Pest experts say this supermarket buy will stop flies coming into your home – and you can pick it up from the fruit and veg aisle for less than £1
Flies can't stand the smell of this salad staple
The weather has heated up, and suddenly it feels like we’re being plagued with flies trying to make a break for it into our homes. A pesky downside of summer, it’s true, but luckily for us, pest experts have revealed a handy deterrent to keep flies out of your home - and you can pick it up for less than £1 at your local supermarket.
Having landed on this page, you’re probably wondering how to stop flies from coming into your house. With the sudden influx of warm weather, it’s unlikely flies are going anywhere from now until the end of summer, so it’s important to start getting proactive now, before you’re overrun with these buzzing pests.
Pest experts say that to get rid of flies, all you need is a cucumber. Yep, you heard that right, and this is how to use a humble cucumber to get rid of flies in your house
What is the cucumber method?
I’ll admit I was taken by surprise when I first heard about this hack. I’m far more used to growing cucumbers to add to my summer dishes rather than using them as pest control. But it turns out that flies hate the smell of cucumber.
‘House flies are repelled by the scent of cucumbers, particularly the more bitter varieties. The exact reason isn’t fully understood, but it's believed that the natural compounds in cucumber skin, such as cucurbitacins, produce a smell that flies find unpleasant and instinctively avoid,’ explains Glen Peskett, DIY expert at Saxton Blades.
Fruit flies will also avoid cucumbers as they instinctively prefer sweeter fruit. Because of this, you should place slices of cucumber next to entry points in your home, such as doorways and windows, as well as near places where flies like to congregate, such as your kitchen bin or food waste container.
However, you want to avoid your cucumber rotting as this rotting produce is one thing that will attract flies. Because of this, experts recommend you replace your cucumber slices every one to two days.
Is this an effective method?
‘It is simple and natural to use cucumbers as a fly deterrent. It works best for light fly activity. Combined with good hygiene and exclusion tactics, it can contribute to broader integrated pest management approaches,’ explains Georgios Likopoulos, a pest exterminator who specialises in insects at Fantastic Pest Control.
'It might not get rid of all flies, but it can significantly reduce their numbers.'
Glen agrees, stating the method is ‘surprisingly effective’. However, it will not eliminate all of the flies, so you will have to practise other good house hygiene methods, such as keeping your windows shut or blinds drawn. Using a cucumber should be used alongside other methods of deterrence. If you’re stuck for ideas, here are a few more things you can invest in to keep flies at bay.
The unique citrus scent of cintronella keeps flies and midges away, and has a refreshing scent for us humans.
It's BBQ season and this handy fan will keep the flies away while you enjoy your food. Just place on your table and the flies will stay away.
Were you, like me, left surprised by the cucumber method? And if you’ve been convinced to try it, let me know how you get on in the comments.
