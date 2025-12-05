My single-glazed windows were dripping wet every morning before I used these dehumidifier bags – they are a genius, low-cost fix

With temperatures well and truly fallen, every morning I wake up to condensation on my single-glazed windows in my Victorian home, and I am sure I'm not alone. But I've come across a budget fix in the form of these dehumidifier bags, RRP £18.99 from Amazon.

I rely heavily on one of the best dehumidifiers to help in my bedroom and throughout the day in the rest of the home. And although the one I own is relatively cheap to run, using it too often can quickly add up when I'm using it every day.

So when I saw these pop up in my feed, I had to give them a whirl to see if they would help clear the condensation on steamy windows without the spend. Here's what I love about them.

CLEVAST 10 Pack Dehumidifier Hanging Bags £18.99 at Amazon

I'd seen people rave about these dehumidifier bags online for a while before giving them a go myself, but I finally bit the bullet a few weeks ago to see if they really are worth the hype.

They're essentially moisture-absorbing crystals that quietly pull water from the air over time. Without a plug, noise or faff. You just place them somewhere damp and let them do the rest. Now, don't expect them to dry out an entire room, but in targeted areas like windows, bathrooms or even acting as wardrobe dehumidifiers, they are known to work a treat.

So I popped them on the windowsills of the worst-affected and hoped for the best. Within a few days, I did notice a change. It was nothing dramatic, but a marked difference from the dripping wet panes I usually deal with daily.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Kinga Krzeminska)

Instead of full sheets of water that needed a towel (yes, a towel) to soak up, I was left with a light mist around the sills. I think that's progress.

And after a few weeks of using them, I've learned a thing or two about how to get the right result.

I use one bag per window and place it right on the sill. I also combine good airflow by airing the room for ten minutes. Or if you don't fancy the sharp breeze blowing through your room, just keep the door ajar.

I also make sure to keep an eye on the bag filling up and replace it once it is full. That's why I bought myself a 10-pack.

But what I love most is just how ridiculously cheap and effective they are. They don't use electricity or emptying but yet they've reduced my condensation. I'm now buying them in bulk.

Now, dehumidifier bags for windows are no miracle worker by any stretch, but they're easily the best low-cost change I've made to my condensation woes.

For a couple of quid each and zero running costs, they've saved me a lot of effort wiping down my drenched windows every day, which definitely eases the endless to-do list.