Shh! Don’t tell anyone else, but my favourite Shark vacuum is now just £170 in this early Amazon Prime Day deal

You probably already know that Amazon Prime Day doesn’t officially kick off until the 8th of July, but eagle-eyed shoppers amongst you may have already spotted that the prices of many home appliances have already been slashed. Including the now very affordable Shark PowerPro Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner.

As a huge fan of the best Shark vacuum cleaners , I always get excited when one of these babies goes on sale. And as I use the PowerPro in my house - and encouraged my mum to buy the same model - I can tell you that this early Amazon Prime Day deal is something you don’t want to miss.

After all, how often can you snap up a Shark vacuum for under £200?!

Shark PowerPro Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Was £249.99 now £170 at Amazon Offering up to 50 minutes of run time, XL dust cup capacity, crevice tool, upholstery tool and accessory bag, you get a lot of bang for your buck with the Shark PowerPro. But if this impressive early Amazon Prime Day deal hasn't swayed you yet, you can read my full review of it here.

In my opinion, Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to pick up a new vacuum. And while the best vacuum cleaners come in so many shapes and forms, the Shark PowerPro is a particular favourite of mine and won me over when I recently tested it.

It’s worth noting that I did test the PowerPro Pet ( which is also reduced from £279.99 to £224 on Amazon right now ), which comes in a slightly different colourway and offers an extra motorised pet tool, but is exactly the same in terms of specs and other features.

And as one of Shark’s newest models, it offers a clean and tidy design, Flexology wand for effective and efficient cleaning (in every nook and cranny), FloorDetect Technology that automatically adjusts suction depending on your cleaning requirements, and a surprisingly cheap RRP of just £249.99.

In fact, I’d go as far as to say that the Shark PowerPro is one of the most affordable cordless vacuum cleaners on the market - and the fact that you can now buy it for even cheaper is a treat I didn’t expect to see coming from Amazon.

In true Shark fashion, this model also comes with the brand’s famous Anti-Hair Wrap Technology, which removes hair from the brush-roll as you clean. And if you’re worried about your vacuum cleaner spreading dust or making your allergies worse, you’ll be happy to know that it comes with a HEPA filter and an Anti-Allergen Complete Seal to capture and trap dust.

During testing, I found the 0.7L dust bin to be the perfect size for whole-home cleaning, and I managed to vacuum the entire downstairs and upstairs of my three-bedroom house before needing to empty it - and the fact that it can then fold down for compact storage is something I really, really appreciated in a house with limited cupboards.

Of course, it’s hard to know which way the pricing structure will sway during Amazon Prime Day sales, but I’d say it’s highly unlikely (but not entirely impossible) that the Shark PowerPro will get any cheaper the closer we get to the big event.

And I’ve already seen the discounted Shark Stratos Cordless Vacuum run out of stock before my very eyes during this early Amazon Prime Day deal - so I would recommend anyone looking to snap up a cheap Shark vacuum to do so as soon as possible.



Even if you just use it as your spare vacuum or as a dedicated handheld. After all, it’s cheaper than many of the best handheld vacuum cleaners at this price!

Alternative Shark Amazon Prime Day deals

So, will you be bagging this early Amazon Prime Day deal?