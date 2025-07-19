5 scents to deter flies and make your home smell gorgeous in the process – it's a win-win this summer

Flies in the home are not a sight that anyone wants to see, and if you’ve been struggling with these buzzing pests, I’ve got some good news. Experts have revealed the scents that flies hate and how to use them in your home. Even better news, they will make your home smell gorgeous, too.

Having arrived at this article, there’s no doubt you’re wondering how to stop flies coming your house. While there are certainly ways to get rid of flies, with an abundance of warm weather this summer, it’s unlikely these pests are going anywhere this summer.

Luckily for you, flies can be fussy when it comes to scent, and they tend to hate what makes our homes smell good. So, without further ado, here are five scents that flies hate to keep them out of your home this summer.

1. Lavender

Lavender is a superhero plant that has an abundance of beneficial uses in both the home and garden, and one thing it is great at is being a natural fly repellent.

‘Lavender is likely the best-known scent that flies absolutely abhor. The explanation is due to its high concentration of linalool, a naturally derived terpene alcohol in lavender that overwhelms the fly's smell receptors,’ explains Tony King, pest control expert, owner and manager of The Pied Piper.

‘I generally suggest homeowners to use lavender essential oil in a diffuser, especially in doors and windows.'

'You may also create a homemade spray by combining 10 to 15 drops of lavender essential oil with a cup of water and a teaspoon of witch hazel or vodka (to mix the oil), and spraying it around doorways, bins, and kitchen surfaces.'

'Dried lavender in decorative bowls or sachets is another low-fuss option that's both charming and does the trick.’

Dried lavender can be picked up for as little as £3.99 at Amazon, while I found lavender essential oil for £9.88.

2. Cinnamon

Cinnamon has a gorgeous scent that will make your home smell like something delicious is baking in the oven. Cinnamon is great for deterring ants, and its scent repels flies, too.

‘Cinnamon is another scent that repels flies due to its strong, spicy nature,' explains Daniel Steward, from Shield Pest Control. 'However, for homeowners, it adds a warm, comforting aroma that’s especially welcoming in colder months.'

'Cinnamon oil can be added to a diffuser, or you can simply simmer cinnamon sticks on the stove to fill your home with its cosy fragrance.'

Cinnamon sticks can be picked up in the spice section of your local supermarket, while cinnamon essential oil is £12.99 at Amazon.

3. Eucalyptus

Eucalyptus is a fresh, relaxing scent and comes with many health benefits, such as clearing your sinuses, which is why it’s a great plant to add to your shower. Even better, flies hate the smell.

‘Eucalyptus contains cineole, an active insect repellent that also contains a menthol-like scent that flies detest,' says Tony.

'I prefer to add some drops to a spray bottle of water and white vinegar and use it to spray countertops or windowsills. Not only will your home smell like a spa, but it will also work as an organic fly repellent.'

To get rid of flies, you’ll want to get some eucalyptus oil (£5.29 at Amazon).

4. Citrus

Fresh, zesty citrus scents can invigorate a home, and flies can’t stand the smell. There are plenty of hacks, such as the citrus and clove hack, which utilises this fresh scent to deter flies.

‘Citrus scents, especially from lemon or orange peels, also function. Flies dislike the limonene found in citrus rinds that can get into their breathing tract and irritate them,’ says Tony.

‘I suggest always placing fresh lemon or orange peels in areas of concern, like around garbage or kitchen drains. You can even boil citrus peels along with cloves and cinnamon sticks on the stovetop for a totally natural air freshener that serves as a fly repellent.’

5. Peppermint

Last but not least, flies can’t stand the scent of peppermint. And if you’re looking for a lively, fresh scent for your home, it’s a great choice.

‘Peppermint is disliked by flies because of the menthol it contains, which can irritate their respiratory systems,' David explains. 'While this helps keep them at bay, peppermint’s crisp and refreshing scent is ideal for enhancing the atmosphere in kitchens and bathrooms.'

'A simple mixture of peppermint oil and water can be sprayed around windows, doorways and rubbish bins to help deter flies while keeping your home smelling fresh.'

You can pick up peppermint essential oil for £4.99 on Amazon.

These fresh scents are an easy way to keep your home fly-free and smelling lovely.