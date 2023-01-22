Need an affordable cordless vacuum? The Hoover HF9 will tick all of your boxes

The brand Hoover and the term hoovering are so synonymous with the act of cleaning that it often feels wrong to call it vacuuming at all. To bring the name we all know and love into the newest vacuum sphere (the world of cordlessness) Hoover has engineered the HF9 - their new Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with ANTI-TWIST™.

On the whole, it's got all of the features that make up one of the best cordless vacuums; a lightweight design, tools to get into smaller spaces, and an easy-to-use control panel. It also has something that always makes me like a vacuum a little more: a wall mount in order to keep my flat tidy.

Of course, the most important thing at the end of the day is suction, so we put the HF9 to test for a number of weeks in order to test how it fared against dust, hair, and all the other everyday debris in the home. Here's how we got on.

Hoover HF9 product specs

(Image credit: Hoover )

Max. run time : 30 mins

: 30 mins Charge time: 3.5 hours

3.5 hours Bin volume : 0.7 litres

: 0.7 litres Weight : 3.4kg

: 3.4kg Dimensions: 21 x 26 x 111 cm

21 x 26 x 111 cm Modes: normal, turbo

Molly Cleary Ecommerce Writer Our Ecommerce Editor Molly oversees appliance content at Ideal Home, including vacuums and cleaning. She's tested a range of cordless vacuums from Dyson, Shark and more, this time turning her attention to the Hoover HF9 to test its suction power and ease of use.

Unboxing the Hoover HF9 Cordless Vacuum

(Image credit: Future/Molly Cleary)

I was lucky enough to attend Hoover's launch event for the HF9 and got to learn a bit more about the engineering behind the release of this vacuum, as well as test it out before I got my hands on it at home, so I was already pretty familiar with the design.

Interestingly, from what I can remember, the box that this vacuum comes in even features biodegradable ink, which is part of Hoover's commitment to making a more sustainable vacuum.

So what comes with this vacuum? In the box, you'll also find a charger, a 2-in-1 dusting and an upholstery attachment, a crevice tool, a wall mount and a user manual. The vacuum itself is nice and lightweight and is complete with red accents.

At first look, I thought that this vacuum looked very similar to the Shark Stratos IZ420UKT cordless vacuum, which was also released in 2022. The dust bin element with the prism to catch hair was especially similar, and one of my favourite features in the Stratos, so I was excited to see how this fared.

Interestingly, in terms of comparisons, Hoover claims that this vacuum is 'twice as powerful as Shark’s best-selling cordless vacuum', and uses the same language of 'anti-hair wrap' to describe the vacuum head.

(Image credit: Future/Molly Cleary)

Using the Hoover HF9

The first thing I noticed about the HF9 when putting it to the test is that it was noticeably lighter than the Shark Stratos (3.4kg compared to 4.07kg). If you struggle with mobility or carrying a heavy vacuum around for a long period of time, this might be a big help for you.

The charging element of the HF9 is simple and means that you don't even need to remove the battery pack from the vacuum unit if you don't want to. I tested out the unit with one battery, but you can always buy another from Hoover (opens in new tab) if you want to switch out a dead battery for one that's already charged up and cash in on more minutes of use.

The controls of the vacuum are there at your fingertips when you need them, with a LED screen that gives you a countdown on how many minutes you have left, and two buttons so that you can toggle between 'Turbo' and 'Mode', which is tailor-made for vacuuming carpets. On 'Mode', the brush bar spins more quickly to drag up dirt from the fibres in your carpet, with a slower speed for hard floors to prevent any potential damage.

Other nice features include the fact that this vac can stand upright on its own and the wall mount that is included in the box. Especially in a poky flat like mine, these features that make storage and use easier are always appreciated.

(Image credit: Future/Molly Cleary)

The controls of the vacuum are there at your fingertips when you need them, with a LED screen that gives you a countdown on how many minutes you have left, and two buttons so that you can toggle between 'Turbo' and 'Mode', which is tailor-made for vacuuming carpets. On 'Mode', the brush bar spins more quickly to drag up dirt from the fibres in your carpet, with a slower speed for hard floors to prevent any potential damage.

Other nice features include the fact that this vac can stand upright on its own and the wall mount that is included in the box. Especially in a poky flat like mine, these features that make storage and use easier are always appreciated.

(Image credit: Hoover )

Suction power on carpets

It's the most important thing when it comes to any vacuum: just how good it is at picking up all of the debris and dust around your home. I have both hard floors and carpets in my flat and set to work on carpets (which are very prone to gathering hair) first.

The vacuum itself moves nicely and isn't so powerful that it starts to pull at the carpet or on my rug, which is a plus. The suction power was great and comparable to the Shark Stratos (a vacuum that I've already mentioned and love). When I tried this vacuum at the Hoover press event, I tried it out with a range of different things on a carpet, including huge clumps of hair, and it sailed through every time. It even left those lovely triangles on the carpet surface that cleaning influencers on Instagram often show off.

(Image credit: Hoover )

Suction power on hard floors

It's no good when a vacuum simply pushes around bits of rubbish or food instead of picking it up. Luckily that's far from being the case with the HF9, which was as capable on hard floors as it was on my carpet. Debris (like food that's fallen from the counter) as well as dust and hair are no match for this vacuum on hard floors.

The fact it can stand up on its own or be grabbed from the wall mount is also absolutely ideal for the open-plan situation I have on my hands too. One thing I like to do with any vacuum I test is to throw rolled oats down and vacuum in a line, so that you can clearly see what's not been picked up by the vacuum. It passed this with flying colours, though it must be said that I feel that the head of the vacuum itself is slightly smaller than other options that I've tested. It's a small detail but may mean that you're spending more time covering the same surface area.

(Image credit: Future/Molly Cleary )

Anti-Twist Technology

It has many different names by many different vacuum brands, but this technology should, in essence, prevent you from needing to cut out hair from your vacuum head with a pair of scissors (gross, I know but we've all been there).

Within the first access point of this vacuum, there's a comb that prevents hair from becoming tangled. Instead of clogging, it ends up in the vacuum bin, wrapped around the prism element. This is a feature I've seen before but that doesn't mean it should be underestimated. It means that you'll get better all-around suction, and makes regular maintenance of your vacuum that much easier.

(Image credit: Future/Molly Cleary )

Attachments

The attachments included with the Hoover HF9 are pretty standard issue, but all perform well. If you live with four-legged companions, you'll probably want to opt for the Hoover Cordless HF9 Pet version (opens in new tab) instead, which features a motorised mini turbo pets brush, for getting up dog hairs and any stubborn messes.

I like to use the crevice tool to get around my bin as it's curved which means sometimes things can get missed. The upholstery tool means that refreshing my sofas is super easy too.

(Image credit: Future/Molly Cleary )

Battery

The maximum runtime (which means using it on normal mode) with this vacuum is 30 minutes. This is comparably less than the Stratos (which has a max run time of 60 minutes) but is also reflected in the RRP. The Hoover HF9 retails for £399.00 but can be found on sale for less; at the time of writing you can pick it up for £279.00. The RRP of the Shark Stratos I tested was £549.99, so if it's affordability that you're looking for, the HF9 wins out.

I live in a small flat, so 30 minutes on normal operating is fine for me, as long as I remember to plug it back onto charge after using it. If you do live in a bigger home that takes more than 30 minutes to vacuum, then these timings might not cut it for you.

The other consideration is that using 'Boost' mode on this vacuum means that battery life goes down to 12 minutes. It's a useful mode to have and one that I enjoy using in especially hair-prone areas, but make sure not to have it turned to 'Boost' all of the time if you're conscious of using up the battery.

Care and maintenance

I empty the 0.7 litre dust bin on my Hoover HF9 every time I use it. I find this keeps the vacuum in its best possible shape, and supplements my monthly deeper clean. I love that the vacuum head on the HF9 fully separates apart so that you can get into the bristles and roller heads and get any nastiness out.

One fault I have with the HF9 is that I wish it had an emptying mechanism with a little more oomph. Dyson vacuums I've tried, such as the Dyson Micro 1.5kg have amazing bin shoot technology that means that the whole canister is really empty every time. With the HF9 sometimes I need to fish the last of the debris out myself which is fine, but could be improved upon.

(Image credit: Future/Molly Cleary)

How does it compare to similar models?

Throughout I've been comparing the Hoover HF9 to the Shark Stratos, as I think these two vacuums are close competitors. While I would say that the performance of the Shark Stratos may slightly tip the scales, the affordability and lightweight design of the HF9 makes it an option that I would tell anyone on a budget to go for, especially if you can find it at a discounted price.

Granted, it might not have the odour-repelling features and the snazzy look of the Shark, but it's a solidly built vacuum that can banish dust and dirt from your space. It's also super user friendly, and fans of the Hoover brand will find the transition to cordlessness very freeing.

Should you buy the Hoover Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with ANTI-TWIST™ HF9?

If you need an affordable cordless vacuum from a trusted brand, then the Hoover HF9 Cordless Vacuum would make a solid choice. It's really easy to use and charge, and has suction power that will do everything you need it to.

The little things go a long way to make this vacuum a good buy too, from the wall mount to how easy it disassembles for thorough cleaning. The battery life will suffice for smaller homes or those who are embarking on 30-minute cleaning sessions, and the lightweight design means that the business of vacuuming is really no trouble at all.

About this review, and this reviewer

Molly is an Ecommerce Editor at Ideal Home and covers all things appliance related, with an emphasis on vacuums and floorcare. She was kindly sent the HF9 by Hoover in November 2022, meaning she's had plenty of time to get to grips with it as part of her testing process.

She lives in a two-bedroom flat with both carpet and hard floor to allow to her to test the suction power and was allowed to keep this sample for long-term testing, meaning we can revisit our verdict in the coming months in case of any issues or further thoughts.