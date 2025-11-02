The 4 simple tricks that stopped condensation from forming on my bedroom windows – I no longer have to wipe my windows down every morning

If you wake up to water running down your bedroom windows this autumn, you're not alone. I used to wake up to the same thing, and it drove me a bit mad. I'd wipe down my single-glazed windows every morning, only for the same thing to happen again the next morning.

Over time, though, with the help of one of the best dehumidifiers and a few other trusty hacks, I've worked out a few simple tweaks that have made a huge difference.

My bedroom windows are now much drier (not completely, but significantly improved), even on the coldest mornings. Here's exactly what I do.

1. I run a dehumidifier overnight

This is my number one fix. I've reviewed a number of great dehumidifiers, and because we breathe out moisture as we sleep, bedrooms can get surprisingly humid.

I run a small, quiet dehumidifier overnight (yes, you can run one overnight), namely the DryZone dehumidifier and air purifier, £149.99 on Amazon, which also features air purifying capabilities. You can read more about it in my review.

It collects an impressive amount of water by morning and keeps the air dry enough that the windows don't mist up at all. Plus, the room feels so much fresher and less stuffy when I wake up.

So, where should you place a dehumidifier to tackle condensation on windows? I position mine roughly opposite or diagonally across from the window.

2. I open the window every morning – just for 10 minutes

It sounds counterintuitive when it's freezing outside, but a quick burst of ventilation really helps. As soon as I get up, I open the windows for 10 minutes while I shower or get dressed.

And I'm not talking about opening your window fully. Just a sliver is enough to let the humid air escape and burp your home in the process, before it has the chance to cling to the cold glass. I find it clears that muggy, overnight feeling straight away.

3. I moved furniture slightly away from exterior walls

My bed used to sit right up against the exterior wall, which trapped cold air behind it. I've moved it forward slightly, and I make sure there's nothing blocking airflow around the window, either.

It's such a simple tweak, but it stops that cold corner feeling and helps keep the area dry. And I didn't just move my bed. I moved our chest of drawers too, because I read that if they sit flush against an outside wall, they are actually the worst offenders for trapping still, humid air behind them, which can create damp patches or even mould that you might not spot until you move the furniture.

I now keep everything 5cm away from the wall so air can move freely behind.

4. I keep the room at a steady temperature

With the energy price cap rising yet again, I get it's not always possible to put on the heat more than necessary, but I used to turn off my heating completely overnight to save energy.

I've learned that the sudden temperature drop just makes condensation worse. Now I keep the thermostat at a steady, low level, around 18 degrees, so the bedrooms never get icy cold. It means the glass doesn't get as chill, so there's less moisture forming on it come morning.

A thermostatic timer is a great addition to your heating system if you don't already have one. I recommend the Hive thermostat, £154.99 at Amazon, which allows you to control your whole heating system from your phone.

Condensation on my bedroom windows used to feel like one of those winter problems I just had to live with and something that came with the season.

However, once I started paying attention to the things that cause it in the first place, it changed how my bedroom feels. The air is fresher, walls feel drier, and I don't have to wipe down the windows as much, bar a few really cold, damp days.

Once the tweaks are all put into place, staying one step ahead of the moisture is so much easier than dealing with it after the fact, like getting rid of damp, which is so much harder to deal with.