This is the difference between a carpet cleaner and a spot cleaner — because they’re not the same (and offer very different results!)

If your home needs some TLC and your floors are looking a little worse for wear, there are a few different appliances that can help you out. But if you’re wondering whether you should get a carpet cleaner or a spot cleaner, you’ve come to the right place.

While there’s no denying that the best carpet cleaners are ideal for cleaning your carpets and rugs, spot cleaners are becoming increasingly popular - and for good reason. These two appliances can help to refresh your home and give it the love it deserves, but they’re also very different appliances that suit very different needs and homes.

As Faye Doolittle, Senior Product Manager at VAX explains, ‘Looking after your carpets, rugs and soft furnishings not only keeps them looking clean and odour-free but may also help you to prolong their life span.’ And while both carpet cleaners and spot cleaners can help with this, I wanted to know which reigns supreme in the carpet cleaner vs spot cleaner debate. So, this is what you need to know.

Carpet cleaner vs spot cleaner: What’s the difference?

Although they often achieve very similar results, the fact of the matter is that carpet cleaners and spot cleaners are inherently different. They’re also very different sizes, used for different cleaning tasks, and often have different price points.

And while you can clean carpets without a machine if you really have to, carpet cleaners are undoubtedly great at what they do.

Elizabeth White, BISSELL ’s Floorcare Specialist, explains, ‘Carpet cleaners are designed to deep-clean larger areas, making them ideal for rooms with wall-to-wall carpets or for households with pets and children where regular cleaning is essential.’

She adds, ‘Spot cleaners, on the other hand, are smaller and more lightweight than a carpet cleaner - they are all about convenience. They’re perfect for quick clean-ups such as coffee spills, muddy paw prints, or pet accidents.’ In fact, they offer one of the best ways to get stains out of carpet and upholstery.

Carpet cleaner vs spot cleaner: Which is more effective?

Ultimately, both carpet cleaners and spot cleaners can be extremely effective when cleaning your home. But as they are used for two different areas of the home, they’re effective in very different ways.

For the most part, carpet cleaners are used when your vacuum cleaner isn’t offering you the results you’re after. This is echoed by Faye, who says, ‘Whilst vacuuming may leave carpets looking clean, lurking within the fibres of the household carpet are bacteria that cannot be removed by vacuuming alone.’

‘Reviving your carpets and large rugs by regularly washing them with a carpet cleaner will keep bacteria at bay and help them to retain their appearance for longer,’ she adds.

To make your carpets last longer , carpet cleaners use a cleaning solution to agitate the fibres of your carpet, loosen any dirt or debris, and then remove it all using powerful suction that leaves your carpets sparkling. But that’s not to say that spot cleaners aren’t effective, either.

While carpet cleaners are ultimately used for cleaning carpets and rugs, spot cleaners can be effective at cleaning so much more - from cleaning your sofa to cleaning your upholstery and even cleaning pet beds. It’s effective for targeted cleaning of smaller areas of the home and tackling deep-set stains.

In fact, one of the stain removal golden rules is using the right tools. And while I do swear by the Dr. Beckmann Carpet Stain Remover (£3.50 at Amazon) , sometimes you need the tougher cleaning power of a spot cleaner. This is mainly due to the cleaning wand that spot cleaners offer, as you can get hands-on with the stain and sometimes even use extra tools and accessories for the job.

Carpet cleaner vs spot cleaner: Which is easier to use?

Ease of use is something everyone should consider when buying a new household appliance, and this can also make a big difference when deciding whether to buy a carpet cleaner or a spot cleaner. After all, there’s no denying that spot cleaners are easier to use.

For starters, spot cleaners are designed to be as portable as possible, meaning they’re lightweight and easy to move around the house, even when they’re full of water and cleaning solution. And while some spot cleaners are corded, you can also buy cordless models, which allow you to move them untethered and use them outside of the house, like in the car.

It’s this portability that also helps the cleaning process, as Faye explains. She says, ‘A portable spot cleaner is also convenient to keep on hand to easily take care of unexpected accidents before they become harder to clean up.’

On the other hand, carpet cleaners are a little harder to use, especially for those with mobility or dexterity issues. That’s because carpet cleaners can be extremely heavy, especially when the clean water tanks are full. This can make moving them and transporting them around the house quite difficult and sometimes quite dangerous.

However, after testing a few myself, I often find that they don’t feel as heavy when they’re in motion, and they’re akin to using a heavier vacuum cleaner. But this is certainly something to consider if you’re weighing up your options.

Of course, it’s also worth noting that their size affects the storage, too. While spot cleaners can be stored fairly easily in a small cupboard or drawer, carpet cleaners require a much larger storage space, which isn’t often possible for everyone.

Carpet cleaner vs spot cleaner: Which is more affordable?

Carpet cleaners and spot cleaners can set you back a few hundred pounds if you opt for bigger brands and better models, but generally, full-size carpet cleaners will cost you more than a spot cleaner.

In fact, the most expensive carpet cleaner in our guide - the BISSELL Revolution HydroSteam Carpet Cleaner - will set you back £399.99. The cheapest one we’ve tested so far is the £79 Russell Hobbs Lightweight 600w Carpet Washer & Cleaner .

You can still spend a few hundred on a spot cleaner, and the VAX Spotwash Home Cordless that we’ve tested has an RRP of £249.99. And while we haven’t tested it yet, you can buy the Swan Handheld Carpet Cleaner for just £69.99 .

But it’s important to note that you do have the option to rent rather than buy a carpet cleaner, which isn’t something you can do with a spot cleaner. Plus, most floorcare experts would say that buying a carpet cleaner is a worthy investment.

Faye says, ‘Whilst they can cost a little more than a spot cleaner, at VAX we recommend using a carpet cleaner every 6 to 8 weeks, which means your investment is soon recouped versus the cost of renting a machine or hiring in external carpet cleaning companies.’

Nevertheless, it’s still a good idea to decide on a budget before choosing between a spot cleaner and a carpet cleaner, as you only want to buy something that you can realistically afford. Especially if you need to buy more cleaning solutions regularly, too.

Verdict: Which one should you choose?

Although I’d love to tell you that there’s a distinct winner in the carpet cleaner vs spot cleaner debate, the reality is that the verdict is subjective. After all, which one you buy ultimately depends on your cleaning requirements.

This is echoed by Elizabeth, who says, ‘When choosing between a carpet or a spot cleaner, it’s not a matter of which is better - but which is better suited to your needs. Carpet cleaners provide a thorough, all-over refresh, while spot cleaners deliver quick, targeted action.’

She adds, ‘For many households, the most practical solution is to have both on hand: a full-size carpet cleaner for regular deep cleans, and a portable spot cleaner for life's little emergencies.’

Of course, there is another option - and that’s to buy a full-size carpet cleaner that comes with a built-in spot cleaner. This means that you can have both at hand when you need them. This 2-in-1 appliance is rarely bigger than a normal carpet cleaner, too, so you don’t have to worry about storing two different machines.

FAQs

Can you use a spot cleaner for whole carpet?

Although you technically can use a spot cleaner for a whole carpet, you probably shouldn’t. Not only will it take you a lot of time and effort to do, but it may not offer the results you’re after. That’s because spot cleaners are typically used for smaller cleaning sessions.

This is echoed by Elizabeth from Bissell, who says, ‘While they’re not built for full-room cleaning, they’re impressively effective at targeting specific stains with precision.’ So, it’s best to opt for a carpet cleaner if you’re looking to clean whole carpets.

Is a spot cleaner the same as a steam cleaner?

No, a spot cleaner is not the same as a steam cleaner. A spot cleaner is a targeted cleaning appliance that can be used to clean dirt and stains from rugs, sofas, upholstery and more using a combination of water and cleaning solution.

The best steam cleaners , on the other hand, uses steam to dislodge and disinfect dirt on various floors types and areas around the home - including tiled floors, carpets, taps, tiles, and more. Steam cleaners are also very different to regular carpet cleaners, as seen in our steam cleaner vs carpet cleaner debate .

Do carpet cleaners get all stains out?

Although carpet cleaners can help to remove stains from carpet, they’re generally not designed for stain removal. Instead, they are used to remove embedded dirt and hair from carpets. If you want to get stains out of carpet, it’s best to use a spot cleaner instead. Alternatively, you could opt for a carpet cleaner that has a spot cleaner integrated into it.

So, who wins in your carpet cleaner vs spot cleaner debate?