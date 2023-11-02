If you’re looking for the best cordless vacuum cleaner for carpet, you’ve come to the right place. Over the years, Ideal Home has tested almost every market-leading vacuum cleaner, from premium brands to budget buys to find the best for each cleaning task.

Testing the best cordless vacuum cleaners for their efficiency on carpets is a standard test every new vacuum cleaner must go through when it comes to our reviews. That’s why we can say on good authority that the Vax ONEPWR Blade 5 Dual Pet & Car is hands down the best cordless vacuum for carpets.

This cordless vacuum has been awarded 4.5 stars out of 5 by the Ideal Home testing team, who celebrated the ease of use and the excellent suction on all surface types - including carpets. The Vax ONEPWR Blade 5 is also perfect for those struggling to deal with pesky pet hair.

The best cordless vacuum for carpet

(Image credit: Vax)

Vax ONEPWR Blade 5 Dual Pet & Car With a large floorhead and impressive tech, it's perfect for carpets Our expert review: Specifications Cordless?: Yes Dust tank capacity: 0.7 litres Run time: 90 minutes (across two batteries) Weight: 3.85 kg RRP: £449.99 Today's Best Deals £279 at very.co.uk Check Amazon Reasons to buy + An amazing value cordless vacuum + Easy to reach underneath sofas and furniture + Great battery life + Excellent on all surface types Reasons to avoid - Doesn't stand upright on its own



Our review found that Vax ONEPWR Blade 5 Dual Pet & Car offered great value for home and that it can a great runtime thanks to offering customers access to two 45-minute batteries - meaning you can be using one while the other charges, so you’ll never be out of power.

Our tester also found the larger VersaClean Technology floorhead (which has both carpet and hardwood floor modes) and the strong suction power to be extremely efficient in picking up everything from clumps of hair to Cheerios on carpeted floors, so you can be confident that nothing will be left behind.

But while the Vax Blade 5 thrives on carpets, it’s so much more than your average cordless vacuum. It’s also incredibly stylish and modern thanks to its CleanControl real-time display that offers runtime and mode indicators and its streamlined stick design.

(Image credit: Vax)

Plus, it’s a great option for those who want added extras. The VAX Blade 5 Dual Pet & Car easily converts to a lightweight handheld vacuum, which allows you to take further advantage of the extra tools to clean carpeted stairs or get right into he corners of a room.

The minor qualms our tester had with this model were that it didn't stand up on its own and was noticeably a bit heavier than its predecessor, the Vax Blade 4. But as this newer model comes with even more accessories and a wall mount, that was something she could look past.

And while we think the Vax ONEPWR Blade 5 Dual Pet & Car is everything you could need for vacuuming carpets, we understand that some may people prefer a corded vacuum cleaner. If that’s you, we’d suggest the Miele Complete C3 .

How to choose the best cordless vacuum for carpets

We know that it can be easy to be sucked in by low prices and sleek designs when buying the best vacuum cleaner for carpets, but it’s important to consider other factors when purchasing this home appliance. Of course, the cordless quality is one of them.

‘Cordless vacuums are a great, grab-and-go solution for quick clean-ups all around the home. Cordless freedom means you can reach into all the corners of your home and move seamlessly between rooms, unhindered by a cord for a speedier clean,’ explains Haylee Bourne, Head of Product Management at VAX .

However, cordless vacuums don’t rely on mains power to run, which is why they’re often criticised for their battery power - and sometimes their lack of it. That’s why you should also consider the size of your house and the run and charging time of these batteries.

(Image credit: Vax)

If you have a large house and plan to vacuum many rooms of carpet in one hit, opt for one that has a longer run time. Alternatively, choose a cordless vacuum cleaner that has two batteries so you can charge one and use the other at the same time.

Suction power and the brushes included are also things you need to consider when choosing the best cordless vacuum cleaner for carpets. If you have pets or messy toddlers, your carpets may require a deeper and tougher cleaning to get right into the midst of the carpet fibres.

Because of this, you should choose a vacuum that has tougher bristles or even multiple brush bars, as well as multiple suction modes, so you can switch from shorter pile carpets to thicker rugs with ease.

How to get the most out of your cordless vacuum for carpet

When you’ve chosen the best cordless vacuum cleaner for carpet, it would be a shame if you didn’t use it to its full potential. So, here are some tips on how to get the most out of your cordless vacuum:

Vacuum slowly: Most people want to get the vacuuming over and done as soon as possible, but it’s important to vacuum slowly when cleaning your carpets . Many dust and dirt particles will get stuck in between the carpet fibres, so you need to give your cordless vacuum as much of a chance as possible to pick up every loose particle before moving on to the next room.

Vacuum regularly: How often do you vacuum your carpets? Experts suggest vacuuming high-traffic carpeted areas of your home at least twice a week, but lower-traffic areas should be able to survive on just one vacuum a week. Keeping up this regular cleaning schedule is an essential part of carpet maintenance and will ultimately keep any stains or ingrained dirt at bay.

(Image credit: Vax)

Push back and forth: Although everyone has their own way of vacuuming carpets, the ideal method is to push forward slowly and then pull it back at the same speed back towards you. When you move on to the next section, go over the previous section slightly to ensure that you don’t miss anything on the carpet.

Use the tools: The Vax ONEPWR Blade 5 Dual Pet & Car comes with so many extra tools you can use both in and out of the house. And if you want to get the most out of your cordless vacuum for carpet, always try and make use of these tools. For example, use the crevice tool to get right into every nook and cranny of your room. If you have steep stairs, it may also work in your favour to use a flexible hose to clean each step.

How we review vacuum cleaners

We take how we test at Ideal Home very seriously, which is why we’ve tried out every vacuum in both our best vacuum guide and our best cordless vacuum guide either at home or at our dedicated testing facility. When we test a vacuum, we're looking for suction power, debris pick-up, accessories, ease of use and emptying and value for money so that we can tell you what you'll be getting if you decide to buy a vacuum from our round-up.

FAQs

Are cordless vacuums good for carpet? Although cordless vacuum cleaners are often considered to have less suction power than corded alternatives, they still work extremely well on carpeted floors. If you are struggling to pick everything up with your cordless vacuum, it may be that you need to change your technique. It’s best to vacuum slower when vacuuming carpets to give your vacuum the best chance of getting in between the carpet fibres, agitating the dirt and debris, bringing it to the surface, and then sucking it up.

Which stick vacuum is best for carpet? In our tried and tested opinion, the Vax ONEPWR Blade 5 Dual Pet & Car is best for carpets. This cordless vacuum has a large vacuum head and enough suction to make cleaning carpets a breeze, and during our test, we found it to be incredibly effective in picking up even the smallest of particles. The added bonus of this vacuum is the fact that it comes with so many other tools, so you can detail your car or turn it into a handheld vacuum to clean up the dirt in your dog’s bed.

With this cordless vacuum at your disposal, your carpets will be cleaner than they've ever been before.