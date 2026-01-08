I live in a damp Victorian home – this is the 10-minute ‘opening shift’ routine I swear by to keep my house condensation-free

Let’s be honest; the winter months are tough. We have to endure months of cold and damp before the sunny reprieve of springtime, and we feel it in our homes, too. But since incorporating an ‘opening shift’ method into my morning routine, my once-damp Victorian house has felt drier (and cosier) than ever.

The concept of the opening shift method is simple. When you wake up, you spend 10 minutes ‘opening up’ your home to get it ready for the day ahead. And while this method allows for short bursts of cleaning and decluttering, an underrated perk is that it can also help to prevent damp and condensation in a house.

I’m not the only one who thinks so, either. Sophia Lorimer, Sustainable Stylist, Organiser and the Founder of Fine-Tuned Wardrobe , says, ‘A short daily reset allows your home to breathe and reduces the conditions that foster mould growth.’ And if you want to try it for yourself, I thought it would be handy to share the exact opening shift I follow to banish condensation in my home.

1. Wipe lingering condensation immediately

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

While there are ways to stop condensation forming on windows , it’s important to realise that window condensation is also a natural process that can still occur occasionally. It’s caused by the temperature difference between your warm home and the cold outside, and is actually a sign that your house is working hard to keep the winter weather at bay.

However, experts still advise you to wipe condensation from your windows regularly, as prolonged moisture buildup can lead to mould. That’s why I start my opening shift morning routine by wiping any lingering condensation from my windows immediately - if there is any.

And while I recently tried three methods for removing window condensation , using a window vacuum was by far the most effective. Personally, I swear by Kärcher’s window vacuums, and the fact that the Kärcher Window Vac WV 2 Plus N (£79.99 at Amazon) is an Amazon bestseller proves I’m not alone.

2. Air my bed and crack open the windows

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

For years, I grew up thinking that I should always make my bed to start my day off right. But recently, I’ve stopped doing that, as experts say that you should always air your bed before making it in the morning. After all, we all sweat and expel a lot of moisture during the night (and most of us don’t even realise it).

That’s why Sophia suggests, ‘Fold back the duvet and ventilate the room briefly. Overnight body heat creates moisture that needs to escape.’ And by airing my bed, I let this moisture seep into the wider room, which I can then clear by cracking open my windows a little.

In fact, opening my windows slightly every morning is something I’ve learned from the Germans, as the 'Lüften' and ‘Stoßlüften’ rituals both focus on ventilating the home to combat mould and damp. This may sound counterintuitive in the winter, but cracking windows for just five minutes every morning has made a huge difference in my house.

3. Micro-declutter where I can

(Image credit: Future PLC/Siobhan Doran)

While there are many things you should declutter to prevent damp in your home, this process can take a while - and certainly can’t be completed before you’ve had your morning coffee. But that doesn’t mean that you can’t declutter in smaller, seemingly insignificant bursts to tackle condensation instead.

I’ve incorporated micro decluttering into my opening shift morning routine over the past few weeks, and the impact it’s had on my home and my mental health has been incredible. Ingrid Jansen and Lesley Spellman, Professional Declutters and Organisers from The Declutter Hub , agree that it’s very effective, too.

‘Clutter blocks air movement, and a quick morning tidy that involves clearing surfaces and moving items back to where they belong helps air circulate more freely, reducing the chance of moisture settling in one place,’ they explain. ‘A musty smell, condensation on walls or small patches of peeling paint are often the first signs of a problem. Catching them early makes them far easier to address.’

4. Pop on my dehumidifier

(Image credit: Future/Heather Young)

Trust me when I say that the best dehumidifiers aren’t a gimmick. I’ve had mine - the Challenge 12 Litre Dehumidifier (£140 at Argos) - for just over a year, and it’s now one of my most prized appliances. Not only does it tackle window condensation, but it can also prevent condensation build-up on ceilings and walls.

It also helps to maintain the ideal humidity for a room , which can be difficult in winter. And as Chris Michael, Managing Director of Meaco explains, ‘Humidity levels fluctuate with the seasons, and keeping them balanced (ideally around 55% relative humidity) helps maintain a healthier, more comfortable living space. In winter, excess moisture can cause condensation, mould, and damp issues.’

So, the last step of my opening shift routine to prevent condensation is to pop on my dehumidifier and run it for around two hours. If the condensation on my windows was particularly bad that morning (a sure sign that there’s a bigger buildup of moisture in the air) or I plan on drying my washing indoors , I’ll keep it on for longer and run it for an hour or two in the evening, too.

Will you be adopting your own opening shift method this year?