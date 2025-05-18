Flies will avoid your home if you use this one thing from your fruit bowl, pest experts say

One of the biggest downfalls of summer is the mass influx of flies into our homes. Lingering round bins and cooking spaces, they’re not a pretty sight. But if you were looking for methods to deter these buzzing nuisances, look no further, as pest experts have revealed a cheap and affordable deterrent, and all you need is this one thing from your fruit bowl.

We all want to get rid of flies , but the whole process becomes a little easier if an effective deterrent prevents them from entering your home in the first place. And one of the best ways to do this is via scent. There are plenty of smells that flies can’t stand, including cucumber , that will stop flies from coming near your home.

The latest to add to your list is orange peel. It may sound surprising, but flies can’t stand the citrusy scent of oranges. So, pest experts have revealed the best way to deter flies from your home with orange peel.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Why don't flies don't like orange peel

Orange peels are a great kitchen scrap to keep hold of. You can use orange peel in the garden to give your plants an extra nutrient boost, and around your home to deter flies.

‘Orange peel contains natural oils rich in limonene, a compound known for its strong citrus scent. While this smell is fresh and pleasant to humans, it can be overwhelming for flies. Limonene affects their olfactory receptors, which masks their ability to detect food and navigate. It doesn’t just repel them, it can disorientate and confuse them, making the environment feel unsafe. That’s why they tend to avoid areas where citrus oils are present,’ explains Glen Peskett, DIY expert at Saxton Blades .

However, when using orange peel to deter flies, it’s important to replace it every few days as the scent begins to weaken. There are also many ways you can use orange peel in your home to deter flies.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Photo by Katkami)

‘One of the simplest is to place fresh orange peels near entry points like windowsills, doorways, or kitchen surfaces. The strong citrus scent can help deter flies and other insects from coming inside,’ says Daniel Steward, Managing Director at Shield Pest Control .

‘If you want something a bit more versatile, you can make a homemade citrus spray. Just boil the peels in water for 10 to 15 minutes, let it cool, strain out the solids, and then pour the liquid into a spray bottle. This can be spritzed around your home wherever you’ve noticed pests, acting as a gentle, chemical-free deterrent.

‘For something a little stronger, especially in outdoor settings, try combining the orange peels with cloves. The mix of aromas is particularly off-putting to insects and works well on patios or during outdoor meals.’

Is this an effective method?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Orange peel is an effective and chemical-free method that can be used to deter flies with ease. However, for large infestations, it is recommended to consult with a professional pest expert who can assist further.

‘It works best in combination with other good habits like keeping food sealed, bins clean, and doors closed. While it might not solve a serious infestation, it’s a handy and pleasant-smelling deterrent for day-to-day use,’ says Glen.

Will you be trying orange peel as a way to deter flies this summer?

