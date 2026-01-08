I live in a damp Victorian home – this is the 10-minute ‘opening shift’ routine I swear by to keep my house condensation-free
It works every time
Let’s be honest; the winter months are tough. We have to endure months of cold and damp before the sunny reprieve of springtime, and we feel it in our homes, too. But since incorporating an ‘opening shift’ method into my morning routine, my once-damp Victorian house has felt drier (and cosier) than ever.
The concept of the opening shift method is simple. When you wake up, you spend 10 minutes ‘opening up’ your home to get it ready for the day ahead. And while this method allows for short bursts of cleaning and decluttering, an underrated perk is that it can also help to prevent damp and condensation in a house.
I’m not the only one who thinks so, either. Sophia Lorimer, Sustainable Stylist, Organiser and the Founder of Fine-Tuned Wardrobe, says, ‘A short daily reset allows your home to breathe and reduces the conditions that foster mould growth.’ And if you want to try it for yourself, I thought it would be handy to share the exact opening shift I follow to banish condensation in my home.
1. Wipe lingering condensation immediately
While there are ways to stop condensation forming on windows, it’s important to realise that window condensation is also a natural process that can still occur occasionally. It’s caused by the temperature difference between your warm home and the cold outside, and is actually a sign that your house is working hard to keep the winter weather at bay.
However, experts still advise you to wipe condensation from your windows regularly, as prolonged moisture buildup can lead to mould. That’s why I start my opening shift morning routine by wiping any lingering condensation from my windows immediately - if there is any.
And while I recently tried three methods for removing window condensation, using a window vacuum was by far the most effective. Personally, I swear by Kärcher’s window vacuums, and the fact that the Kärcher Window Vac WV 2 Plus N (£79.99 at Amazon) is an Amazon bestseller proves I’m not alone.
2. Air my bed and crack open the windows
For years, I grew up thinking that I should always make my bed to start my day off right. But recently, I’ve stopped doing that, as experts say that you should always air your bed before making it in the morning. After all, we all sweat and expel a lot of moisture during the night (and most of us don’t even realise it).
That’s why Sophia suggests, ‘Fold back the duvet and ventilate the room briefly. Overnight body heat creates moisture that needs to escape.’ And by airing my bed, I let this moisture seep into the wider room, which I can then clear by cracking open my windows a little.
In fact, opening my windows slightly every morning is something I’ve learned from the Germans, as the 'Lüften' and ‘Stoßlüften’ rituals both focus on ventilating the home to combat mould and damp. This may sound counterintuitive in the winter, but cracking windows for just five minutes every morning has made a huge difference in my house.
3. Micro-declutter where I can
While there are many things you should declutter to prevent damp in your home, this process can take a while - and certainly can’t be completed before you’ve had your morning coffee. But that doesn’t mean that you can’t declutter in smaller, seemingly insignificant bursts to tackle condensation instead.
I’ve incorporated micro decluttering into my opening shift morning routine over the past few weeks, and the impact it’s had on my home and my mental health has been incredible. Ingrid Jansen and Lesley Spellman, Professional Declutters and Organisers from The Declutter Hub, agree that it’s very effective, too.
‘Clutter blocks air movement, and a quick morning tidy that involves clearing surfaces and moving items back to where they belong helps air circulate more freely, reducing the chance of moisture settling in one place,’ they explain. ‘A musty smell, condensation on walls or small patches of peeling paint are often the first signs of a problem. Catching them early makes them far easier to address.’
4. Pop on my dehumidifier
Trust me when I say that the best dehumidifiers aren’t a gimmick. I’ve had mine - the Challenge 12 Litre Dehumidifier (£140 at Argos) - for just over a year, and it’s now one of my most prized appliances. Not only does it tackle window condensation, but it can also prevent condensation build-up on ceilings and walls.
It also helps to maintain the ideal humidity for a room, which can be difficult in winter. And as Chris Michael, Managing Director of Meaco explains, ‘Humidity levels fluctuate with the seasons, and keeping them balanced (ideally around 55% relative humidity) helps maintain a healthier, more comfortable living space. In winter, excess moisture can cause condensation, mould, and damp issues.’
So, the last step of my opening shift routine to prevent condensation is to pop on my dehumidifier and run it for around two hours. If the condensation on my windows was particularly bad that morning (a sure sign that there’s a bigger buildup of moisture in the air) or I plan on drying my washing indoors, I’ll keep it on for longer and run it for an hour or two in the evening, too.
What to shop
This year, I plan on upgrading my dehumidifier to one that’ll automatically turn itself on and off when the humidity level changes - and this one has been crowned the 'best overall' in our guide. It also has smart capabilities and doubles up as one of the best air purifiers.
I recently wrote a whole article on the cleaning mistakes causing damp in your house, and you'd be surprised how much moisture the dust behind and in between your radiators can trap. Brushes like this can help.
Decluttering isn't always about ditching, and a great way to micro-declutter is to place items in 'clutter buckets' - ideally with lids. This way, the items are still readily available, but out of the way of corners and walls to prevent moisture build-up.
Our Senior Digital Editor, Jenny, has just started using these dehumidifier bags for her windows - and she can't get enough of them. A 10-pack for under £20 is a bargain, too.
Will you be adopting your own opening shift method this year?
Lauren Bradbury has been the Content Editor for the House Manual section since January 2025 but worked with the team as a freelancer for a year and a half before that. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016. Then, she dipped her toe into the world of content writing, primarily focusing on home content. After years of agency work, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer for online publications, including Real Homes and Ideal Home, before taking on this permanent role. Now, she spends her days searching for the best decluttering and cleaning hacks and creating handy how-to guides for homeowners and renters alike, as well as testing vacuums as part of her role as the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Vacuums, having spent over 110 hours testing different vacuum models to date!