisible seams. It is completely waterproof and nonporous so is very hygienic and easy to clean, and has a high resistance to heat, scratching and abrasive liquids such as lemon juice and wine.
- Solid surface worktops are more affordable than their natural stone counterparts. Their lowmaintenance requirements and durability make them excellent value for money and a great investment for your kitchen. Prices vary depending on the manufacturer, size and the finish you choose.
