I asked the experts where to put your dehumidifier for the best results and they recommended these 5 places

If your dehumidifier doesn't seem to be making much difference, it's not always the machine that's the problem; it's where you're putting it.

Placement plays a huge role in how effectively a dehumidifier can pull moisture from the air, reduce condensation and help prevent damp and mould around the home.

Even the best dehumidifiers won't deliver great results if they're tucked into the wrong corner, which is why knowing both the best places to put one and the places to never put a dehumidifier can make all the difference to how well it works.

Here are the places the experts say will get the best results.

1. The room with the worst condensation

(Image credit: Quiet Mark/Meaco)

If you're dealing with streaming windows every morning, that's where your dehumidifier should be placed. And Chris Michael, Chief Product Officer at Meaco, says that if there’s a specific and ongoing damp problem, it’s best to keep and operate the dehumidifier nearby.

Condensation-heavy areas, like bedrooms, kitchens, living rooms and bay windows, benefit most from targeted moisture removal.

You can place the dehumidifier a short distance away from the affected window, rather than directly underneath it. This will allow the machine to pull damp air across the room instead of just treating one cold surface.

2. Near bathrooms, after showering

(Image credit: Meaco)

Bathrooms are one of the dampest spaces in any home, but most dehumidifiers aren't designed to be used while the room is steamy and wet. The sweet spot is after showers or baths, once the surfaces have stopped dripping.

Position the unit just outside the bathroom door to let it pull lingering moisture from the walls, towels and air before it settles.

Chris says he doesn’t recommend placing an electric dehumidifier inside a bathroom, as they aren’t designed or IP-rated for wet areas. 'Instead, the dehumidifier should be placed on a landing, in a hallway, or just outside the bathroom with the door left open, so the dehumidifier can draw in and treat the damp air,' he explains.

Or you could opt for a moisture absorber like the ProBreeze Osmo, £22.79 at Amazon.

3. The laundry drying zone

(Image credit: Pro Breeze)

Katie Lilywhite, AO.com's dehumidifier expert, advises that one of the main areas of the house that gets the most humidity is the laundry room due to the moisture from the wet clothes.

Drying clothes indoors is one of the biggest contributors to damp and excess moisture in UK homes, and if you regularly use an airer, your dehumidifier should live right alongside it.

'Placing your dehumidifier here removes the lingering moisture and prevents damage to your walls and furniture,' Katie explains.

To dry clothes with a dehumidifier, place the unit about a metre away from the drying rack, ensuring airflow isn't blocked by clothes. Keep doors and windows closed to help the dehumidifier work more efficiently and speed up drying times.

4. Bedrooms prone to overnight misting

(Image credit: Meaco)

Bedrooms often trap moisture overnight from breathing, especially in well-insulated homes or rooms with en-suites. If you wake up to fogged windows or damp feeling air, running a dehumidifier for a few hours in the evening can make a big difference.

Position it away from the bed, ideally near the centre of the room or closer to windows where condensation forms. Chris explains that 'all electric dehumidifiers need space around them and shouldn’t be pushed tight against walls or furniture to allow air to circulate properly.'

While this usually means at least 30cm away from a wall, especially if you're choosing one for a small bedroom. The Meaco Arete series, like our best dehumidifier: the Meaco Arete Two 12L, £181.97 on Amazon, is designed to work effectively placed close to walls, which makes positioning easier in smaller or busier areas of the home.

5. Hallways or landings for whole-house impact

(Image credit: Russell Hobbs)

If you're using a larger or more powerful dehumidifier, placing it in a central spot like a hallway or landing can help manage moisture across multiple rooms.

'For most homes, a landing or hallway is the best central spot, as long as internal doors are left open, because the dehumidifier can then serve multiple rooms at the same time,' explains Chris.

It works best in open-plan layouts or homes where doors are often left open, allowing damp air to circulate towards the unit.

Katie adds that you should place the dehumidifier in the centre of any room you want it to target. 'This ensures airflow can circulate evenly around the appliance, allowing for the air to be drawn in and removing moisture effectively,' she explains.

Even the best dehumidifier won't work properly if it's in the wrong place, so a simple move could be all it takes to see better results. Start with the dampest rooms and adjust from there.

However, if you feel like you don't have the right dehumidifier for your specific problem, you might need to look at choosing a new dehumidifier that's right for your home and set it up where needed.