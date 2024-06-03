Forget the decor, this living room got a serious storage makeover

Flicking through paint charts, wallpaper samples and interior magazines is the fun part of planning your dream scheme, but dare we say there's one more very important point to consider? Yes folks, storage is the key to ensuring your room not only looks super stylish but stays tidy, streamlined and functional too.

Whether you're at the beginning stages of a new room makeover or are looking to update your existing scheme, factoring in some easy storage ideas can turn your room from messy to dressy in a flash – and the makeover we're about to show you is a case in point.

Living room makeover

Isobel Boulton, 28, and Alex Lindfield, 30, moved into their London-based two-bedroom flat three years ago, and were keen to change their living room to make it more their style.

'The room was lovely,' says Alex, 'but it didn't have any storage and had wonky walls, plus it was very industrial, with a huge light that took over the ceiling. We wanted the room to feel simple but modern.'

Before

(Image credit: Anita Taraniuk)

The couple made do for a while, placing freestanding furniture pieces in the alcoves either side of the fireplace, but it wasn't the chic look they envisioned, so brought on Bespoke Carpentry to help them.

After

(Image credit: Anita Taraniuk)

Now, built-in cupboards utilise the full width of both alcoves, hiding away clutter and giving the couple a counter on which to stand their TV and various decorative objects.

'We chose Bespoke Carpentry London to create the cupboards and floating shelves either side of the fireplace, and it really helps frame the room,' says Alex. 'It's also given us much more storage and we can showcase our ornaments on the shelves, which we love.'

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'The work in total only took a few days and the team were great – so quick and tidy. It’s really transformed the space, especially being in a Victorian terrace where storage is limited!'

(Image credit: Anita Taraniuk)

The storage may have made a huge difference, but that wasn't the only way the couple updated the room, adding in a sofa from Bo Concept, and a coffee table from Marks & Spencer.

'We also wanted to introduce more light into the space and make it feel spacious,' says Alex, 'so having oversized mirrors helps to bounce light.'

(Image credit: Anita Taraniuk)

In the back corner of the room, the couple added in a cabinet from Ikea to add even more storage. 'I upcycled this unit so it has rattan on the doors after seeing the idea on Instagram,' says Alex. 'It was super simple to transform the cabinet into something different, and it's now a more elevated piece to hero in our living room.'

A half-height paint effect completes the look, with the lower part of the walls painted in a chalky-finish black paint from Rustoleum. 'I swear by this paint,' says Alex. 'It’s so durable and looks great.'

We couldn't agree more.