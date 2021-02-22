Best Shark vacuum 2021 – the top vacuum cleaners for crumb-free floors

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’re on the hunt for the best Shark vacuum then we’re right there with you. We consider them one of the best vacuum cleaners you can buy because of their versatility, impressive performance and ease of use.

We’ve found that there is a vacuum type for every home which includes upright and cordless vacuum cleaners, plus options for a vacuum for pet hair. Shark have even gone as far as creating their own technology to help make vacuuming easier. On hand to help with reaching under furniture and storage is Flexology which means that the vacuum stick will ‘flex’ with you. There’s even DuoClean – two (not one) motorised brush-rolls – and Powered Lift-Away – tech to turn an upright vacuum into a lightweight portable vacuum – to make cleaning across a variety of floor types a whole lot easier.

Whatever your reason behind choosing a Shark vacuum, we’re confident that you won’t be disappointed. How can we be sure? We know, because we’ve reviewed as many of the vacuum cleaners in this guide as possible (with more on the way). This way, you can take it from us that we know how they perform in what are often challenging environments – think spilt packets of cereal, pet hair on your favourite spot of the sofa and dust balls hiding under the bed. Keep scrolling for our top five.

What is the best Shark vacuum in 2021?

The Shark Anti Hair Wrap & DuoClean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner IZ251UKTDB gets our vote for the best Shark vacuum you can buy for the year ahead. It’s jam-packed with all the tech spec you could possibly need to keep your home looking spick-and-span with relatively little effort. Got pets? It’s a good choice for taming pet hair, too, without running the risk of the floorhead bristles getting in a tangle.

Best Shark vacuum 2021

1. Shark Anti Hair Wrap & DuoClean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner IZ251UKTDB

Best Shark vacuum cleaner with top tech

Cordless? Yes

Dust tank capacity: 0.7 litres

Weight: 4.1 kg

Reasons to buy: mega long run-time, good set of attachments plus a good choice for homes with pets

Reasons to avoid: a little noisy and can be tricky to manoeuvre directly under furniture

Whether you have a home with pets or feel more confident with a cordless vacuum that holds a long runtime then this vac would be a good shout for your needs. Shark seem to have ploughed all their top tech into this model which makes it a solid contender for the main vacuum cleaner in the house, not just the back up.

It delivered pretty consistent results on the flooring, leaving carpet – including on the stairs – tiles, and parquet clean. The DuoClean floorhead had a big part to play in this as it can easily transition across the various floor types, on which its twin bristle brushes work their magic. Anti Hair Wrap – a feature designed to stop hair accumulating around the brush roll – had some impressive results, too. This meant that neither human hair nor the hair of small furry housemates lodged itself around the brushes of the floorhead or the motorised pet tool.

The relatively new innovation to Shark’s portfolio is Flexology which allows the wand to go from straight to angled, is a feature which we highly rate. It means that you can get your vac under the beds and various items of furniture that are raised up on legs. What we found, however, is that the floorhead wasn’t as easy to direct accurately as is the case when it’s used with the rigid wand.

Even if you prefer to use a smaller, handheld vacuum cleaner, the IZ251UKTDB has got you covered. We found that when equipped with the motorised pet tool it did an extremely thorough job and was easy to use on steps, even those awkwardly shaped.

Ideal Home’s rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

2. Shark DuoClean Powered Lift-Away and TruePet cordless vacuum cleaner IC160UKT

Best Shark vacuum with Powered Lift-Away

Cordless? Yes

Dust tank capacity: 0.6 litres

Weight: 5.7 kg

Reasons to buy: Great suction, floor illumination and battery can be charged out of vac

Reasons to avoid: Doesn’t cope too well with long pet hair

If you have moulting moggies in the home then we can vouch that this Shark vacuum will do your carpets and hard flooring justice. Just as with the vacuum cleaner above, it has a DuoClean floorhead which can alternate between floor types with just a push of the carpet or floor button located above the on button. Our reviewer found that it had some rather pleasing results, especially on restoring flattened carpet pile.

The Powered Lift-Away feature that comes in with this vac means that the pod comes away from the stick so there’s only the small pod to hold or set down, and the wand – also detachable – to do the job with. There’s a button to also make this happen which is another positive because that’s one of the many good things about Shark – they make using your new (and old) vacuum cleaner super easy. This is echoed by the ability to remove the battery for charging which helps with storage because you can put the main unit away whilst just keeping the battery out. Ingenious.

Arriving equipped with a suite of attachments to include a crevice tool, dusting brush, wide upholstery tool and a motorised pet tool (that’s the TruePet) you’ll be able to tackle all areas of the home by attaching these to either the vac’s wand or handle. For pet owners you’ll be interested to know that the pet tool will deal with hair that’s got itself knitted into upholstery (including in the car, dog owners!) and stair carpet. This performed really well on the upholstery but longer cat or dog hair does get tangled somewhat in the brushes.

Ideal Home’s rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

3. Shark Handheld Cordless Pet Vacuum Cleaner CH950UKT

Best handheld Shark vacuum cleaner

Cordless? Yes

Dust tank capacity: 0.45 litres

Weight: 1.39 kg

Reasons to buy: Great suction, versatile and lightweight

Reasons to avoid: Battery life may not be long enough for everyone

If you’ve got pets around the home then this handheld vacuum cleaner is a must to have handy for those quick tidy ups. It’s cordless which always helps with moving around the home (and car) quickly since you’re not tethered to a plug. And the (more than) 10 minutes battery life is suffice enough for sweeping up dust, and crumbs and taming those stray hairs which seem to get anywhere and everywhere.

Something which our reviewer was impressed by during testing was that the diminishing battery did not affect the suction of this vac. The only way you knew that it was about to run its course was the flashing blue power button, which did go a-miss in a few instances when vacuuming-away. Although it would always be helpful to have more charge, this one does only take four hours to fully charge or less if you just want to quickly finish what you started.

Maintaining this handheld vacuum will just mean that the 0.45L capacity will need emptying as and when it gets full of fluff. And the dust cup and filter can be washed with water from the tap.

Ideal Home’s rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

4. Shark DuoClean Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Lift-Away and TruePet NV702UKT

Best Shark upright vacuum with a cord

Cordless? No

Dust tank capacity: 0.3 litres

Weight: 5.25 kg

Reasons to buy: pet-friendly, can be used on all floor types, available in a lovely colour

Reasons to avoid: some may prefer cordless

For those of us who find comfort in being plugged into the mains as we vacuum our homes, this Shark vacuum could well be the best option for you. It’s a good combination of where a stick vacuum meets a 8 metre-length cord which ultimately means no charging, whilst still being lightweight.

It’s designed to deal with daily cleaning challenges and is one which will effortlessly navigate around furniture with enhanced swivel steering. This means that furniture and other obstacles will be no mean feat for this one to work around. And the DuoClean floorhead – as with the others in this guide – will mean that the two motorised brush-rolls work together in one floorhead to clean all floor types. But then if you need a more portable vacuum cleaner then you can transform this vac with just the push of a button. This is with thanks to Powered Lift-Away which is super handy for using the suite of attachments to refresh upholstery or vacuum skirting boards.

One of the attachments which comes with this Shark vacuum is the pet tool. It’s purposely designed to draw out embedded hair from rugs, blankets and anywhere else your four-legged-friend likes to reside. Allergens, such as pet dander, can also be tamed with the Anti-Allergen Complete Seal which captures and traps 99.9% of dust and allergens inside the vacuum rather than releasing them back into the air.

5. Shark Anti Hair Wrap XL with Powered Lift-Away AZ950UK upright vacuum cleaner

Best Shark vacuum with large floorhead

Cordless? No

Dust tank capacity: 1.65 litres

Weight: 7.5 kg

Reasons to buy: large capacity and easy to empty

Reasons to avoid: some may prefer cordless

Last but by no means least on our list is this Shark vacuum which boasts one of the largest dust capacities with Powered Lift-Away. It’ll give you the freedom to clean more without you feeling the need to continuously empty it thanks to its mega 1.65 litres which is available to be filled. Although it is a corded vac, the 8 metre-long cable will give you an adequate radius to work your way around the various floors in the home.

To help lift as much as possible as quickly as possible from the flooring is the DuoClean floorhead which has been enhanced with Anti Hair-Wrap technology. This will actively remove hair from both the bristles in the floor head so you don’t need to worry about de-tangling any locks at the end of each clean. This is ideal for long hair, short hair and pet hair.

There’s a suite of onboard tools which can be used when the vac is transformed into a portable vacuum cleaner. And as an extra level of added reassurance for allergy sufferers, there’s Shark’s Anti-Allergen Complete Seal which will help to keep the air you breath clean after a vacuum.

How we test Shark vacuums

We really like to get a hands-on experience with the products which we feature across the Future Homes titles. It means that we get to understand more about what you are getting for your money.

Each time we hear of a new vacuum cleaner that’s been added to the brand’s portfolio, or we see one with outstanding user reviews, we just have to try it out. You can read what we really thought about each model in the descriptions in this guide where you’ll also see our marks out of five. Each one with descriptions like these have been tested for a number of weeks (sometime months) so they’ve been faced with some real-life challenges. In some instances we’re even fortunate enough to be able to keep the vacuum cleaners so the test is always ongoing, if you like.

Everything has been considered during our in-depth reviews. Factors such as manoeuvrability, run-time, emptying of the canister (or bag) and general controls. In any instance where we have been unable to review but couldn’t miss not featuring the vacuum cleaner in this guide, we’ve taken into account feedback from other users who have left reviews on the website where they’ve bought it from.