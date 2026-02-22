Minky's clever moisture absorber finally tackled window condensation and mustiness in my bedroom – and it's only £25

If there's one space in my house that really puts condensation to the test, it's our single-glazed bedroom with an en-suite.

Every morning after I have a shower, the window gets completely steamed up, and the lingering moisture always leaves the room feeling slightly damp and musty, so I thought I'd give Minky's new Damp Guard, £25 at Argos, a whirl to see if it could help my plight.

I've tested lots of moisture-fighting solutions over the years, from opening windows religiously to trying some of the best dehumidifiers for whole-room dampness, but I was curious to see whether this simpler gadget could help tackle my condensation woes right at the source.

And I've been pleasantly surprised by this new secret weapon made by the trusted household brand, Minky.

The new and improved Damp Guard is a non-electric dehumidifying system that uses fast-action tablet technology and an adjustable air vent to draw moisture out of the air and trap it inside the unit.

One 200g blue tablet can last up to three months, depending on humidity levels and room size. And it comes with four more tablets, so there'll be no need to shop for a refill anytime soon.

The water that's collected is safely stored in the unit's base and can be easily poured away via its built-in spout, with no batteries, plugs or noise involved.

What's impressed me most is how quickly it made a noticeable difference in our damp-prone bedroom, which is one of the worst condensation hotspots in our house, thanks to the combination of single glazing and daily steam from the ensuite.

Since it's easy on the eye, I popped the little moisture absorber on my bedside table, which is close to the condensation-forming, single-glazed window. Within just a few days, the window was far less misty than usual, and any steaminess that was there cleared faster, too.

Rather than moisture sitting on the cold glass and evaporating back into the air, this nifty little moisture absorber stops it at its source, which seems to be the key to preventing visible condensation and the lingering damp feeling.

Minky say it's particularly effective in rooms where steam and cold surfaces combine, like ensuite bedrooms, bathrooms, older properties and north-facing windows.

And while it doesn't replace an electric dehumidifier for serious humidity problems across an entire room, it works really well for a bedroom like mine that's prone to heavy morning condensation and a damp atmosphere.

Plus, with no running cost like an electric dehumidifier or extra chore to manage, it's a win-win for busy family homes like mine. All you do is set it up, add the tablet and let it work its moisture-zapping magic!

It's safe to say this Minky Damp Guard is working a treat in my bedroom. It's a sleek design, it's budget-friendly, low effort, and it actually helps my damp-related problems. What's not to like?