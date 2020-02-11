We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Is there really a best way to vacuum carpets? It’s a household cleaning task we undertake frequently, but rarely think about how best to do it.

Are you the slow and considered type or do you nip round in no time as fast as you can? And does the speed and way in which you vacuum actually affect the results?

It’s a question, as it turns out, that we ask Google more than you’d think.

Last week saw high numbers of us asking, ‘should you push a vacuum slow or fast?’.

So we’ve put it to the experts at Dyson and Hoover to get some clearer answers…

What is the best way to vacuum carpets?

Results from vacuuming slow

‘On carpets it’s best to use a vac with a rotating brush bar. Going slowly allows you to get the maximum benefit from the rotating bristles and get the dust up’ comments Catrin Davies, senior product manager at Hoover SDA.

‘Vacuum more slowly to give the machine more time to remove the dirt, especially the ground-in dirt and debris and hidden dust,’ advises a Dyson engineer.

Going on to explain, ‘In general, dust particles are ‘stuck’ to the floor surface, and the machine needs to apply a force to them for a certain time in order to dislodge them.’

‘The force is supplied by the airflow from the machine, as well as the brush bar and cleaner head. The force can be increased by changing to higher suction settings, whereas the ‘time’ can be increased either by moving slower or completing more passes over an area.’

Results from vacuuming fast

‘On hard floors, moving faster is fine,’ says Caitlin. ‘Cordless vacuums are ideally suited to whizzing round at high speed. Going fast means you won’t worry as much about the battery running out. It’s handy to choose a vac with LED nozzle lights that show up the dust.’

The Dyson expert advices, ‘Choose the right machine for your floortype and home size. Some machines will be engineered with hard floors in mind and will struggle on thick pile carpets, for example.’

Going on to say, ‘different machines will perform differently depending on the surface they’re used on. Owners will always need to balance the performance they want with the time it will take to get an optimum clean.’

Results from the direction of vacuuming

‘More passes over an area will also give the machine the best chance of cleaning well, but any more than two or three times gives minimal increase according to our research’ explains the Dyson engineer.

‘It’s important to move in different directions, not just backwards and forwards, to thoroughly agitate the carpet piles’ explains Caitrin on behalf of Hoover.

We’ll leave you with a top tip from the Dyson expert, ‘Vacuum ‘little and often’ to stop dirt building up and getting trodden into your floor.’

Will you be rethinking how you vacuum?