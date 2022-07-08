3-in-1, compact, or robot - which vacuum cleaner are you?

Pet hair, rogue crumbs, ever-accumulating piles of dust - vacuum cleaners have a tough job when it comes to keeping your homes and floors tidy and free of dirt.

It pays to have a vacuum cleaner you can trust. Miele is a household name, known for innovation and producing quality vacuums that will last a lifetime. And as luck would have it, Miele has dropped three new vacuum cleaners this year to make short work on cleaning up.

Here we take a look at what cutting-edge vacuums Miele has brought to the table, to help you decide which of these new models is right for you.

Maximum power

(Image credit: Miele)

Most people’s first consideration when buying a new vacuum cleaner is power. After all, it’s one of the most noticeable differences when trading in old for new. While all of these vacuums are powerful, the Triflex HX2 Cordless 3-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner was built with maximum suction in mind.

Not only is it Miele’s most powerful vacuum cleaner, with a patented, award-winning design and a HEPA Lifetime Filter which reliably traps up to 99.999 percent of fine dust, but its extra-wide, intelligent head has also been built to cover more ground in less time, adding up to a speedy hoover time after time.

Configure it to your needs — a cordless handstick when you don’t want to be restricted by cord length, hand-held for your nooks and crannies, upright for when you need an extra push — and choose from three different models, including a cleaner specifically designed for homes with pets and a Pro model that comes with a super-handy 120 minutes of run time.

The compact space saver

(Image credit: Miele)

Sitting on an equal footing with power as a consideration, especially for minimalist lovers or those living in homes with limited storage space, is size. Again Miele has you covered with the Boost, its smallest bagless vacuum cleaner which rather unbelievably has a footprint smaller than an open magazine — perfect for those that want a vac they can tuck away.

Small but mighty, the Boost vacuum cleaner offers a powerful clean thanks to its 890w Vortex Technology which is suitable for use on any floor type and retains 99.999 percent of particles and allergens (on the Cat & Dog and Parquet models).

Corded, compared to the cordless Triflex HX2, the Boost has a long 10m cleaning range — more than a match for any room — while the TrackDrive wheel that manoeuvres the vacuum prevents it from rolling down sideways and means that you can put it down on the stairs whenever you like. No awkward balancing acts as you tidy the stairs.

Hands-free

(Image credit: Miele)

Robot vacuum cleaners are no longer the novelty they once were. Leading players like Miele have now come out with stellar versions of the automated cleaners that are powerful, have a lengthy battery life, and most importantly, save you time and stress — leaving you more time to plan your next big kitchen renovation.

The new Scout RX3 Robot from Miele is another step forward with 25 percent higher performance than previous models, and a completely revamped Miele Scout app to control your cleaner while you’ve got your feet up, or you’re out the house altogether. It’s Alexa compatible too so you can guarantee that unlike other members of your house it will listen to you when you ask it to clean the kitchen.

Don’t worry about supervising the Scout RX3, 3D detection provides perfect room coverage, even in the dark, so not a single dust will go unturned, while home mapping smartly learns the location of your walls and furniture. There’s even smart sensors so the Scout RX3 knows when to swerve toys and breakables.

Plus with a super-slim 8.5 cm profile, the Scout effortlessly slides below furniture and sofas, so you’ll never have to drag them out from their spot ever again. It’s vacuum cleaning, the smart and easy way.

Which one are you?